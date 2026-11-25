Australia is making a deliberate push to become a more innovative and globally competitive financial centre.1 From 9 April 2027, new exemptions for eligible foreign financial services providers will commence, alongside a broader program of regulatory change which is already underway, impacting payments, digital assets and financial crime. For US FinTechs, greater regulatory clarity can make Australia a more attractive next bet, but it also highlights the challenges associated with entry into new markets.

Many FinTechs pursuing Australian operations already have well established systems for managing legal and regulatory risk. The question is how readily an operating model built around US regulatory, banking and market structures translates here: what can cross the Pacific unchanged, what needs to be adapted for Australia, and how accountability should be managed.

Fewer jurisdictions doesn’t mean less regulatory complexity

Most US FinTechs that have scaled domestically have already navigated a patchwork of federal and state requirements, money transmission laws and sponsor-bank arrangements. Australia’s financial services regime is largely national, so there is no state-by-state licensing to work through. While that can appear simpler, there are still multiple regulatory touchpoints that require consideration, given the established and evolving frameworks that apply to the payments space.

The first step is to work out which Australian regulatory regimes apply. For many US FinTechs, that means considering whether they are carrying on a financial services business in Australia which will trigger a requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) unless an exemption applies. Consideration must be given to whether the business plans to offer a “designated service” under Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws, which are the Australian equivalent of the US Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) framework. If so, and if the entity satisfies the requisite “geographical link test”, this may trigger obligations to register with and report to the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC). How the product is structured locally is often central to both analyses, including whether an Australian bank or licensed partner is involved.

Other requirements depend on the business model. Consumer lending, including buy now pay later, will generally require an Australian credit licence. Taking deposits generally requires authorisation as an authorised deposit-taking institution by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Holding stored value may require an AFSL and, in limited cases, APRA authorisation. Stored value is also a focus of proposed payments licensing reforms.

Much turns on how the Australian model actually works: what is being done here, by whom and for which customers? Who contracts with the customer? Who holds or controls the funds? Is value stored or credit involved? Those choices can determine not only which regulatory regimes apply, but also the associated financial requirements and how local compliance responsibility should be structured.

A sophisticated US compliance framework may still need an Australian overlay

An established US FinTech will rarely scale internationally without sophisticated financial-crime controls, often designed around BSA, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) requirements. These frameworks share common elements because they reflect international efforts to implement Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, but they may need to be tailored to local legal requirements to produce compliant outcomes for an Australian business.

Australia’s recent AML/CTF reforms have swept many new businesses, including additional virtual asset service providers, into the regulatory perimeter. AUSTRAC’s 2026–27 regulatory priorities target entities in newly regulated sectors that have not enrolled, as well as those whose AML/CTF programs are not applied in their daily operations.2 That means testing whether global customer-risk and transaction-monitoring settings reflect Australian risks and outcomes-based requirements, who manages local escalation when a US team identifies suspicious activity involving an Australian customer, and how global sanctions controls interact with Australian obligations, including screening against the Consolidated List maintained by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) rather than OFAC lists alone. Relying on a bank partner or vendor tooling does not remove accountability as these are core obligations which businesses are expected to continue to own.

Global frameworks still need local implementation

For FinTechs in the digital assets space, including those that deal with cryptocurrency and stablecoins, crypto-asset tax reporting provides another example of the need to assess local implementation. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) is an international tax-transparency framework, and Treasury has released exposure draft legislation to implement it in Australia, together with updates to the Common Reporting Standard, with data collection proposed from 1 January 2027. While the US is not scheduled to begin CARF exchanges until 2029, many large FinTechs have already upgraded their data collection and reporting to account for IRS Form 1099-DA requirements and their global footprint.

A FinTech building systems for CARF reporting in other markets will still need to assess its reporting responsibilities in Australia, map Australian implementation into its onboarding, tax-residency, due diligence and reporting architecture, and decide who is accountable for Australian reporting when technology is managed elsewhere. The standard may be international, but early signs are that Australia will have its own nuances through the proposed Domestic Crypto Reporting Regime (DCRR), and implementation still has to work jurisdiction by jurisdiction.

Global product decisions can have local consequences

The challenge does not end at launch. A US product team may change an onboarding journey, add a payment method, appoint a new identity provider, move customer data offshore or roll out new functionality globally. Each change may be consistent with the US position but change the analysis in Australia. Under Australia’s privacy laws, an entity can remain accountable for how overseas recipients, including group entities, handle Australian customers’ personal information. The practical question becomes: who is responsible for spotting that? A FinTech’s technology stack may be global. The consequences of changing it often are not.

As businesses continue to scale, responsibility can become dispersed across product, compliance, engineering, procurement and the Australian business. For each material system, control or process, it helps to ask whether it can remain global, needs an Australian overlay, or requires clear Australian accountability. The challenge is ultimately one of coordination: ensuring that product, compliance, operations and legal teams understand where a global approach can be maintained, where Australian requirements call for adjustment and when specialist local advice is needed. The answer is not to replicate every function locally, but to build Australian accountability and legal support that can join the dots into the operating model early enough to see around corners and address issues while the business still has room to move. These questions will matter more as Australia’s regulatory perimeter evolves, with both licensing and AML/CTF obligations reaching more digital asset and payments activity.

Footnotes

1 Australian Treasury, Financial Innovation Strategy, September 2026, https://treasury.gov.au/publication/p2026-799948.