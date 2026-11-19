Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) is one of the most popular shows in America, regularly drawing millions of viewers on both ABC and Disney+. However, DWTS has also become a hit with bettors, with one website reporting that more than $11.2 million has been wagered this season on which couples will be eliminated, who will ultimately win, and other potential results. Gambling on this particular show, in which the public can vote on an outcome that the public largely controls, presents unique questions and issues that regulators, television executives, and others will need to grapple with moving forward.

On DWTS, each competing couple receives scores from the show's judges for each of their dances on a particular episode. But, as the hosts consistently remind viewers, the couples cannot rely on the judges’ scores alone, as fan voting, done live via web or text, makes up half of the total points awarded to the couple. On the November 17, 2026, episode of DWTS, for the second week in a row, the dancer at the top of the judges’ leaderboard was eliminated, which reflects that fan voting does have a significant impact on the outcome.

The differences between DWTS results and almost any other event that the public can normally bet on are stark. In a sporting event, for example, a bettor has no say or effect on the outcome of a game or play. While someone playing a casino game makes decisions that impact the outcome (hit or stay in blackjack, etc.), the ultimate result is based on forces outside of the player's control. The material impact of chance on the outcome is one of the most basic elements of any form of legally permitted and regulated gaming. However, as it relates to DWTS, an organized group of fans could directly impact and potentially even determine the show's results through a social media campaign. This significantly removes, or at least materially impacts in a historically unique way, the application of chance that has been historically essential to any form of legal wagering.

Although this presents potential market manipulation concerns, the legal uncertainties remain even if fans act without any illegal intent. Regardless of whether, for example, a viral TikTok campaign to save a certain couple or eliminate another was started to win a bet or just for purposes of pure fandom, the impact is the same. Fans are largely dictating the outcome of a result, while simultaneously betting on that same outcome. Gambling regulators and other applicable government agencies must consider how to account for this distinction in light of applicable gambling laws, which overwhelmingly require chance to determine the result of the event at issue. Additionally, executives over competition shows such as DWTS that encourage fan participation must consider what impact large-scale wagering is having or could have on the show's results, as well as whether its audience might sour on the idea that gamblers are or might be dictating any such outcome.

America's gaming and entertainment landscape has evolved rapidly in recent years, and DWTS fan betting/voting is illustrative of this. This phenomenon is likely to continue with other competition reality shows involving fan voting, as well as other new forms of entertainment offerings. How public wagers can legally be accepted on fan-dictated outcomes is something that leaders in all applicable industries should be grappling with and addressing. Enforcing and implementing gaming regulations in the face of clear and passionate fan engagement might be a delicate dance, but it is a legal and business necessity for all involved.