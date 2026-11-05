PODCAST · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 86 | Is Public Law 86-272 Still Relevant? Joyce, Finnigan, And New State Tax Challenges (Podcast)
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Greenberg Traurig's GeTtin' SALTy podcast explores recent developments involving Public Law 86-272 and its limits on state income-taxing authority. Host Nikki Dobay and guest John Ormonde discuss the Massachusetts...
On this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay and guest John Ormonde explore recent developments involving Public Law 86-272 and the limits it may place on state income-taxing authority.
They explain the difference between Joyce and Finnigan apportionment approaches, discuss why the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board found that the state’s Finnigan rule conflicted with 86-272, and consider potential implications for combined groups and other states.
Their conversation also covers state treatment of internet activities and other services under 86-272, California’s underground-regulation ruling, a Maine liquor case, and whether the statute’s protections could extend beyond sales of tangible personal property.
Nikki and John wrap up with a discussion of their favorite wine regions.
Tune in!
We note the Massachusetts Appeal Board decision has been appealed with a direct review to the Massachusetts Supreme Court pending.
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