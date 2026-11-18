By entering into derivative transactions, you become a ‘counterparty’.



Under EMIR (both EU EMIR and UK EMIR are covered in this article), there are two types of counterparties:

Financial Counterparties (FC) which include banks, investment managers, insurance companies and brokers. Non-Financial Counterparties (NFC) which include all entities that are not Financial Counterparties, nor central counterparties.

EMIR further distinguishes two sub-categories of Non-Financial Counterparties (NFC) according to whether their over-the-counter (OTC) derivative positions are above or below designated clearing thresholds in notional value, these being NFC+ or NFC-.

What Do I Have to Do?

EMIR obligations apply differently based upon the counterparty’s classification:

EMIR Obligation NFC- FC- NFC+/FC+ Trade reporting ✓ ✓ ✓ Central Clearing ✓ Timely Confirmations T+2 ✓ Timely Confirmations T+1 ✓ ✓ Market to market/ model valuation ✓ ✓ Margining ✓ ✓ Portfolio Reconciliation ✓ ✓ ✓ Dispute Resolution ✓ ✓ ✓ Portfolio Compression ✓ ✓ ✓

How do I Determine my FC/NFC Status?

In order to determine this status, Financial Counterparties and Non-Financial Counterparties trading OTC derivative contracts are obliged to annually:

calculate the average of their end of month positions over the last 12 months, aggregated at the group level; and

compare the result to the applicable clearing thresholds set out below:





Under EU EMIR, EMIR 3 changed what counts towards this calculation. NFCs include only uncleared OTC derivatives: OTC derivatives cleared through an EU-authorised or recognised third-country CCP are excluded, as are hedging transactions that are objectively measurable as reducing risk. FCs must calculate both their uncleared OTC positions and their aggregate OTC positions (cleared and uncleared combined).

EU EMIR – Clearing Thresholds Asset Class Uncleared OTC Threshold Credit derivatives €0.8 bn Equity derivatives €0.7 bn Interest rate derivatives €2.2 bn FX derivatives €3 bn Commodity and emission allowance derivatives (combined) €4 bn

In addition, under EU EMIR, FCs must compare their aggregate OTC positions (cleared and uncleared combined) against aggregate thresholds of €1 billion for credit derivatives and €3 billion for interest rate derivatives, the asset classes subject to the clearing obligation.

UK EMIR – Clearing Thresholds Asset Class Threshold Credit derivatives €1 bn Equity derivatives €1 bn Interest rate derivatives €3 bn FX derivatives €3 bn Commodities and other derivatives €3 bn

The two regimes now diverge. Under EU EMIR, These include lower uncleared thresholds for credit, equity and interest rate derivatives and a combined €4 billion threshold for commodity and emission allowance derivatives (see our article on EMIR 3). UK EMIR is unaffected and continues to apply the thresholds set out above, including a €3 billion threshold for commodity and other derivatives. This was introduced by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2343, which entered into force on 10 November 2026.

NFC- Classification

When a Non-Financial Counterparty determines that its average end-of-month positions do not exceed any of the above asset class clearing thresholds, it is classified as a ‘Non-Financial Counterparty below the clearing thresholds’ or NFC-. This means that it is exempt from the clearing obligation, but remains subject to the reporting obligation (although, for OTC derivatives entered into with an FC, the FC is responsible for reporting on its behalf).

NFC+ Classification

Where the result of the calculation with respect to one or more of the OTC derivative classes above exceeds the clearing threshold (or when an NFC does not calculate its positions), it is considered an NFC+ and therefore:

Under EU EMIR: Must immediately notify ESMA and the relevant national competent authority (NCA) of the Member State in which it is established. Notification to ESMA must be made using ESMA’s prescribed Excel notification template submitted to [email protected]. Notification to the NCA must be made via the relevant NCA’s prescribed channel, which varies by Member State.

Under UK EMIR: Must immediately notify the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) only. Notification must be submitted using the clearing threshold notification form on the FCA’s Connect system.

Under both regimes:

o Must establish clearing arrangements within 4 months of the date of notification.

o Transaction reporting requirements and collateral exchange requirements.





The notification obligation applies in reverse where an NFC+ subsequently falls back below all clearing thresholds.

Representations from Counterparties

A counterparty subject to the clearing obligation must obtain representations from its counterparties detailing their threshold status. However, counterparties that are not subject to the clearing obligation (an EMIR requirement for which they would need to know the status of their counterparties) do not need to obtain representations from their counterparties. The table below summarises this, with the categorisation of counterparties under EMIR: