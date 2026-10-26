POLITICAL AI APOCALYPSE?: FCC Appears Close To Unleashing An Army Of Political Ai Bots On American Cell Phones– Let’s Hope That Doesn’t Happen

Law Conference of Champions V ticket price as I type: $279.00 (and rising).

The FCC appears set to unleash an army of political AI bots on America’s cell phone numbers and this feels like a terrible idea.

People hate unsolicited political messaging as it. But an organization called Club for Growth wants to make the problem much worse. The organization is asking the FCC to make it legal for politicians and PACs to send UNCONSENTED GenAI slop voice calls for political purposes to cellular phones.

Eesh. What a terrible idea.

But it appears the FCC may go for it.

In a petition for Expedited Waiver filed by Club For Growth back in August the organization requests the FCC to clarify that politicians can use GenAI to attack..er, call.. consumer CELL PHONES without consent.

The Petition’s argument goes something like this… these calls are allowed to landlines so they should be allowed to cell phones. Plus the TCPA was intended to stop marketing calls– not political calls–so let the political GenAI off the leash!

Not good.

In fairness, however, the petition does seek limits to GenAi to cell phones that would align with TRACED Act limitations on non-marketing speech to landlines. So, there’s that.

But giving political organizations a free pass to use GenAi to contact cell phones in the first place feels like an awful idea and one that is certain to be abused.

What bothers me though is that the FCC seems to be giving this real consideration. The Commission sought comment on this petition within days of it being submitted– meaning it may have momentum. (By contrast the Commission still has not issued a Public Notice on the CRITICAL R.E.A.C.H. petition designed to stop illegal call blocking and labeling and restore sanity to the telecoms.)

The initial comment period already ran–and the reply comment period is up in a week– so the FCC may literally greenlight random-fire GenAI political speech ahead of the midterms.

God help us all.

Brace yourselves folks, the rise of the AI political bot machine army may be near at hand.

We’ll keep an eye on this.

And you need to keep an eye on Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices because they are rising $10.00 each day! Tickets are only $279.00 today but rising daily– so buy now and save a ton!

Chat soon.