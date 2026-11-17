First: The FCC has revised its TCPA consent-revocation framework and is considering additional changes affecting how businesses handle robocall and robotext opt-outs. Our Regulatory Update looks at what has changed and what remains under consideration.

And in our Litigation Update, we explore recent court decisions that are narrowing TCPA claims under Section 227(c)(5), including claims involving cell phones, texts, and the National Do Not Call Registry.

If you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz’s TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

// Regulatory Update

FCC Revises TCPA Consent Revocation Framework and Seeks Comment on Additional Robocall Consumer Protection Measures

// Litigation Update

Section 227(c)(5) — The TCPA’s Narrowing Private Right of Action