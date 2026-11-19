Our FSR Colleagues have just published their Global FSR Outlook 2027: Challenges, risks, opportunities and responses.

Three themes run through the 2027 edition of this annual horizon scanning publication:

tech acceleration,

geopolitical uncertainty and

the push for growth and global competitiveness.

With global regulatory consensus fading, navigating divergent expectations while balancing innovation, risk and competitiveness is more important than ever. Looking across the global landscape, the winds of change are blowing in all directions – firms and regulators have always faced a degree of challenge in minding risks and finding opportunities, but things are more unpredictable, and the stakes correspondingly higher.

Over ten articles, our global FSR team presents insights from across major financial centres to help you navigate the year ahead. Our analysis explores the challenges, risks and opportunities shaping the sector, and how regulators and firms are responding.

From regulatory tolerance to licensing obligations: How crypto has come in from the cold

From principles to practice: How AI regulation and supervision is reshaping the financial services market

From theory to threat: Responding to quantum as Q-Day gets closer

Geopolitical risk: Fighting financial crime in a changing world

Consensus under pressure: Geopolitics and the future of global financial services accords

Operational resilience 2.0: The global shift from firm to ecosystem

Private equity and insurance: An intensifying global spotlight

Simplification and deregulation: Financial services regulators chart a new course

Maximising market potential: Driving growth and international competitiveness

The regulators: Supervision and enforcement in an age of retrenchment

We have also picked our ‘Top 5’ regulatory developments in 2027 across a number of jurisdictions.

As always with our annual Global FSR Outlook, the content is intended to be thought-provoking and we hope that our readers will find it helpful as they grapple with an increasingly complex landscape to seek out opportunity and to avoid risks.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and would welcome an opportunity to discuss these issues, and other regulatory hot topics for 2027.