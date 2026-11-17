Key Points

Local Law 160 of 2026 extends J-51 to cover work completed through June 29, 2036.

The maximum benefit rises to 100% of cost and the eligibility value limit rises to $60,000 per unit.

Boards should record work dates, give required notice and file compete applications on time.

Under a recently amended program, New York City cooperatives and condominiums will be able to recover the full approved cost of major repairs through tax breaks beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The J-51 tax abatement program was amended and extended by Local Law 160 of 2026, which became law on Oct. 24, 2026. J-51 provides a real estate tax abatement to cooperative and condominium buildings that undertake qualifying capital improvements, allowing a building to recover the cost of the work, up to set limits, through reduced real estate taxes. The new law extends the program to cover work completed through June 29, 2036, increases the maximum benefit from 70% to 100% of certified reasonable cost, and raises the assessed value limit from $45,000 to $60,000 per unit, adjusted annually for inflation.

Background

J-51 is a New York City real estate tax incentive, first created in 1955, that encourages owners of existing apartment buildings, including cooperatives and condominiums, to make major repairs and upgrades. Rather than providing a grant, the program reduces the building’s real estate taxes over time: after the work is finished, the building applies to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), which certifies an approved cost for the work, and the Department of Finance then credits a portion of that cost against the building’s tax bill each year.

J-51 has long covered a wide range of capital work, such as boilers, windows, roofs, facades, elevators, and plumbing and electrical upgrades, and it has become an important tool for helping buildings pay for the energy-efficiency improvements required by Local Law 97. Earlier versions of the program offered both a tax exemption and a tax abatement, while the current program offers only an abatement.

Not every building qualifies: a cooperative or condominium is eligible only if its average assessed value per unit is below a limit set by law, but for buildings that do qualify, J-51 can be an important piece of the overall financing package for capital improvements to the property. For that reason, boards should understand the program's rules and deadlines before work begins.

Completion Date Controls

The date work is completed decides which program applies, not the date it began. A project started under the prior program can still qualify under the new law if it is completed on or after June 30, 2026 and within 30 months after it began.

Two Programs, No Gap

Prior J-51 Reform New Program (Local Law 160 of 2026) Work completed June 30, 2022 – June 29, 2026 June 30, 2026 – June 29, 2036 Maximum benefit 70% of certified reasonable cost 100% of certified reasonable cost Assessed value limit $45,000 per unit $60,000 per unit, adjusted for inflation

Eligibility

The building must be a Class A cooperative or condominium with at least three units and it cannot operate as a hotel.

The value limit, including land, is measured when work begins.

The benefit is paid over up to 20 years. Each year it is capped at 8⅓% of approved cost or 50% of the building’s taxes.

Taxes and water and sewer charges must be current.

Qualifying Work

Work must appear on HPD’s cost schedule, meet a minimum scope, and not add space to the building. Under J-51 Reform, the minimum scope is $1,500 per unit. The current schedule covers:

Building exterior: facade masonry, roofs, parapets, windows and entry doors.

facade masonry, roofs, parapets, windows and entry doors. Heating and hot water: boilers, burners, steam controls, radiators and building management systems.

boilers, burners, steam controls, radiators and building management systems. Electrification: heat pumps, electrical service upgrades and apartment wiring.

heat pumps, electrical service upgrades and apartment wiring. Energy efficiency: insulation and air sealing.

insulation and air sealing. Other building systems: elevators, plumbing, sprinklers and ventilation.

elevators, plumbing, sprinklers and ventilation. Health and safety: lead and asbestos removal, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Cosmetic work is not covered.

Cost Schedule Status

HPD has not yet issued a cost schedule for the renewed program. The current J-51 Reform schedule, posted on HPD’s website, may be used for planning. Boards should expect HPD to update it, since the law requires updates at least every two years. The benefit is capped at the schedule amount, which may be less than the actual contract price.

Action Items

Record key dates: Keep records of when work begins and ends.

Keep records of when work begins and ends. Before starting work: For work beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2027, give tenants notice 30 to 180 days before work begins and file a notice of intent with HPD.

For work beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2027, give tenants notice 30 to 180 days before work begins and file a notice of intent with HPD. Application deadline: File by the later of four months after completion or four months after the effective date.

File by the later of four months after completion or four months after the effective date. Complete filings: Incomplete filings are denied and missing a 30-day checklist response ends eligibility.

Incomplete filings are denied and missing a 30-day checklist response ends eligibility. Fees: $75 per unit above six units, capped at $20,000.

Boards should confirm their eligibility with counsel and their managing agent.