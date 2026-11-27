As businesses increasingly rely on distinctive branding to differentiate themselves in competitive markets, a recent trade mark dispute between Adidas and Australian fashion retailer White Fox Boutique highlights the risks associated with adopting design features that consumers may associate with another brand.

Background

Adidas is globally recognised for its three-stripe branding and has actively enforced its trade mark rights in multiple jurisdictions. In Australia, courts have previously recognised Adidas’ rights in relation to stripe-based branding used on footwear and apparel.

White Fox Boutique is a Sydney-based online fashion retailer with customers in Australia and overseas.

Current Status

The proceeding, Adidas Australia & Anor v White Fox, was filed in the Federal Court of Australia on 21 September 2026. The first case management hearing was scheduled for 9 October 2026. As the matter remains at an early stage, the allegations against White Fox have not yet been determined by the Court and we will seek to keep readers updated as this matter develops.

Takeaways

While drawing inspiration from market trends is argued to be common practice, businesses should be mindful that adopting design features similar to those used by established brands and designers may give rise to legal and commercial risks.

The proceedings may provide useful guidance on the extent to which design features, patterns and branding elements can be protected as trade marks in Australia.

Reference