Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

What To Do If You’re Involved In An Accident With A Truck

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
Explore more from Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Truck accidents involve multiple parties and complex legal considerations that require immediate action to protect both your health and legal rights. Understanding the critical steps to take after a collision with a commercial vehicle can make the difference between a successful claim and a compromised case. From gathering evidence at the scene to navigating federal trucking regulations, each decision in the aftermath of a truck accident carries significant weight for your potential recovery.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Randall J. Richards
Randall J. Richards

Truck accidents can result in serious injuries and complex legal claims. Because multiple parties may be involved; including the driver, trucking company, and insurers taking the right steps immediately after a crash is critical to protecting your health and your potential claim.

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

Your health comes first. Even if you feel okay, you should get medical care as soon as possible after a truck accident.

Many injuries, such as internal bleeding, concussions, or soft tissue damage, may not show symptoms right away. Prompt treatment also creates important documentation that can support your case.

Call Law Enforcement and Report the Accident

Always contact the police after a truck accident. A formal accident report provides an objective record of what happened and may include statements from drivers, witnesses, and the responding officer’s observations.

This report can be a key piece of evidence when determining fault and liability.

Gather Evidence at the Scene

If you are able, collect as much information as possible before leaving the scene. This may include:

  • Photos of the vehicles, road conditions, and any visible injuries
  • The truck driver’s name, contact information, and insurance details
  • The trucking company’s name and DOT number
  • Contact information for witnesses

Truck accident cases often depend on evidence that may be lost quickly, so documentation is important.

Avoid Admitting Fault

Do not apologize or make statements that could be interpreted as accepting blame.

Truck accident liability is often complex and may involve multiple parties. Fault should be determined through a thorough investigation, not statements made at the scene.

Be Cautious with Insurance Companies

In addition to reporting accidents to police, anyone involved in an accident should report the accident to their insurance company. However, insurance adjusters for other drivers and owners may contact you soon after the accident. Their goal is often to minimize the value of your claim.

Avoid giving recorded statements or accepting a settlement before speaking with an attorney. Anything you say can affect your case.

Understand the Complexity of Truck Accident Claims

Truck accident cases are different from typical car accidents. They often involve federal regulations, including rules governing driver hours, vehicle maintenance, and safety standards.

Violations of these regulations can be important in establishing negligence and identifying all responsible parties.

Speak with a Truck Accident Attorney

Because these cases can involve multiple defendants and extensive evidence, having legal representation is essential. An attorney can help you:

  • Investigate the crash and preserve key evidence
  • Identify all liable parties
  • Handle communication with insurance companies
  • Pursue full compensation for your injuries and losses

Injured in a Truck Accident? We Can Help

If you or a loved one has been injured in a truck accident, you do not have to handle the process alone. Our Personal Injury attorneys can review your situation, explain your rights, and help you determine the next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

“LEGAL ANALYSIS SO POOR THAT IT HARDLY DESERVES THE LABEL”: Fifth Circuit COA Destroys Federal Judge For Using AI And I Cannot Believe Lawyers Are Still Using This Junk

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling harshly criticizes a federal district judge for relying on AI-generated content in legal orders, revealing fabricated facts and poor legal analysis. The decision raises critical questions about the use of generative AI in legal practice and whether lawyers who adopt such technology are compromising their ethical obligations of competence, confidentiality, and integrity.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Supreme Court To Review Constitutionality Of Federal Home-Distilling Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a constitutional challenge to an 1868 federal law banning home distilleries, creating an opportunity to resolve a circuit split between the 5th and 6th Circuit Courts of Appeals. The case centers on whether the prohibition violates the Constitution's Taxation Clause or represents a legitimate exercise of congressional power to prevent tax evasion.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Venture Global Update: Galp Prevails In Latest LNG Commissioning Dispute

An ICC tribunal has ruled in favor of Galp in its dispute with Venture Global over the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, finding that Venture Global breached its obligation to declare the facility operational in a timely manner. This decision adds to a series of contrasting outcomes in similar disputes involving other buyers, with damages yet to be determined in a hearing scheduled for 2027 or 2028.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP