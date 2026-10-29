ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026
Ad Law News And Views - September 2026
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
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Fall brings a series of key conferences and events where advertising law professionals can connect with industry leaders to discuss the latest developments in advertising, privacy, and consumer protection. From NAAG regional meetings to the ANA Masters of Advertising Law Conference, these gatherings offer valuable opportunities to exchange ideas and stay current on regulatory enforcement trends.
Fall doesn’t just bring cooler weather, pumpkin spice, and foliage. It also brings several conferences and events that our Ad Law team looks forward to each year. It’s a great opportunity to connect and reconnect with colleagues, peers, and other industry leaders to exchange ideas and discuss the latest developments across advertising, privacy, and consumer protection.
We’ve highlighted below some of the upcoming events where you can find our lawyers below. If you’ll be attending any of them, we’d love to connect. Feel free to reach out to your KDW contact or email [email protected] to let us know.
- September 29-30: NAAG Eastern Region Meeting – Philadelphia, PA
- October 6-8: NAAG/NASCO Annual Charities Conference – Portland, OR
- October 6-9: IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk + AI Governance Global 2026 – Seattle, WA
- October 14-16: Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) – Retail Law Conference 2026 – Kansas City, MO
- October 15: US Privacy Summit – San Francisco, CA
- October 27-28: NAAG 2026 Fall Consumer Protection Conference – Washington, DC
- November 2-4: ANA Masters of Advertising Law Conference – Huntington Beach, CA
- November 16-17: Direct Selling Association (DSA) – Legal & Regulatory Conference – Washington, DC
- November 18: IAB State Privacy Law Summit – New York, NY
IN THE NEWS
Former Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Chief Steve Robinson Joins Kelley Drye
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced that Steven Robinson, former Chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, has joined the firm as special counsel. Based in Austin and associated with the firm’s Houston office, Steve’s addition further enhances the firm’s nationally recognized State Attorneys General practice and deepens its growing Texas footprint.
Donnelly McDowell Quoted on Ultra-Processed Foods Regulation
Partner and Advertising and Marketing practice chair Donnelly McDowell was quoted by Law.com in their article, “California’s Proposed Non-Ultraprocessed Food Seal Adds to Complex Patchwork.” The article covers a bill in California that would create a process for companies to secure a state-endorsed seal that their food products are not ultra-processed.
Gonzalo Mon Quoted on AI Disclosures
Partner Gonzalo Mon was quoted by VKTR in their article, “The Rules for Labeling AI Content Are Taking Shape.” The article discusses the enforcement landscape for AI-generated content disclosures, and what companies should consider when using this content.
How FTC’s $20B Amazon Suit May Shake Up Ad Enforcement
Partner Gonzalo Mon authored “How FTC’s $20B Amazon Suit May Shake Up Ad Enforcement” for Law360. This article covers the sweeping lawsuit that the FTC filed against Amazon.com Inc., alleging the company manipulated its advertising auction system, charging advertisers higher prices set by undisclosed internal pricing systems.
Hidden Fees Under the Microscope: FTC Rulemaking, State Enforcement, and Emerging Litigation Risks for Pricing Disclosures
Partner and State Attorneys General practice chair Paul Singer, Partner Tom Rybarczyk, and Senior Associate Andrea deLorimier authored “Hidden Fees Under the Microscope: FTC Rulemaking, State Enforcement, and Emerging Litigation Risks for Pricing Disclosures,” for Orange County Lawyer. The article covers the FTC’s final Fees Rule, as well as updates on state legislation and enforcement actions related to hidden fees. The article also includes steps businesses should take to reduce risk in this changing compliance landscape.
LATEST UPDATES
Our Ad Law Access blog is at the forefront of the legal and regulatory issues driving business risk and opportunity, providing timely analysis of the developments that matter most to businesses. Explore recent posts below and subscribe to receive these and other timely updates.
Recent Webinar - Robocall Enforcement: What Businesses Need to Know
Kelley Drye Special Counsel Abby Stempson and Beth Chun, Senior Associate Jenny Wainwright, and members of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force presented a timely discussion of the latest developments in robocall enforcement and regulation. The program explored recent state attorneys general activity before the FCC, key takeaways from the recent National Association of Attorneys General Robocall Summit, and other developments shaping the robocall landscape.
To view the Zoom recording, click here.
To view the presentation slides, click here.
Kid Influencers: Same Rules, Younger Audience
CARU announced a new decision involving kid influencers. As part of its routine monitoring, CARU found posts from kid influencers that promoted Coco Vida clothing on Instagram. Although the company had hired the influencers to post content, CARU was concerned that the influencers didn’t clearly disclose their connection to the company.
NAD Reviews Discount Claims
Although we’ve seen a steady stream of litigation in recent years focusing on how companies advertise sales, sales haven’t been a hot topic in NAD cases. However, NAD announced a decision involving Guardian Bikes’ sale practices. Notably, the case was initiated by NAD itself, rather than a competitor, suggesting that we may see more of these cases in the future.
FTC and 23 States Sue Amazon Over Alleged $20 Billion Ad Fraud
The FTC, joined by 22 state attorneys general, recently filed a sweeping lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the e-commerce giant secretly manipulated its advertising auction system to extract more than $20 billion from approximately 1.2 million advertisers over six years. Texas filed a separate lawsuit based on the same facts.
California Enacts a “Synthetic Performer” Law
On June 9, 2026, a New York law that requires companies to “conspicuously disclose” when their ads include any “synthetic performer” took effect. On September 16, 2026, California passed a similar law. Although the two laws share a similar goal, California’s law contains several notable differences.
FTC Releases FAQs on Auto Pricing: What Dealers and Advertisers Need to Know
If you’re a dealer, an ad agency handling automotive accounts, or in-house counsel advising automotive clients, the Commission’s latest guidance on auto pricing transparency deserves a careful read. The guidance echoes familiar principles we’ve heard in other areas from federal and state regulators related to the expectation for all-in pricing, with important nuances unique to the auto industry.
AG CHRONICLES
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