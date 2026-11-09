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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Vietnam’s IP Enforcement Overhaul Drives Public-Private Digital Cooperation

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The Vietnamese government has significantly stepped up intellectual property enforcement activities in the past year. These developments, aimed at realizing policy directives on combating counterfeiting and smuggling, have made 2026 a pivotal year for IP enforcement in Vietnam, marked by both legislative reforms and practical actions by the authorities.

VietnamIntellectual Property
Yen Thi Hai Pham
Yen Thi Hai Pham
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The Vietnamese government has significantly stepped up intellectual property enforcement activities in the past year. These developments, aimed at realizing policy directives on combating counterfeiting and smuggling, have made 2026 a pivotal year for IP enforcement in Vietnam, marked by both legislative reforms and practical actions by the authorities.

Synchronized Legal Framework

On the legislative side, the IP enforcement landscape has been transformed by several critical updates designed to enhance enforcement capacity:

  • Amended IP Law 2025: Passed in December 2025 and taking effect on April 1, 2026, the amended IP Law introduces provisions to address e-commerce violations, significantly increases compensation for damages, and requires intermediary digital platforms to proactively remove infringing content.
  • Amended Customs Law 2026 and Circular No. 06/2026/TT-BTC: These instruments establish a clear timeframe for customs supervision and border enforcement. Crucially, they detail the procedures for customs authorities to proactively (ex officio) suspend potentially infringing shipments.
  • Decree No. 186/2026/ND-CP: Decree 186 clearly defines the jurisdiction for administrative sanctions and strengthens penalties for infringements in the digital environment.
  • Decree No. 100/2026/ND-CP: Decree 100 requires enforcement agencies to invest in digital transformation and technological applications, laying the groundwork for a centralized IP protection database to optimize the handling of violations.

Under this new legislative framework, enforcement agencies nationwide have handled an increased volume of cases, the majority of which were initiated ex officio by the authorities.

The Role of VACIPSCAN as a Digital Bridge

Amid Vietnam’s broader efforts to streamline its administrative apparatus, this large-scale enforcement push has placed considerable strain on the system. Consequently, leveraging technology to expedite case processing and establish a seamless, real-time coordination channel between enforcement bodies and rights holders had become an urgent necessity.

To facilitate a centralized database and secure communication tool, the Vietnam Anti-Counterfeiting and IP Protection Association of Foreign-Invested Enterprises (VACIP) recently developed an online IP enforcement platform and mobile application called VACIPSCAN.

Key features of the platform include:

  • IP data lookup: Powered by an AI-integrated camera scanner, the system automatically identifies registered IP rights. The database is optimized for rapid retrieval and verified by the Department of Vietnam Customs and provincial market surveillance departments (MSDs). This structure enables authorities to instantly retrieve rights holder details, protected goods catalogs, HS codes, and rights holders’ specific recommendations on photographing suspected goods for quick authentication. Crucially, the platform operates as a centralized online repository for customs recordal dossiers, complementing current customs infrastructure with a unified, digital search tool.
  • Real-time interaction: The platform establishes a direct communication channel between authorities and rights holders. Enforcement officers can capture on-site photos of suspected counterfeit and infringing goods and share them immediately with rights holders.
  • Whitelist verification: Customs officials can seamlessly cross-reference authorized entities against uploaded whitelists to expedite legitimate clearance and maintain supply chain integrity. The system also flags suspected infringers to streamline targeted border inspections.
  • Secure access: To protect sensitive commercial data, system access is strictly governed. Accounts are granted exclusively to verified rights holder representatives and designated state enforcement personnel, ensuring secure public-private coordination.

On October 29, 2026, the Da Nang MSD became the first authority in Vietnam to officially sign a memorandum of understanding to launch a trial run of VACIPSCAN. The Department of Vietnam Customs and several other provincial MSDs are now engaging with VACIP to further optimize the system’s functionality, with additional MOUs expected in the near future.

Outlook

This receptive stance from enforcement authorities toward an online authentication platform provided by a business association like VACIP is a positive signal, demonstrating a shift in governance toward public-private partnerships built on transparent interaction and information exchange between rights holders and enforcement forces. Ultimately, the long-term operational efficiency of the platform will depend on continuous technical optimization and practical coordination between enforcement agencies and rights holders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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