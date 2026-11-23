In this episode of GT’s GeTtin' SALTy podcast, Nikki Dobay welcomes Morgan Scarboro of MultiState Associates to discuss how the election reshaped state political landscape and what that could mean for tax policy. They review key ballot measures, the influx of new legislators and fiscal committee members, and why early, clear communication with policymakers will matter. Morgan also shares her 2027 outlook, including potential data center tax legislation and states to watch, such as Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Washington. In Washington, they discuss the proposed overhaul of the state’s tax system and the importance of following how the proposal develops.

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