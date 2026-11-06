Article Summary

Pleading Contracts and Conversations in Queensland explains how to plead written, oral and mixed agreements under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld). A contractual claim must identify the parties, formation, relevant terms, breach and basis for relief. Simply referring to an agreement, invoice or series of conversations leaves essential questions unanswered.

Rule 152 permits documents and conversations to be pleaded by their effect unless precise words are material. Written agreements require identification of the contractual documents and obligations relied on. Oral agreements require particulars of the relevant conversations, including participants, timing and substance. Mixed agreements must distinguish written terms from oral promises, later variations and terms allegedly incorporated through previous dealings.

The article examines implied terms, alternative contractual cases, conditions precedent, damages, interest and document inspection. Queensland decisions and practical examples explain when further particulars or amendments are appropriate, and when defective drafting can expose a party to strike-out and costs.

Pleading contracts in Queensland requires the parties, formation, relevant terms, breach and relief to be identified clearly. Under rule 152 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a pleading may state the effect of a document or conversation unless precise words are material. An oral agreement still needs particulars of the conversations relied on. A written agreement still needs the obligations in dispute to be identified; simply referring to a contract is not enough.

A contractual dispute often starts with a familiar complaint: work was not completed, an invoice was not paid, or a promise made at a meeting was not honoured. Turning that complaint into a statement of claim requires decisions about what was agreed, how it became binding and which obligation was broken. The court cannot resolve those questions from the label “the agreement”.

This article explains Pleading Contracts in Queensland court proceedings governed by the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (UCPR). It covers written and oral agreements, mixed contracts, exact wording, particulars and the consequences of inadequate drafting.

Pleading Contracts starts with the case you need to prove

Before drafting, identify the actual contracting parties. A director who negotiated a transaction is not necessarily a party to the company’s contract. A trading name is not a substitute for identifying the person or company that undertook the obligation. Where someone spoke for a company, the pleading should identify that representative and the capacity in which the person acted, with the factual basis for authority where it matters.

Then work through formation, consideration, the terms relied on, performance where relevant, breach and the basis for the relief sought. For an ordinary bargain, identify what each party promised to give or do. Avoid treating an invoice, purchase order or signed page as a complete answer to formation without examining its place in the transaction.

The governing discipline comes from r 149(1)(a)–(c): brevity, material facts and fair notice. Rule 150(1)(a) requires breach of contract to be pleaded specifically. A conclusion that the defendant “breached the agreement” should therefore be supported by the obligation and the conduct alleged to breach it.

Pleading Contracts is easier when the drafter separates three questions: what happened, what detail identifies that event, and what evidence will prove it. The agreement and its relevant terms are facts to be alleged. Dates, documents and participants can particularise those allegations. A witness’s account of how a notebook was found usually belongs in the evidence. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleadings and particulars in Queensland explains that wider framework.

Part of the contractual case Detail to identify Drafting problem to avoid Parties and formation Who contracted, when, and by what agreement or conduct Naming the negotiator as debtor without a basis Contractual documents Documents and versions said to comprise the agreement Referring to an unidentified bundle Oral terms Participants, occasion and substance of the agreement “Various conversations” with no identified promise Obligation and breach Relevant term and the act or omission said to breach it Pleading non-payment without identifying when payment became due Relief Debt, damages or other remedy and its factual basis Assuming every invoice or expenditure is recoverable

Rule 152 and Pleading Contracts by their effect

Rule 152 permits a concise statement of the effect of spoken words or a document where exact words are not material. It does not require every agreement to be reproduced, nor does it allow the drafter to remove qualifications that affect the obligation.

For example, a straightforward delivery obligation might be pleaded as a term requiring delivery of specified equipment to an identified site by an agreed date. If the dispute instead turns on a qualification allowing delivery after regulatory approval, the drafter must address that qualification. Summarising the term as an unconditional deadline would misdescribe the case.

Pleading Contracts by effect calls for judgment. The useful question is whether the defendant can understand and answer the obligation alleged without reconstructing it from the underlying material. Short drafting is valuable only if it preserves the contractual meaning.

When Pleading Contracts requires exact wording

Quote the relevant clause or spoken words where their wording determines the issue. This is particularly useful when the dispute concerns a payment trigger, an exclusion, a notice requirement, a qualification to acceptance or an alleged personal undertaking.

A clause requiring payment “within 14 days of certification” differs materially from one requiring payment within 14 days of an invoice. If certification is disputed, the pleading should expose the actual trigger and the facts relied on to show that the amount became due. It should not silently replace certification with invoicing.

Exact wording need not mean pages of copied material. Extract the operative words and any definitions or related clauses needed to understand them. Avoid quoting a sentence in isolation if another provision changes its operation. Pleading Contracts should make the interpretive dispute visible, rather than burying it in a complete contract reproduced without explanation.

Pleading Contracts contained in written documents

Identify the agreement’s date and parties, the documents said to constitute it, and the relevant terms. In a transaction involving a quotation, acceptance email, specifications and standard conditions, explain which documents form the alleged contract and how the disputed conditions became part of it.

The practical difficulty often lies in sequence. Conditions sent with a later invoice may have a different legal significance from conditions supplied with an offer before acceptance. Pleading Contracts should identify the alleged route to incorporation, rather than treating every document exchanged during the relationship as contractual.

A reference to clause 12 can be useful, but the pleading should also explain the obligation or meaning relied on. The opponent should not have to decide which parts of a lengthy agreement are said to support the claim. Incorporating a document by reference does not remove the need to articulate the relevant case.

Separate the contractual term from the construction alleged

Suppose a supplier relies on a clause permitting a price adjustment. The existence and wording of that clause are one matter; the assertion that it permits the particular adjustment is another. Identify the clause and the adjustment, then explain the construction relied on if that construction is disputed.

Rule 149(2) allows a legal conclusion supported by pleaded material facts. Pleading Contracts can therefore state the construction advanced without becoming a written submission about every possible interpretation.

Pleading Contracts made in conversations

An oral agreement presents a different drafting task. Identify the conversation or conversations said to have produced the bargain, the speakers, whom they represented, when and where the exchange occurred, and the substance of the promises exchanged. For a telephone or video call, identify the means of communication rather than inventing a physical meeting place.

Where the exact date is uncertain, use the best supportable description. An approximate date may be appropriate; a fabricated date is not. Nor should an uncertain recollection be put in quotation marks as though it were a verbatim record. Pleading Contracts requires precision about what can actually be alleged, including the limits of available information.

The absence of a signed document does not itself answer enforceability. The agreement must still satisfy applicable formation and any transaction-specific formal requirements. The broader issues are addressed in Stonegate Legal’s guide to verbal contract enforcement in Queensland. The concern here is how the alleged agreement is presented to the court.

Hypothetical example of Pleading Contracts after a telephone agreement

Assume a commercial customer and a machinery supplier agree by telephone that the supplier will deliver an identified machine for $28,000, with payment due seven days after delivery. The supplier delivers it, but the customer does not pay.

A useful pleading would identify the companies and their representatives, the call, the machine, the price and payment term. It would then allege the delivery date, the date payment became due, non-payment and the amount claimed. Those allegations connect the agreement to the debt.

“The defendant owes $28,000 under our verbal agreement” leaves too much unanswered. Conversely, a transcript of the entire call may include irrelevant discussion without clearly stating the bargain. Unless the precise language matters, Pleading Contracts by the substance of the exchange is the better drafting choice. This example assumes no special statutory formality or other impediment to enforcement.

Case example one Love and unidentified contractual conversations

In Love v North Goonyella Coal Mines Pty Ltd [2017] QSC 131, a third-party contractual claim relied on labour-supply arrangements and purchase-order conditions. The dispute included whether those conditions formed part of the contract.

At [17]–[20] and [24]–[29], the Court criticised particulars referring to typical meetings and attendees without adequately identifying the relevant conversations or their substance. The opposing company needed to know what was alleged, even if its representatives had attended meetings. Calling the requested information “evidence” did not excuse withholding necessary particulars.

The Court declined to strike out the pleading at that stage and allowed an opportunity to improve it: [27], [30]–[38]. It also considered an alternative case based on a course of dealing. The lesson for Pleading Contracts is specific: describe the alleged agreement, not merely the parties’ usual way of doing business.

Pleading Contracts that are partly written and partly oral

Separate the written components from the oral components. State which terms arise from each and explain their alleged relationship. Was an email accepting an earlier oral offer? Was it recording an agreement already reached? Did a later conversation vary an existing written bargain? Those are different cases.

For Pleading Contracts involving repeated dealings, identify the relevant previous transactions, the recurring conditions and the conduct said to make those conditions part of the disputed transaction. A conclusion that terms were incorporated “by course of dealing” needs supporting facts. Love illustrates why a later purchase order and an earlier oral agreement cannot simply be merged without explaining incorporation.

Hypothetical example of a written quotation and an oral change

A supplier provides a written quotation for 100 units at $120 each, including delivery on 1 June. The customer accepts by email. In a later telephone call, the parties allegedly agree to increase the order to 150 units, with the same unit price and delivery date.

If the supplier sues for the additional 50 units, identify the original quotation and acceptance separately from the later call. Plead the alleged variation, who made it and the terms changed. If the supplier contends that a contractual process authorised the change, identify that process and the facts relied on to satisfy it.

Pleading Contracts in this way exposes the real dispute. The customer may admit the initial order but deny the additional order. A single allegation that the contract was “written and oral” would obscure that distinction. The example assumes the alleged variation is otherwise legally effective; the wording of any variation clause and applicable law still need examination.

Pleading Contracts and implied terms

Specify the implied term relied on and its alleged legal basis. A term implied into a particular bargain, a term implied by law and a statutory obligation should not be treated as interchangeable.

Where implication depends on the circumstances of the agreement, plead the material circumstances supporting it. Where a statutory provision supplies the obligation, identify the particular provision as required by r 149(1)(e). A generic allegation that the defendant was required to act “reasonably” may leave both the source and content of the duty unclear.

Also distinguish an agreement inferred from conduct from a term implied into an established agreement. The former concerns whether and how the bargain arose; the latter concerns an obligation within it. Pleading Contracts should identify which proposition is being advanced.

Situation Usually useful drafting approach What needs particular care Straightforward written obligation Identify the document and state the relevant term’s effect Preserve qualifications and payment triggers Disputed contractual wording Set out operative words and the construction advanced Include relevant definitions and linked clauses Oral bargain Identify the conversation and substance of agreement Dates, participants, capacity and uncertainty Mixed agreement or variation Allocate terms to documents, conversations or conduct Formation sequence and the alleged change Implied term State its content and alleged source Facts supporting implication or the statutory provision Words themselves constitute the alleged wrong Plead the words with the precision the claim requires Rule 152 cannot replace material language with a vague summary

Conversations where the precise words are material

A conversation can be an agreement, a representation, a variation, an alleged waiver or merely background. Identify the legal role relied on. Saying that a person “made assurances” gives little indication whether the claim concerns a promise, a statement of existing fact or an agreement to change an obligation.

Rule 150(1)–(2) requires specific pleading of listed matters, including misrepresentation, estoppel and waiver, and the facts from which they are inferred. Pleading Contracts should not use those labels as substitutes for the exchange and conduct said to support them.

Case example two Dupois and the limits of summarising spoken words

Dupois v HJK [2013] QDC 52 concerned oral defamation, rather than contractual liability. It is useful here because it demonstrates the limit built into rule 152.

At [7]–[8], Robin QC DCJ required the alleged words to be pleaded precisely and held that rule 152 was unavailable because the precise words were material. The amended statement of claim was struck out, with time allowed to re-plead.

This does not establish that every oral contract must be pleaded verbatim. It shows why the nature of the issue determines the required precision. In Pleading Contracts, a disputed qualification such as “subject to approval” may need to be set out because omitting it changes the alleged promise.

Particulars and alternatives when Pleading Contracts

Rule 157 requires particulars sufficient to define the issues, prevent surprise and enable a response. For oral agreements, the substance of a contractual conversation can be necessary detail even though witnesses will later give evidence about it. Love rejects the suggestion that the opponent’s participation eliminates that need.

If the difficulty is missing detail, seek focused particulars identifying the relevant document, meeting, promise or incorporation case. If an essential allegation is absent, consider whether amendment is needed. Stonegate Legal’s guide to particulars and further and better particulars in Queensland explains the procedural options.

Sometimes the available facts support alternative routes to contractual liability. Rule 154(1) permits inconsistent allegations or claims only as alternatives. Identify each route distinctly. “Written and/or oral and/or implied” is a poor substitute for explaining what agreement is alleged on each basis.

In Mitchell Contractors Pty Ltd v Townsville-Thuringowa Water Supply Joint Board [2004] QSC 329, [25]–[27], the Court refused to delete a particular indicating that a bolt-tightening procedure was only partly specified in a contractual clause. Further particulars, if necessary, were the appropriate response. The decision illustrates why clarification can be more useful than attempting to narrow a case by deleting a word.

Pleading Contracts through to breach and relief

Check the connection between every alleged breach and the relief claimed. A contractual debt requires facts showing that the amount became payable. A damages claim requires a coherent account of the loss attributed to the breach. The contract price, an unpaid invoice and the cost of replacement performance are not automatically the same measure of recovery.

The relevant requirements include r 155(1)–(2) for damages, r 158(1) for payments or liabilities claimed, and r 159(3)–(4) for interest particulars. Stonegate Legal’s guide to pleading damages, interest and relief in Queensland addresses those requirements in detail.

Conditions precedent also need attention. Rule 153(1)–(2) implies an allegation of their performance or occurrence but requires a specific denial. That drafting rule does not establish that a disputed contractual condition was actually satisfied. Where a payment trigger or notice requirement is central, address the relevant facts directly.

Checking documents and correcting defective pleadings

Before filing, assemble the documents relied on and reconcile their dates, versions and attachments. Pleading Contracts from a selected screenshot or an incomplete email chain can produce an inaccurate formation case. Keep the contract documents distinct from later correspondence and internal notes that merely help prove the agreement.

A document mentioned in pleadings or particulars can attract an inspection notice under r 222. Stonegate Legal’s explanation of inspection of documents referred to in pleadings under rule 222 discusses that procedure. This is a reason to know what the document contains before describing it in a pleading.

If the evidence changes the contractual case, review the pleading promptly. Correct the allegation itself rather than relying on later material to leave the opponent to discover the change. The process and limits are explained in the guide to amending pleadings in Queensland civil proceedings.

An inadequately pleaded contract can require particulars, amendment or a strike-out application. Rule 171(1)–(2) supplies the strike-out grounds and permits indemnity costs of the application. Strike-out is not automatic whenever drafting could be improved. Its appropriateness depends on the defect and the case. The guide to striking out pleadings and particulars in Queensland examines those consequences.

The final review should follow the contractual chain: parties, formation, terms, performance, breach and remedy. For each conversation, ask what legal work it does. For each document, ask what part is relied on. For each sum claimed, ask why that amount follows from the obligation and breach alleged. Those questions identify weaknesses that another page of narrative will rarely cure.