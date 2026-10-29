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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Ad Law News And Views - September 2026

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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Fall brings a series of key conferences and events where advertising law professionals can connect with industry leaders to discuss the latest developments in advertising, privacy, and consumer protection. From NAAG regional meetings to the ANA Masters of Advertising Law Conference, these gatherings offer valuable opportunities to exchange ideas and stay current on regulatory enforcement trends.

United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Fall doesn’t just bring cooler weather, pumpkin spice, and foliage. It also brings several conferences and events that our Ad Law team looks forward to each year. It’s a great opportunity to connect and reconnect with colleagues, peers, and other industry leaders to exchange ideas and discuss the latest developments across advertising, privacy, and consumer protection.

We’ve highlighted below some of the upcoming events where you can find our lawyers below. If you’ll be attending any of them, we’d love to connect. Feel free to reach out to your KDW contact or email [email protected] to let us know.

IN THE NEWS

Former Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Chief Steve Robinson Joins Kelley Drye

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced that Steven Robinson, former Chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, has joined the firm as special counsel. Based in Austin and associated with the firm’s Houston office, Steve’s addition further enhances the firm’s nationally recognized State Attorneys General practice and deepens its growing Texas footprint.

Donnelly McDowell Quoted on Ultra-Processed Foods Regulation

Partner and Advertising and Marketing practice chair Donnelly McDowell was quoted by Law.com in their article, “California’s Proposed Non-Ultraprocessed Food Seal Adds to Complex Patchwork.” The article covers a bill in California that would create a process for companies to secure a state-endorsed seal that their food products are not ultra-processed.

Gonzalo Mon Quoted on AI Disclosures

Partner Gonzalo Mon was quoted by VKTR in their article, “The Rules for Labeling AI Content Are Taking Shape.” The article discusses the enforcement landscape for AI-generated content disclosures, and what companies should consider when using this content.

How FTC’s $20B Amazon Suit May Shake Up Ad Enforcement

Partner Gonzalo Mon authored “How FTC’s $20B Amazon Suit May Shake Up Ad Enforcement” for Law360. This article covers the sweeping lawsuit that the FTC filed against Amazon.com Inc., alleging the company manipulated its advertising auction system, charging advertisers higher prices set by undisclosed internal pricing systems.

Hidden Fees Under the Microscope: FTC Rulemaking, State Enforcement, and Emerging Litigation Risks for Pricing Disclosures

Partner and State Attorneys General practice chair Paul Singer, Partner Tom Rybarczyk, and Senior Associate Andrea deLorimier authored “Hidden Fees Under the Microscope: FTC Rulemaking, State Enforcement, and Emerging Litigation Risks for Pricing Disclosures,” for Orange County Lawyer. The article covers the FTC’s final Fees Rule, as well as updates on state legislation and enforcement actions related to hidden fees. The article also includes steps businesses should take to reduce risk in this changing compliance landscape. 

LATEST UPDATES

Our Ad Law Access blog is at the forefront of the legal and regulatory issues driving business risk and opportunity, providing timely analysis of the developments that matter most to businesses. Explore recent posts below and subscribe to receive these and other timely updates.

Recent Webinar - Robocall Enforcement: What Businesses Need to Know 

Kelley Drye Special Counsel Abby Stempson and Beth Chun, Senior Associate Jenny Wainwright, and members of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force presented a timely discussion of the latest developments in robocall enforcement and regulation. The program explored recent state attorneys general activity before the FCC, key takeaways from the recent National Association of Attorneys General Robocall Summit, and other developments shaping the robocall landscape.

To view the Zoom recording, click here.

To view the presentation slides, click here.

Kid Influencers: Same Rules, Younger Audience 

CARU announced a new decision involving kid influencers. As part of its routine monitoring, CARU found posts from kid influencers that promoted Coco Vida clothing on Instagram. Although the company had hired the influencers to post content, CARU was concerned that the influencers didn’t clearly disclose their connection to the company.

NAD Reviews Discount Claims 

Although we’ve seen a steady stream of litigation in recent years focusing on how companies advertise sales, sales haven’t been a hot topic in NAD cases. However, NAD announced a decision involving Guardian Bikes’ sale practices. Notably, the case was initiated by NAD itself, rather than a competitor, suggesting that we may see more of these cases in the future.

FTC and 23 States Sue Amazon Over Alleged $20 Billion Ad Fraud 

The FTC, joined by 22 state attorneys general, recently filed a sweeping lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the e-commerce giant secretly manipulated its advertising auction system to extract more than $20 billion from approximately 1.2 million advertisers over six years. Texas filed a separate lawsuit based on the same facts.

California Enacts a “Synthetic Performer” Law

On June 9, 2026, a New York law that requires companies to “conspicuously disclose” when their ads include any “synthetic performer” took effect. On September 16, 2026, California passed a similar law. Although the two laws share a similar goal, California’s law contains several notable differences.

FTC Releases FAQs on Auto Pricing: What Dealers and Advertisers Need to Know

If you’re a dealer, an ad agency handling automotive accounts, or in-house counsel advising automotive clients, the Commission’s latest guidance on auto pricing transparency deserves a careful read. The guidance echoes familiar principles we’ve heard in other areas from federal and state regulators related to the expectation for all-in pricing, with important nuances unique to the auto industry. 

AG CHRONICLES

Be sure to check out AG Chronicles: a monthly newsletter breaking down State Attorneys General consumer protection issues and highlighting news from the states. You may subscribe here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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