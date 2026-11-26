For all the disagreement over the future of college sports, one issue appears to have attracted broad agreement: the need for greater oversight of athlete agents.

In September, the Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act by a bipartisan vote of 77-22. The bill is the furthest comprehensive college-sports legislation has advanced in Congress, though its prospects of passage in the House of Representatives remain uncertain.

The PCSA would significantly expand federal regulation of athlete agents, including those advising college athletes on name, image, and likeness matters. Several states have updated their athlete-agent laws, and the Big Ten has already revised its NIL rules to align with the PCSA. Conferences may also play a greater role in overseeing athlete representatives.

For agents, agencies, universities, and others operating in college sports, these developments warrant attention regardless of whether the PCSA becomes law.

The PCSA Would Expand Federal Agent Regulation

The federal government has regulated athlete agents since Congress enacted the Sports Agent Responsibility and Trust Act (SPARTA) in 2004. The law predates the NIL market, focuses on athlete eligibility, and has seen limited enforcement.

In January 2026, however, the Federal Trade Commission sent inquiries to 20 colleges and universities seeking information about their athletes’ agents and compliance with SPARTA.

The PCSA would extend SPARTA to NIL representation, require agents to register with a state and certify their registration to an intercollegiate athletic association, and cap agent fees on endorsement contracts at 5%. It would also limit the duration of agency contracts, provide a private right of action for athletes, and restrict certain arbitration provisions.

The legislation would require an intercollegiate athletic association, such as the NCAA, to maintain a publicly searchable database of certified agents and would authorize it to fine or decertify agents for certain violations.

These provisions would add oversight to an industry transformed by NIL and revenue sharing, but would not replace existing state law.

States Are Already Updating Their Laws

More than 40 states have enacted some version of the Uniform Athlete Agents Act (UAAA) or Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act (RUAAA). Others, including Texas, Ohio, and California, have developed their own approaches.

The original UAAA was designed to protect student athletes and universities from agent conduct that could jeopardize NCAA eligibility. It established registration, disclosure, contract, and recruiting requirements. Some state laws also impose civil and criminal liability, including felony penalties for certain violations.

Much of this framework was developed before athletes could earn NIL compensation while retaining their eligibility. Today, marketing representatives, NIL advisers, and others may fall within state definitions of an athlete agent.

Louisiana’s Act 895, effective in June, extends regulation to certain NIL and endorsement advisers and imposes additional registration, training, and disclosure requirements, including identification of individuals holding at least a 5% ownership interest in the business. The law authorizes fines of up to $100,000 per violation and permits athletes, in certain circumstances, to recover damages, attorneys’ fees, and compensation paid to an agent. Certain prohibited conduct can constitute a felony.

Ohio also updated its law this year, restricting the duration of NIL agency contracts and contractual rights extending beyond an athlete’s collegiate eligibility.

But states are not adopting identical requirements. Who qualifies as an athlete agent, when registration is required, what contracts may contain, and what penalties apply can vary substantially by jurisdiction. For an agency representing athletes nationally, compliance in one state does not necessarily establish compliance elsewhere.

Implications for practitioners

Whether through federal legislation, state law, or future conference rules, agents face a growing regulatory burden and, if the PCSA’s 5% cap becomes law, potentially reduced revenue.

Lawyers advising agents and agencies should revisit their compliance programs and contracts. Registration has often been treated as an administrative task, but the consequences of noncompliance, including forfeited compensation, private litigation, and potentially significant civil penalties, can extend well beyond the individual representative.

Compliance programs should also reflect how modern agencies operate. Athlete representation increasingly involves teams of agents, marketing representatives, and other advisers. Yet athlete-agent laws generally impose registration obligations on individuals, even though the consequences of noncompliance can affect the entire agency. Counsel should evaluate whether responsibility for compliance is clearly assigned, how potential violations are identified and investigated, and how the agency would respond to a challenge to its compensation. An agency that can demonstrate compliance may also have a recruiting edge.

Lawyers representing athletes should understand when state law permits an athlete to void a representation agreement, recover commissions, or pursue attorneys’ fees. Those remedies may provide leverage in disputes with agents where the agent failed to register or violated statutes or regulations.

Schools once had strong incentives to monitor athlete-agent relationships because improper conduct could jeopardize eligibility. NIL and revenue sharing have changed those incentives, but not the need to understand who is representing the institution’s athletes. Universities should anticipate information requests from regulators and new rules from the NCAA or conferences.

Conferences may be positioned to address a broader weakness in the current framework: Regulators often do not know which agents are operating in their states. Schools, by contrast, often know who is representing their athletes. A conference that collects that information across its member institutions and shares it with regulators could show where agents are actually operating, including those who have not registered. Any such system would require careful consideration of the conference’s authority, privacy concerns, and antitrust restrictions.

Looking ahead

Athlete-agent regulation has historically attracted relatively little enforcement attention. That should not be confused with an absence of governing law. The FTC’s renewed interest in SPARTA, Congress’s consideration of the PCSA, and recent state legislation suggest that enforcement of athlete-agent laws, like much else in college sports, is changing. Private suits, which can recover commissions and attorneys’ fees, add another source of enforcement.

The next significant development in athlete-agent regulation may come from Congress. But it could also come from a state regulator, a private lawsuit, or a conference office.

Originally published by Sports Business Journal.