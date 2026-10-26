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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Daylight Saving Time For New York Ends This Weekend

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Are you reporting trades by New York (NY) time or following NY close of business? If so, it is important to check that your trades/transactions are still reported at the correct time as Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends in the US on Sunday, 1 November 2026 at 2:00 am local time.

GlobalFinance and Banking
Sophie Gerber
Sophie Gerber
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Are you reporting trades by New York (NY) time or following NY close of business? If so, it is important to check that your trades/transactions are still reported at the correct time as Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends in the US on Sunday, 1 November 2026 at 2:00 am local time.

TRAction recommends that you carry out the following checks to ensure your trades/transactions are accurately reported under EMIR, MiFIR, SFTR and the ASIC, MAS and Canadian regimes.

1. Check the Time fields in your Handback File

If you report on a T+1 basis, you will receive your first handback files for trades/transactions executed after the end of New York DST on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. If you report on a T+2 basis, you will receive them on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

EMIR and MiFIR 

You will need to cross-check the time of your trades/transactions against the time recorded in Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) in the following fields of your LSEG Post Trade Repository (TR) and Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) handback files:

  • MiFIR – Trading Date Time field
  • EMIR – Execution Timestamp field

SFTR

You will need to cross-check the time of your trades/transactions against the time recorded in UTC in the following field of your DTCC handback files:

  • SFTR – Execution Timestamp field

ASIC and MAS

You will need to cross-check the time of your trades/transactions against the time recorded in UTC in the following field of your DTCC handback files:

  • ASIC and MAS – Execution Timestamp field. This field must match your trade Open Time.

Canada

You will need to cross-check the time of your trades/transactions against the time recorded in UTC in the following field of your CME handback files:

  • Canada – ExecutionDateTime field

How do I check this?

  • Select a sample of trades executed on or after 1 November 2026, 2:00 am local time, from your raw data and convert the time to UTC; and
  • Compare the converted times against the time populated in UTC in the fields as listed above in your handback files.

It is important to complete these checks and act promptly if you identify any discrepancy. If the times do not match, please contact our team.

2. Check the time recorded for daily snapshot (if applicable)

For firms that submit a daily snapshot for trade/transaction reporting, double-check that it is still taking place at the intended end-of-day time. For example, a 5:00 pm NY close corresponds to 21:00 UTC before 1 November 2026 and to 22:00 UTC from 1 November 2026 onwards.

With these simple checks above, helps avoid corrective submissions and minimises the risk of future breaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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