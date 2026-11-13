Arkansas AG Sues Prediction Market Over Alleged Unlicensed Gambling

On November 4, 2026, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced a lawsuit against a prominent prediction-market operator in Independence County Circuit Court, alleging that it offered unlicensed gambling to Arkansas consumers in violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The state seeks restitution, civil penalties, taxes, and injunctive relief. The complaint describes the platform’s event contracts as wagers on sports, elections, entertainment, and other outcomes.

The complaint alleges that the operator made its platform available to Arkansas residents, including people ages 18 to 20, without obtaining the licenses or complying with the safeguards Arkansas requires of gambling operators. The state also challenges the operator’s claims that its products are legal and asserts that the “event contract” label does not change the nature of the activity. Specifically, Arkansas alleges that the operator:

Misrepresented the legality and safety of its products. The state alleges that the platform told consumers its products were legal and safe despite operating outside Arkansas’s regulated gambling framework.

The state alleges that the platform told consumers its products were legal and safe despite operating outside Arkansas’s regulated gambling framework. Engaged in unconscionable conduct . The complaint alleges that the operator facilitated wagering without required licenses and safeguards, including by allowing consumers under 21 to participate.

The complaint alleges that the operator facilitated wagering without required licenses and safeguards, including by allowing consumers under 21 to participate. Failed to disclose material information. The state alleges that the operator omitted information about the legality of its products, the risk of financial loss, and the role of sophisticated traders on its markets.

Putting It Into Practice: Arkansas’s lawsuit adds to a growing state and federal dispute over whether prediction-market event contracts are subject to state gambling laws or federal commodities regulation (previously discussed here). The CFTC’s lawsuits against Wisconsin and Minnesota have also extended the federal-state preemption fight (previously discussed here and here). Prediction-market operators and businesses supporting these platforms should monitor the litigation and assess how state licensing, consumer-protection, and age restrictions may affect their offerings.