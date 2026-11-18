Regulatory reporting is complex. With the numerous amendments made to EMIR over the years, it can get quite confusing. EMIR 3 has been in force since December 2024 — though certain provisions remain subject to the finalisation of supporting regulatory technical standards and are not yet fully applicable. This update might sound like a major overhaul, however it is unrelated to the EMIR Refit changes which came into effect in April 2024 and affected derivatives trade reporting. EMIR 3 applies under the EU regulatory regime only and does not extend to the UK, which operates its own separate post-Brexit framework.

EMIR 3 is primarily aimed at improving the central clearing system in the EU, making EU CCPs more efficient and attractive to market participants. The key points to note are:

Revised Clearing Threshold Calculation

Active Account Requirements (Article 7a)

It became apparent to the European Commission, based on an ESMA report, that market participants tend to be more reliant on third-country CCPs to clear their derivatives outside the EU. The excessive reliance of EU financial markets on UK-based CCPs was seen as a source of potential financial instability for the EU. EMIR 3 therefore encourages market participants that clear derivatives to use an EU CCP.

Revised Clearing Threshold Calculation

EMIR 3 has introduced revised clearing threshold provisions are now in force under the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2343. Counterparties should apply the new thresholds in their next annual calculation.

Rather than the previous distinction between exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs) and OTC derivatives, the revised methodology focuses on whether derivatives are cleared or uncleared:

Non-Financial Counterparties (NFCs): only uncleared OTC derivatives need to be included in the threshold calculation. OTC derivatives cleared through an EU-authorised CCP (under Article 14) or a recognised non-EU CCP (under Article 25) are excluded, as are hedging transactions that are objectively measurable as reducing risk.

Financial Counterparties (FCs): must calculate both their uncleared OTC positions and their aggregate OTC exposure (cleared and uncleared combined). The aggregate thresholds apply only to credit and interest rate derivatives, the asset classes subject to the clearing obligation.

Active Account Requirement (Article 7a)

EMIR 3 introduces a requirement — known as the Active Account Requirement (AAR) — for certain EU counterparties subject to clearing obligations to hold and maintain active accounts with EU-authorised CCPs and to clear a representative number of trades through those accounts. It is important to note that the final text was considerably diluted from earlier proposals: only the largest EU counterparties are in scope, and the minimum representativeness obligation requires clearing an average of at least five trades per year per relevant subcategory of in-scope derivative contracts. The AAR became applicable in June 2025. The RTS detailing its operational and representativeness conditions were published in the Official Journal of the EU and entered into force in February 2026. In-scope counterparties were required to submit their first compliance report by July 2026, covering activity from June 2025 onwards.

Background

In the past, ESMA released amendments to European Market Infrastructure Regulations (EMIR), known as EMIR 2.2. The main change introduced under EMIR 2.2 was a new tiering system for third-country Central Counterparties (CCPs).

Further Information

For the latest guidance on EMIR 3, including questions on the Active Account Requirement please contact us.