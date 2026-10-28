Costco Agrees To Pay $14M To End A CEMA Subject Line Lawsuit

Ever since the Washington Supreme Court issued its decision in Brown v. Old Navy, we’ve been writing about the surge of lawsuits under Washington’s Commercial Electronic Mail Act (“CEMA”). A statute that sat largely unnoticed for years has suddenly become one of the hottest areas of email marketing litigation.

This week, a Washington court granted final approval to a $14 million settlement resolving claims that Costco sent marketing emails with misleading subject lines. The plaintiff alleged that Costco promoted deals as lasting only a limited time, including “5 days only,” even though those offers remained available longer. The settlement covers roughly 3.5 million Washington residents who received the emails.

When the Costco suit was filed, CEMA provided for statutory damages of $500 per email. Although Washington lawmakers reduced that amount to $100 earlier this year, the change is not retroactive, meaning many pending cases still involve the higher damages figure. Even with the lower figure, though, damages can quickly add up.

The practical takeaway remains the same. Advertisers should review subject lines carefully to ensure that they don’t include any misleading information. Pay particular attention to subject lines that suggest a sale or offer will end soon, if you are likely to extend it, and any words that may create a false sense of urgency.

In Washington, a few words in a subject line can still be very expensive.