The Human Dimension Of AI Adoption – Findings From Our GenAI Persona Builder Survey

A lawyer can use AI every day and still leave what they do unchanged. And we think we know why: AI is changing what adoption looks like, and behaviours are the new adoption currency.

We start with the promising finding: 81% of respondents use AI at least weekly. Not so promising is that only 26% use it across a wide range of tasks. The technology has entered working routines but hasn’t yet become embedded in how lawyers do their work.

81%

use AI at least weekly

26%

use AI across a wide range of tasks

For General Counsel, this changes the adoption question. Counting licences or logins will not establish whether an investment is improving the legal department’s value to the business. Nor should breadth of use become another target pursued for its own sake. The challenge is to understand what sits behind usage, then connect that understanding with a deliberate improvement in how work gets done.

Over the past year, our team has deployed our GenAI Persona Builder with over 500 legal professionals. Bringing their responses together with our experience working with in-house legal teams reveals gaps between use, confidence, experimentation and shared value. These findings reflect respondents’ reported experiences, rather than a representative survey of the profession or measured productivity gains.

AI adoption cannot be treated as a single launch followed by training. We need to develop the core behaviours that motivate people to keep adapting as the technology changes.

Krisson Nandha

Head of Legal Operations Advisory, Digital Legal Delivery, UK, EMEA and US

When regular use becomes a comfortable boundary

The weekly user has crossed an important threshold: AI has a place in their working life. But repeated use of a familiar application is different from exploring the art of the possible. An email drafted faster or a document summarised more easily can be valuable for individual productivity, but without understanding the operating model, we miss the opportunity. Do we risk assuming that technology usage will naturally translate into end-to-end delivery? We know ROI is on many CFOs’ minds, and there is a substantial gap between individual productivity gains and integrating AI into how matters are delivered.

Our findings paint this picture. Among daily users, 57% still describe their proficiency as intermediate or below. That should not be treated as evidence of poor performance, but it does challenge the idea that frequent use means someone understands the operating model – are we actually supporting the legal professionals of the future to lead in this new technological age?

There is another distinction beneath the activity. Through the GenAI Persona Builder, our ABC Framework explores three dimensions of engagement: Advocacy, Belief and Curiosity. Across participating organisations, belief in AI’s potential is stronger than the behaviours associated with exploring its potential applications or bringing colleagues along the adoption journey.

A leader therefore needs to ask the follow-up questions. What does this person use AI for, what might help them explore a relevant next application, and what impact might that have? Sending a generic reminder to use the tool may do little to answer those questions.

Support people without assuming they learn alike

The learning preferences in our response data point towards a practical alternative. Among beginners, they equally prefer hands-on experimentation as opposed to structured training. People want an explanation and an opportunity to try things for themselves.

Among respondents who describe themselves as proficient, 79% prefer experimentation. The implication is not to abandon training as experience grows. It is to stop treating the same session as the answer for everyone. A supported exercise may help a beginner get started; an experienced user may benefit more from testing a real workflow with colleagues.

Professional identity belongs in this conversation, too. In our discussions with legal teams, questions about producing research and documents have also become questions about professional value. Leaders should explain where judgement, commercial understanding and accountability sit when technology contributes to the first draft. Asking people to work faster is not the same as helping them understand how their contribution develops.

People do not build confidence with AI in the same way. Some need a supported first step; others need the freedom to experiment with real work.

Tuna Kutsal

Head of Legal Operations Advisory, Digital Legal Delivery, Asia & Australia

Belief does not remove the need for reassurance

Understanding these differences requires more than a usage dashboard. The questionnaire underpinning the GenAI Persona Builder combines contextual questions about experience, workplace support and learning preferences with behavioural indicators. Responses inform one of eight persona profiles for individuals and aggregated insights for leaders. The profiles support reflection; they do not certify competence or rank employees’ performance.

Three profiles illustrate why a single adoption message is insufficient. An AI Believer is quietly confident in AI’s benefits but prefers familiar tools. An AI Champion combines enthusiasm with experimentation and sharing. An AI Cautious profile reflects hesitation and a preference for established methods. These are changeable patterns of response, not fixed identities or a hierarchy of professional worth.

The responses reveal a further distinction. People can see the benefits of AI, but are less confident that safeguards will keep pace as the technology develops. That is a signal about trust and reassurance, not proof that an organisation’s governance is ineffective.

For leaders, that’s important. Another presentation about AI’s potential may miss the mark. Colleagues need to understand the approved boundaries, the information they can use, the checks expected and where to raise uncertainty. Make governance usable in the working day, not merely available in a policy.

Leaders should also distinguish willingness from opportunity. Someone may believe in AI but have little time to experiment, limited access to approved applications or no forum for sharing what works. Treating those conditions as an attitude problem risks prescribing encouragement where an operational change is needed. A short discussion in an existing team meeting, a bounded trial using appropriate material, or clearer guidance on escalation may be more useful than another launch campaign. The right intervention depends on the obstacle. Equally, colleagues who raise concerns should help shape the trial: their questions can inform what the team tests and how it reviews results.

57%

of daily AI users still describe their proficiency as intermediate or below

79%

of proficient AI users prefer experimentation as a way to learn

From personal benefit to a better legal service

The sharpest commercial question emerges from what respondents value. While 84% rate time savings as very valuable, only 12% say the same about collaboration. This suggests that the benefit people recognise most readily is personal, rather than collective.

That matters.

Faster task completion may not produce a return or a better service to the business. Consider a procurement-to-legal workflow as an illustration. Drafting may accelerate while incomplete requests, unclear ownership or approval queues remain pain points. Whilst the lawyer may save some time, the ultimate value is unclear.

The same tension can appear outside the legal department. A business colleague using AI to produce a first draft of a contract, policy or legal analysis may feel more self-sufficient. But if that output reaches the Legal team with assumptions that need to be unpicked, inappropriate provisions or an unclear account of how it was produced, the lawyer may spend more time reviewing and correcting it. Adoption in one part of the organisation can therefore shift work elsewhere rather than remove it.

The leadership response should connect engagement with the operating model. Choose one business problem and examine the whole journey, including intake, review, handovers and decisions. Identify where AI could appropriately contribute, who owns the revised process and how quality will be checked. Then measure the outcome that matters, such as elapsed time, rework or the reliability of the response.

This also gives experimentation a clearer purpose. Colleagues are testing whether a different way of working improves the legal department’s value, rather than being asked to generate more activity.

Behavioural insights show leaders what support people need to participate; operating model decisions determine whether the expected return on investment is achieved. Each serves a distinct purpose.

A practical starting point

HSF Kramer’s GenAI Persona Builder makes visible what usage data alone cannot. It helps individuals understand the behaviours shaping their engagement with AI and gives leaders an aggregated view of where adoption is getting stuck. Combined with our work with in-house legal teams, it helps leaders understand whether the next intervention needs to be about people, the operating model or both.

In the next three articles, we delve deeper into each of the core behaviours behind our GenAI Persona Builder, exploring why they matter and what leaders can do to cultivate them: Advocacy, Belief and Curiosity.

Advocacy : how people share learning, support colleagues and contribute to conversations about applying AI.



: how people share learning, support colleagues and contribute to conversations about applying AI. Belief : their confidence in AI’s potential value and its responsible use with appropriate safeguards.



: their confidence in AI’s potential value and its responsible use with appropriate safeguards. Curiosity: their willingness to explore, experiment and learn how the technology could support their work.

For early access to the next articles in this series, or to explore what the GenAI Persona Builder could reveal about AI adoption in your legal function, contact Krisson Nandha (UK, EMEA and US) or Tuna Kutsal (Australia and Asia).