US Federal Court Confirms A Foreign Arbitral Award And Enforces Contractual Post-judgment Interest In Lieu Of The Federal Statutory Rate

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia recently issued a decision in Enka Renewables, LLC v. Georgia, No. 25-cv-00125 (APM), confirming a foreign arbitral award of approximately $350 million against the Republic of Georgia under the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (the New York Convention).1

In addition to rejecting each of Georgia’s defenses to enforcement, the court held on September 11, 2026 that the contractually agreed post-judgment interest rate of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus four percent, compounding monthly, displaced the lower statutory rate under 28 U.S.C. § 1961.2

The decision is significant for parties to international commercial arbitrations, as it underscores the willingness of US courts to enforce contractual interest provisions that expressly extend beyond the date of judgment. This may result in substantially higher recoveries than would be available under the federal statutory interest rate and could provide creditors with more robust protection against an award debtor’s prolonged default.

In the alert, we discuss case background, detail the court’s ruling, and provide practical implications from Enka v. Georgia.

Case background

The dispute arose from a Build, Own, and Operate Agreement (the BOO Agreement) between Enka Renewables, LLC (Enka) and the Republic of Georgia for the development of a hydroelectric complex in Georgia. After project development stalled due to public opposition, Enka terminated the agreement, citing Georgia’s material failure to comply with its obligations, and transferred the project assets to Georgia at fair market value; Georgia disagreed with the valuation and declined to pay.3

Enka commenced an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration seated in Paris. In 2024, the tribunal ruled in Enka’s favor, finding Georgia in material breach and awarding approximately $350 million with interest based on SOFR plus four percent. Georgia sought annulment before the Court of Appeal of Paris, and Enka filed a petition in the District of Columbia to confirm the award under the New York Convention.4

The court’s ruling

The court denied Georgia’s motion to dismiss and granted Enka’s cross-motion for summary judgment. The court rejected Georgia’s forum non conveniens argument based on binding DC Circuit precedent holding that the doctrine is unavailable in proceedings to confirm a foreign arbitral award.5 The ruling denied Georgia’s request for a stay pending the French annulment proceedings, finding that both the nearly four-year period since the commencement of the arbitration and the uncertain timeline for a decision from the Paris court favored immediate enforcement.6

The court also rejected each of Georgia’s substantive defenses under the New York Convention. Under Article V(1)(b), Georgia argued that it was denied the opportunity to present its case on the tribunal’s calculation of damages. However, the court found that Georgia had acceded to the tribunal’s proposed procedure, had voiced “[n]o strong objection” to a joint expert report, and had ample opportunity to advocate for its preferred outcome.7 Additionally, Georgia contended under Article V(1)(d) that the arbitral procedure violated the ICC Rules, but the court dismissed this as “largely a rehash” of the Article V(1)(b) arguments.8

Finally, the court rejected Georgia’s public policy defense under Article V(2)(b). Citing Hardy Exploration & Production (India), Inc. v. Government of India, 314 F. Supp. 3d 95 (D.D.C. 2018), Georgia argued that enforcing the award would violate the US public policy interest in respecting the right of other nations to control the extraction and processing of natural resources within their own sovereign territories.9 The court, however, distinguished Hardy on the ground that the award in that case involved specific performance compelling a sovereign to allow natural gas extraction, whereas the award here was solely a money judgment and “[a] purely compensatory award does not violate United States public policy.”10

The court’s treatment of post-judgment interest is a notable aspect of the decision. While 28 U.S.C. § 1961(a) usually supplies the rate of post-judgment interest for federal court judgments – calculated based on the weekly average one-year constant maturity US Department of the Treasury yield11 – the court held that parties may contract for a different rate, provided the agreement contains “clear, unambiguous, and unequivocal language.”12

The BOO Agreement provided that, “[i]f a Party defaults in the payment when due of any sum payable under this Agreement, it shall pay interest on that sum from the due date to the date of actual payment (after as well as before judgment), at the rate equal to [the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR)] plus four percent (4%), which interest shall accrue from day to day and be compounded monthly.”13

The parties had agreed during the arbitration to substitute SOFR for LIBOR after LIBOR was discontinued, and the tribunal accepted this change, applying that agreed rate until the date of satisfaction of the award.14 The court found that this language in the BOO Agreement, particularly the phrase “after as well as before judgment,” was sufficiently clear and unambiguous to displace the statutory rate. Accordingly, the court awarded post-judgment interest at SOFR plus four percent, accruing daily and compounding monthly.15

Practical implications

The practical implications of this ruling are significant. SOFR (which is over 3.6 percent as of the date of the judgment)16 plus four percent, compounding monthly, is substantially higher than the statutory rate under Section 1961 (approximately 4 percent as of the date of the judgment),17 which is based on the one-year US Department of the Treasury yield and is compounded annually. The decision provides another recent example of federal courts’ willingness to depart from the post-judgment interest rate under certain circumstances.[18] It also may serve as a reminder that the language parties use to define “default interest” in their commercial agreements can have a significant effect on recoveries in enforcement proceedings.

In particular, parties who include language expressly extending interest to the period “after judgment,” as was the case in the BOO Agreement, may be able to secure a materially more favorable post-judgment interest rate than the statutory default.

Footnotes

1. Enka Renewables, LLC v. Georgia, No. 25-CV-00125 (APM), 2026 WL 2676739, at *6 (D.D.C. Sept. 11, 2026).

2. Id.

3. Id. at *1.

4. Id. at *2.

5. Id.

6. Id.

7. Id. at *3.

8. Id. at *4.

9. Id. at *5.

10. Id.

11. Id.

12. Id. at *6 (citing OI Eur. Grp. B.V. v. Bolivarian Rep. of Venez., No. 16-1533 (ABJ), 2019 WL 2185040, at *6 (D.D.C. May 21, 2019)).

13. Id.

14. Id.

15. Id.

16. SOFR Averages and Index Data, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, available at https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/reference-rates/sofr-averages-and-index.

