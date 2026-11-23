PODCAST · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 88 | After The Election: State Tax Policy And The Road To 2027 (Podcast)
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...View firm profile
How did the recent election reshape state political landscapes, and what implications does this hold for tax policy moving forward? This podcast episode explores key ballot measures, the influx of new legislators, and emerging tax legislation trends across multiple states. Discover which states are poised for significant tax policy changes and why early engagement with policymakers has never been more critical.
In this episode of GT’s GeTtin' SALTy podcast, Nikki Dobay welcomes Morgan Scarboro of MultiState Associates to discuss how the election reshaped state political landscape and what that could mean for tax policy. They review key ballot measures, the influx of new legislators and fiscal committee members, and why early, clear communication with policymakers will matter. Morgan also shares her 2027 outlook, including potential data center tax legislation and states to watch, such as Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Washington. In Washington, they discuss the proposed overhaul of the state’s tax system and the importance of following how the proposal develops.
View all GeTtin’ SALTy Podcast Episodes
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.