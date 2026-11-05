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VIDEO · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

TROUTMAN AMIN, LLP NIGHT AT THE MOVIES!: If You Have LCOC V Tix You’re Invited To Join Us 7:00 Pm On Monday October 19, 2026 To Watch Street Fighter! (Video)

Troutman Amin LLP
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Troutman Amin LLP invites Law Conference of Champions IV attendees and LCOC V ticket holders to an exclusive private screening of the new Street Fighter movie. The firm has rented an entire theatre in Irvine...

United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Eric Troutman
Eric Troutman
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Oh that awesome LCOC IV Limited Edition T-Shirt…

For those of you who attended Law Conference of Champions IV you know we leaned in heavily to the Street Fighter aesthetic.

And we had this incredible vignette to start the show based off the movie’s trailer:

And then there were those limited-edition LCOC IV T-shirts.

Yeah. Awesome stuff.

Well to celebrate the release of the new Street Fighter movie Troutman Amin, LLP has rented out an entire theatre so that friends and family of the firm (including clients and anyone who holds LCOC V tickets) can attend and watch in comfort and style!

The show will be 7 pm on Monday October 19, 2026 in Irvine, CA.

Folks who are interested please email [email protected] to RSVP and obtain further details.

This will be a ton of fun for those of you who can join.

And in the meantime get your LCOC V tickets right now!

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Chat soon!

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