Like many other countries, controversy currently surrounds generative AI and copyright in Australia, driven by debates over how large language models (LLMs) ingest and utilize local creative works.

Affected Copyright Works

The works primarily impacted include books, journalism, musical compositions, sound recordings, artistic works, and screen content created by Australian authors, journalists, musicians, and artists.

AI Misuse and Core Issues

The primary "misuse" involves unauthorized scraping and ingestion by LLMs, where tech companies use massive datasets of potentially copyrighted Australian text, art, and music to train LLMs via text and data mining (TDM) without permission or compensation. Key stakeholders include bodies like the Australian Publishers Association (APA), the Australian music industry, and various arts, media, and tech sector participants collaborating through the Copyright and Artificial Intelligence Reference Group (CAIRG), alongside the Federal Government and major global technology developers.

Key issues include:

Infringement vs. Innovation: Creators argue that scraping without consent is IP theft, while AI developers are pushing for legal flexibilities.

Policy Direction: The Australian Government officially ruled out introducing a "TDM copyright exception" (to legally permit tech firms to harvest data freely). Instead, the government is consulting on potential paid collective or voluntary licensing frameworks and a small-claims enforcement tribunal.

Economic Value: Local creators fear unremunerated exploitation will devalue their labour and erode local creative industries, especially when LLMs can later be used to churn out variations and versions of their work. However, a licensing-first approach without a TDM copyright exception may place Australia at a competitive disadvantage, as AI developers can train models offshore and deploy them domestically. Australia risks becoming a consumer of generative AI rather than a creator of it.

The stakes are significant. Australian publishers have invested for decades in building catalogues of books, educational resources and journalism, while Australian musicians, songwriters and film makers have created works that form part of Australia’s cultural identity. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday products and services, the question is not simply whether those works are used, but where the value created from that use ultimately accrues. The policies adopted by Australia now will influence whether that value supports Australian creators, Australian innovators, or primarily flows offshore.