Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Costco Agrees To Pay $14M To End A CEMA Subject Line Lawsuit

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Contributor
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

About Kelley Drye We’re focused—in key areas of the law and on the nuances of each matter—to help...

View firm profile
Explore more from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

A Washington court has approved a $14 million settlement in a case alleging Costco violated the state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act by using misleading subject lines that created false urgency about limited-time offers. The case highlights the continuing surge in CEMA litigation following the Brown v. Old Navy decision, with statutory damages that can quickly accumulate even after recent legislative reductions.

United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon

Ever since the Washington Supreme Court issued its decision in Brown v. Old Navy, we’ve been writing about the surge of lawsuits under Washington’s Commercial Electronic Mail Act (“CEMA”). A statute that sat largely unnoticed for years has suddenly become one of the hottest areas of email marketing litigation. 

This week, a Washington court granted final approval to a $14 million settlement resolving claims that Costco sent marketing emails with misleading subject lines. The plaintiff alleged that Costco promoted deals as lasting only a limited time, including “5 days only,” even though those offers remained available longer. The settlement covers roughly 3.5 million Washington residents who received the emails. 

When the Costco suit was filed, CEMA provided for statutory damages of $500 per email. Although Washington lawmakers reduced that amount to $100 earlier this year, the change is not retroactive, meaning many pending cases still involve the higher damages figure. Even with the lower figure, though, damages can quickly add up. 

The practical takeaway remains the same. Advertisers should review subject lines carefully to ensure that they don’t include any misleading information. Pay particular attention to subject lines that suggest a sale or offer will end soon, if you are likely to extend it, and any words that may create a false sense of urgency. 

In Washington, a few words in a subject line can still be very expensive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

California Requires Disclosure Of AI-Generated People In Advertising

California has enacted a groundbreaking AI disclosure law requiring advertisers to clearly identify when synthetic performers appear in their marketing materials. The legislation, set to take effect in 2027, includes a private right of enforcement that could potentially open the door to class action litigation against brands using AI-generated performers without proper disclosure.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag LLP
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

California Signs Landmark Online Child Safety Package

California has enacted the nation's most comprehensive online child safety legislation, banning addictive social media features for minors under 16, establishing strict companion chatbot regulations, and imposing enhanced civil penalties for platforms that harm children. Companies operating social media platforms or chatbots accessible to California children must now assess their products, audit features, and prepare compliance programs ahead of the laws' effective dates.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Article

Nationwide EAS Test Coming November 17, 2026

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on November 17, 2026, requiring participation from all radio and television stations, cable systems, and satellite services. EAS Participants must file three separate forms through the EAS Test Reporting System, with specific deadlines ranging from October 30, 2026, through January 2027. Certain translator and repeater stations are exempt from the registration and filing requirements.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Wiley Rein
Wiley Rein
Article

Ninth Circuit Vacates CFAA Injunction Against Perplexity's Comet AI Agent

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injunction against Perplexity AI, determining that when an AI agent acts at a user's direction, it is the user—not the AI company—who "accesses" computer systems under federal and California computer fraud statutes. This landmark appellate decision addresses how existing computer-access laws apply to agentic artificial intelligence and has significant implications...
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Text-Message Marketing In Texas, One Year After SB 140

Texas Senate Bill 140 (SB 140) took effect 1 September 2025, and applies to conduct occurring on or after that date. The bill amended Section 302 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code to extend registration and disclosure requirements to text messages by expanding the definition of “Telephone solicitation,” which previously applied only to a “telephone call,” to include certain transmissions of text or graphic messages and images. In addition, SB 140 added a definition of “Telephone call” that incorporates the definition found in Section 304, which includes certain text or graphic messages and images, but excludes certain agreed-to transmissions.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Generative AI Is Reshaping The Defense Of Complex Litigation

Generative AI is transforming litigation defense by enabling in-house legal teams to manage costs and complexity more effectively across the entire case lifecycle. From early research and drafting through expert witness strategy and trial preparation, AI tools are helping defense teams work faster and more consistently. How are these technologies reshaping the way sophisticated counsel approaches multidistrict litigation, mass torts, and large-scale document management?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Congress Passes New Russian Sanctions Bill Providing Additional Tariff Authority To Address Countries That Purchase Russian Energy, Facilitate Evasion Of Russian Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5334, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which directs the President to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian imports and up to 100 percent on imports from countries that are significant purchasers of Russian energy. The bill includes provisions for Presidential waiver authority and a five-year sunset clause...
GlobalInternational Law
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

California’s 2026 Legislative Session Wraps: A Wave Of Privacy And AI Bills Reaches The Governor, With Key Child Safety And AI Measures Signed Into Law

California's 2026 legislative session concluded with Governor Newsom signing several landmark privacy and AI bills into law, including comprehensive child safety measures, AI auditor oversight frameworks, and expanded data protection requirements. How will these new regulations reshape digital advertising, workplace AI deployment, and online platform obligations for businesses operating in California?
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

National Historic Preservation Act Overhaul: What You Need To Know

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation has advanced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would fundamentally restructure Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, marking the most significant regulatory overhaul in over 20 years. The proposed changes would shift the consultation process from a multi-step framework to an agency-prepared report system, narrow the scope of protected properties, and grant federal agencies greater unilateral authority in resolving adverse effects.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

FTC Releases FAQs On Auto Pricing: What Dealers And Advertisers Need To Know

If you’re a dealer, an ad agency handling automotive accounts, or in-house counsel advising automotive clients, the Commission’s latest guidance on auto pricing transparency deserves a careful read. The guidance echoes familiar principles we’ve heard in other areas from federal and state regulators related to the expectation for all-in pricing, with important nuances unique to the auto industry.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

Class Action Follows NACA’s Polymarket Influencer Lawsuit

Polymarket faces multiple lawsuits alleging deceptive influencer marketing practices, including undisclosed paid endorsements and staged betting videos on fake platform copies. A new class action complaint claims content creators filmed winning bets on simulated Polymarket websites built by the company, with some videos allegedly showing fabricated results that would have resulted in significant losses on the real platform.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

Reining In CIPA ​“Abuse”: S.B. 690 Becomes Law And Fixes Key CIPA Provision

California's S.B. 690 represents a significant bipartisan reform to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), fundamentally altering the landscape for businesses facing privacy litigation. Governor Newsom's signature on September 30, 2026, removes the private right of action for violations involving pen registers and trap-and-trace devices, addressing what many viewed as abusive litigation tactics.
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

Delaware’s Amended Privacy Law:  Key Impacts On Adtech Contracts And Diligence Processes

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has signed H.B. 380, dramatically expanding the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act to include stringent third-party contracting requirements, broader sensitive data protections, and lower jurisdictional thresholds. The amendments introduce California-style due diligence obligations for data disclosures, expand sensitive data categories to include neural data and financial information, and impose new profiling requirements that extend even to employment contexts. These changes po
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP