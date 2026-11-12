California’s New Synthetic Performer Law: Stricter On Disclosure And Narrower In Scope Than New York’s Law

Overview

With the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1050, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed on September 16, 2026, California has joined New York in requiring advertisers to disclose when an advertisement uses a synthetic performer. The new law adds Article 10 (Sections 17610 et seq.) to California’s Business and Professions Code and takes effect on January 1, 2027.

The California and New York laws share a core idea: Consumers should know when a human-like performer in an advertisement is not a real person. This article examines how the state law requirements differ in scope, disclosure methods, and enforcement. Advertisers and broadcasters running national campaigns or campaigns targeting these two states should ensure compliance with the requirements of each law.

In depth

What California requires

The California law prohibits creating and publishing an advertisement that “prominently” features a synthetic performer without a clear and conspicuous disclosure. The governor’s office clarified that this requirement applies to video and audio ads featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-generated performers. The obligation falls on the person creating and publishing the ad, not the broadcaster streaming the service or the online platform running it. However, platforms are required to remove a noncompliant ad and stop accepting payment for it after receiving a court order finding a violation or enjoining the ad’s creator. The law exempts (1) AI use solely for language translation or other accessibility features and (2) ads for films, television shows, video games, and other creative works when synthetic performers appear in the ads in the same way they appear in the works being promoted.

The scope of SB 1050 turns on a handful of statutory definitions:

Synthetic performer: A digital figure, voice, or representation created in whole or in part using generative AI that gives the realistic impression of a human performance but is not recognizable as an identifiable person. This definition includes synthetic voices and performers created only partially using generative AI, but it excludes digital replicas of recognizable individuals.

A digital figure, voice, or representation created in whole or in part using generative AI that gives the realistic impression of a human performance but is not recognizable as an identifiable person. This definition includes synthetic voices and performers created only partially using generative AI, but it excludes digital replicas of recognizable individuals. Prominently: When a synthetic performer (1) appears in the foreground demonstrating or illustrating a product or service, (2) provides or voices on- or off-camera narration or a commercial message, or (3) illustrates or reacts to that narration or message.

When a synthetic performer (1) appears in the foreground demonstrating or illustrating a product or service, (2) provides or voices on- or off-camera narration or a commercial message, or (3) illustrates or reacts to that narration or message. Clear and conspicuous disclosure: A disclosure that is difficult to miss, easy to understand, and presented in a way that a reasonable consumer would notice and understand the disclosure, considering the advertisement’s medium, format, and context.

A disclosure that is difficult to miss, easy to understand, and presented in a way that a reasonable consumer would notice and understand the disclosure, considering the advertisement’s medium, format, and context. Generative AI: An AI system capable of generating synthetic content (including text, images, video, and audio) that reflects the structure and characteristics of its training data.

An AI system capable of generating synthetic content (including text, images, video, and audio) that reflects the structure and characteristics of its training data. Advertisement: Any audio, video, audiovisual, or digital communication intended or reasonably expected to encourage the purchase of goods or services, including advertisements distributed through online platforms.

Any audio, video, audiovisual, or digital communication intended or reasonably expected to encourage the purchase of goods or services, including advertisements distributed through online platforms. Advertising medium: Broadcasters, cable operators, streaming services, online platforms, digital advertising networks, publishers, and other entities that distribute audio or audiovisual advertisements to California consumers. Entities that cannot remove, disable access to, or stop distributing advertisements are excluded.

Where California is stricter

Although California and New York share similar disclosure requirements, California’s law goes further in several important respects.

Audio advertisements are covered. Unlike New York’s synthetic performer law, which expressly excludes audio-only advertisements, California’s law includes synthetic voices within its definition of synthetic performers. As a result, AI-generated radio advertisements, podcast promotions, and other audio-only content may require disclosures in California even though they fall outside New York’s law.

California specifies disclosure language. New York requires a “conspicuous” disclosure but does not prescribe specific wording. California, by contrast, requires language “substantially similar” to one of the following disclosures: “this performance features a synthetic performer” or “no human performer is depicted.” Advertisers should not assume that the example disclosures provided in our client alert examining the New York law will satisfy California’s requirements.

“Clear and conspicuous” is expressly defined. California requires disclosures to be difficult to miss, easily understandable, and presented in a way that a reasonable consumer would notice, read, and comprehend in the context of the advertisement. New York does not define “conspicuous,” leaving advertisers to look to existing standards for direction, such as the Federal Trade Commission’s disclosure guidance.

There is no express knowledge requirement. New York’s law applies only when an advertiser has actual knowledge that an advertisement includes a synthetic performer. California does not include a comparable limitation. This distinction could increase compliance risks for advertisers that rely on agencies, production companies, or third-party AI vendors to create advertising content.

Violations are enforceable under existing consumer protection laws. California treats a violation of SB 1050 as a violation of Section 17500 (the state’s false advertising law) and permits enforcement under the California Unfair Competition Law (Section 17200 et seq.). Advertisers face exposure under these statutes, including the following potential penalties and remedies:

Civil penalties. A court may assess civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation in actions brought by the California attorney general, district attorneys, and certain city attorneys and county counsel. Once a violation is found, courts must impose a civil penalty and, in setting the amount, weigh factors such as the seriousness and duration of the conduct, the number of violations, willfulness, and the defendant’s assets. An additional penalty of up to $2,500 per violation may apply where the conduct is directed at seniors or disabled persons.

A court may assess civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation in actions brought by the California attorney general, district attorneys, and certain city attorneys and county counsel. Once a violation is found, courts must impose a civil penalty and, in setting the amount, weigh factors such as the seriousness and duration of the conduct, the number of violations, willfulness, and the defendant’s assets. An additional penalty of up to $2,500 per violation may apply where the conduct is directed at seniors or disabled persons. Injunctions and restitution. Public enforcers and private plaintiffs can seek injunctions and restitution, but private plaintiffs must have suffered an injury in fact and have lost money or property as a result. Additionally, private plaintiffs cannot recover civil penalties.

Public enforcers and private plaintiffs can seek injunctions and restitution, but private plaintiffs must have suffered an injury in fact and have lost money or property as a result. Additionally, private plaintiffs cannot recover civil penalties. Potential criminal liability. A violation of Section 17500 is a misdemeanor, and the bill’s legislative digest notes that SB 1050 expands the scope of an existing crime, though it is unclear whether businesses or individuals would carry any criminal liability other than a fine for violations.

By comparison, New York provides civil penalties of $1,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for each subsequent violation, without expressly creating a private right of action.

Advertising platforms have additional obligations. New York excludes publishers that merely distribute noncompliant advertisements. On the other hand, California requires advertising media to act after receiving a court order finding a violation or enjoining the advertisement’s creator, along with enough information to identify the advertisement. Once served with a court order, the platform must remove or disable access to the advertisement or stop distributing it in California as soon as commercially reasonable and technically feasible. The platform must also stop accepting payment for further distribution. These requirements apply to broadcasters, streaming services, digital advertising networks, publishers, and other covered platforms that can remove or disable advertisements.

Where California is narrower

Despite its broader requirements in several areas, California’s law is narrower than New York’s in other respects.

The synthetic performer must be “prominent.” New York’s law may apply whenever a synthetic performer appears in an advertisement, regardless of how prominently the performer is featured. California, however, only requires disclosure when the performer meets the law’s prominence threshold as defined above.

The law is limited to generative AI. New York’s law covers synthetic performers created using either generative AI or a software algorithm, potentially reaching certain traditional visual-effects technologies. California’s law applies only to performers created in whole or in part using generative AI.

California includes an additional exemption. Both states exempt advertisements promoting expressive works, such as films, television programs, documentaries, streaming content, and video games, when synthetic performers are used consistently with their appearance in the underlying works. The two states also exempt the use of AI solely to translate the language of a human performer, although California extends that exemption to other accessibility features.

Side-by-side comparison

The following table highlights the key differences between New York’s and California’s synthetic performer disclosure laws.

New York California Effective date June 9, 2026 January 1, 2027 Audio-only ads Excluded Covered, including synthetic voices Disclosure trigger Synthetic performer appears in any capacity Synthetic performer is “prominently” featured Covered technology Generative AI or software algorithm Generative AI, in whole or in part Knowledge requirement Actual knowledge No express knowledge requirement Disclosure standard “Conspicuous” (undefined) “Clear and conspicuous” (defined) Required wording None specified Substantially similar to statutory language Enforcement Civil penalties of $1,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for each subsequent violation; no express private right of action Violation of Section 17500 (enforceable under the state’s False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law) with civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctions, restitution, and potential misdemeanor liability Advertising platforms Publishers that merely distribute ads are excluded Covered advertising media must comply with qualifying court orders

Key takeaways

Companies advertising in California and New York should review their existing practices and consider the following steps to address the different disclosure requirements: