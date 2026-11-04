A Timely Reminder: Court Continues The Trend Of Focusing On The Importance Of Statutory Timeframes

Our earlier article, Final Pay on the Final Day: Courts’ emerging willingness to penalise “technical contraventions”, described that although it is not uncommon for employers to have a practice of making termination payments in the next pay cycle following termination of employment, there is a growing line of court authorities demonstrating that even short delays in making termination payments after the final day of employment can expose employers to civil penalties under the Fair Work Act 2009 (FW Act).

We had noted that a further matter considering these issues was before the Court, namely Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre Inc v Shum (No 3) [2022] FCA 481 (the 2022Shum Decision). The outcome of the relevant part of that proceeding for these purposes has now been determined in Shum v Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre Inc (No 4) [2026] FedCFamC2G 853 (the 2026 Shum Decision), and it continues the broader trend of penalising employers for making termination payments after the final day of employment, with the employer being fined $5,400 in respect of the contravention of section 117(2). In ordering such penalties, Justice Forbes stated that “payment in lieu of notice of termination is payable on the day of termination and any such failure constitutes a breach of one of the National Employment Standards”.1

The 2026 Shum Decision

As previously outlined, in the 2022 Shum Decision, Ms Shum was partly successful on cross-appeal, with Justice Snaden finding that the Respondent (SMRC), had contravened section 117(2) of the FW Act by providing written notice to Ms Shum on the day of her dismissal (19 June 2017), but not paying her entitlement to notice in lieu until four days later (23 June 2017). Justice Snaden made remittal orders, directing the Court to consider “what, if any, relief should be granted in consequence of SMRC’s having dismissed Ms Shum contrary to the requirements of section 117(2)”.2

Consequently, Ms Shum sought orders for pecuniary penalties to be imposed in respect of each of the found contraventions, as well as compensation for economic and non-economic loss suffered. Contrarily, SMRC submitted that the section 117 contravention was “technical in nature, remedied almost immediately, occasioned no economic harm and should reasonably be described as a payroll oversight.”3 While SMRC were prepared to concede it was a “temporal breach of a statutory timeframe” they submitted that because there was no loss incurred, this may be “one of those rare cases where declaratory relief alone serves the purpose of general deterrence”.4

Justice Forbes was willing to accept the evidence of SMRC that in relation to the section 117(2) contravention, this was a mistake, with no conscious intent. However, his Honour nevertheless considered that the contravention should be penalised, albeit in the low range. In finding that the error was “unintentional, short lived and quickly corrected” his Honour held that the penalty proportionate to the offending was 10% of the maximum applicable penalty, amounting to $5,400.5Further, after the respondents accepted that Ms Shum may be entitled to some interest, a nominal amount of $5.00 was ordered as payable to address Ms Shum’s loss.

Importantly, at the time of these contraventions in May and June 2017, the value of one penalty unit was $180 and the maximum penalty for a contravention was 300 penalty units / $54,000 for a corporation, and 60 penalty units / $10,800 for an individual. The value of one penalty unit as at the date of this article is $364, meaning the maximum penalty for the same contravention is now $109,200 for a corporation and $21,840 for an individual for contraventions other than ‘serious contraventions’.

Next steps for employers and payroll professionals

This decision further reinforces the developing judicial trend that what was once regarded as a ‘technical breach’ of the FW Act can result in significant penalties in each individual instance, regardless of the intentionality and speed of resolution of the contravention.

Given this, employers should:

check their payroll systems and identify whether they can accommodate 'out of cycle' pay runs;

ensure communication within the business and payroll so that relevant departments are updated on timing to avoid inadvertent contraventions or administrative oversights; and

where difficulties are anticipated in running an 'out of cycle' pay cycle, consider scheduling employee termination dates to align with payroll cycles, including by utilising options such as brief gardening leave to align with the completion of employment duties and the termination date.

Footnotes

1. Shum v Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre Inc (No 4) [2026] FedCFamC2G 853, [111] (2026 Shum Decision).

2. Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre Inc v Shum (No 3) [2022] FCA 481, [208] (2022 Shum Decision).

3. 2026 Shum Decision, [58].

4. Ibid and [59].