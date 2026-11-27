ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
Adidas v White Fox: Stripe-Based Branding Under The Spotlight
A recent Federal Court case between Adidas and Australian fashion retailer White Fox Boutique examines the boundaries of trade mark protection for distinctive design features and branding elements. The proceedings raise important questions about how far businesses can draw inspiration from established brands before crossing into potential infringement territory.
As businesses increasingly rely on distinctive branding to differentiate themselves in competitive markets, a recent trade mark dispute between Adidas and Australian fashion retailer White Fox Boutique highlights the risks associated with adopting design features that consumers may associate with another brand.
Background
Adidas is globally recognised for its three-stripe branding and has actively enforced its trade mark rights in multiple jurisdictions. In Australia, courts have previously recognised Adidas’ rights in relation to stripe-based branding used on footwear and apparel.
White Fox Boutique is a Sydney-based online fashion retailer with customers in Australia and overseas.
Current Status
The proceeding, Adidas Australia & Anor v White Fox, was filed in the Federal Court of Australia on 21 September 2026. The first case management hearing was scheduled for 9 October 2026. As the matter remains at an early stage, the allegations against White Fox have not yet been determined by the Court and we will seek to keep readers updated as this matter develops.
Takeaways
- While drawing inspiration from market trends is argued to be common practice, businesses should be mindful that adopting design features similar to those used by established brands and designers may give rise to legal and commercial risks.
- The proceedings may provide useful guidance on the extent to which design features, patterns and branding elements can be protected as trade marks in Australia.
Reference
- The Lawyer Magazine: Adidas is taking online retailer White Fox to Federal Court
- The Guardian: Adidas sues Australian label White Fox over ‘deceptively similar’ four-stripe clothing
- The Guardian: Adidas loses three-stripe trademark battle in European court
- Fieldfisher: Three stripes, one problem – Adidas’s position marks fail on appeal
- Justia: US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, No. 24-1510 (29 April 2026)
- The Sydney Morning Herald: ‘Too ordinary’: Adidas loses trademark battle over its three stripes
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.