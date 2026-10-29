Ad Law News And Views - September 2026

Fall doesn’t just bring cooler weather, pumpkin spice, and foliage. It also brings several conferences and events that our Ad Law team looks forward to each year. It’s a great opportunity to connect and reconnect with colleagues, peers, and other industry leaders to exchange ideas and discuss the latest developments across advertising, privacy, and consumer protection.

We’ve highlighted below some of the upcoming events where you can find our lawyers below. If you’ll be attending any of them, we’d love to connect. Feel free to reach out to your KDW contact or email [email protected] to let us know.

IN THE NEWS

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced that Steven Robinson, former Chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, has joined the firm as special counsel. Based in Austin and associated with the firm’s Houston office, Steve’s addition further enhances the firm’s nationally recognized State Attorneys General practice and deepens its growing Texas footprint.

Partner and Advertising and Marketing practice chair Donnelly McDowell was quoted by Law.com in their article, “California’s Proposed Non-Ultraprocessed Food Seal Adds to Complex Patchwork.” The article covers a bill in California that would create a process for companies to secure a state-endorsed seal that their food products are not ultra-processed.

Partner Gonzalo Mon was quoted by VKTR in their article, “The Rules for Labeling AI Content Are Taking Shape.” The article discusses the enforcement landscape for AI-generated content disclosures, and what companies should consider when using this content.

Partner Gonzalo Mon authored “How FTC’s $20B Amazon Suit May Shake Up Ad Enforcement” for Law360. This article covers the sweeping lawsuit that the FTC filed against Amazon.com Inc., alleging the company manipulated its advertising auction system, charging advertisers higher prices set by undisclosed internal pricing systems.

Partner and State Attorneys General practice chair Paul Singer, Partner Tom Rybarczyk, and Senior Associate Andrea deLorimier authored “Hidden Fees Under the Microscope: FTC Rulemaking, State Enforcement, and Emerging Litigation Risks for Pricing Disclosures,” for Orange County Lawyer. The article covers the FTC’s final Fees Rule, as well as updates on state legislation and enforcement actions related to hidden fees. The article also includes steps businesses should take to reduce risk in this changing compliance landscape.

LATEST UPDATES

Our Ad Law Access blog is at the forefront of the legal and regulatory issues driving business risk and opportunity, providing timely analysis of the developments that matter most to businesses. Explore recent posts below and subscribe to receive these and other timely updates.

Kelley Drye Special Counsel Abby Stempson and Beth Chun, Senior Associate Jenny Wainwright, and members of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force presented a timely discussion of the latest developments in robocall enforcement and regulation. The program explored recent state attorneys general activity before the FCC, key takeaways from the recent National Association of Attorneys General Robocall Summit, and other developments shaping the robocall landscape.

To view the Zoom recording, click here.

To view the presentation slides, click here.

CARU announced a new decision involving kid influencers. As part of its routine monitoring, CARU found posts from kid influencers that promoted Coco Vida clothing on Instagram. Although the company had hired the influencers to post content, CARU was concerned that the influencers didn’t clearly disclose their connection to the company.

Although we’ve seen a steady stream of litigation in recent years focusing on how companies advertise sales, sales haven’t been a hot topic in NAD cases. However, NAD announced a decision involving Guardian Bikes’ sale practices. Notably, the case was initiated by NAD itself, rather than a competitor, suggesting that we may see more of these cases in the future.

The FTC, joined by 22 state attorneys general, recently filed a sweeping lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the e-commerce giant secretly manipulated its advertising auction system to extract more than $20 billion from approximately 1.2 million advertisers over six years. Texas filed a separate lawsuit based on the same facts.

On June 9, 2026, a New York law that requires companies to “conspicuously disclose” when their ads include any “synthetic performer” took effect. On September 16, 2026, California passed a similar law. Although the two laws share a similar goal, California’s law contains several notable differences.

If you’re a dealer, an ad agency handling automotive accounts, or in-house counsel advising automotive clients, the Commission’s latest guidance on auto pricing transparency deserves a careful read. The guidance echoes familiar principles we’ve heard in other areas from federal and state regulators related to the expectation for all-in pricing, with important nuances unique to the auto industry.

AG CHRONICLES

Be sure to check out AG Chronicles: a monthly newsletter breaking down State Attorneys General consumer protection issues and highlighting news from the states. You may subscribe here.