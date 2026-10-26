Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

VIDEO · 26 OCTOBER 2026

STILL RED: Court Refuses To Stay Discovery In New York SMS Case And Its Not A Great Sign (Video)

Troutman Amin LLP
Explore more from Troutman Amin LLP

A New York magistrate judge has denied a request to stay discovery in a TCPA SMS class action, finding that the question of whether text messages constitute "calls" under the statute remains an open issue in the jurisdiction. Despite a growing national trend of courts ruling that SMS messages are not calls under Section 227(c)(5), the court pointed to recent contrary precedent within the Southern District of New York, suggesting that jurisdictions with existing negative rulings may remain "red" pending appe

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eric Troutman
Eric Troutman
Author LinkedIn connections

LCOC V ticket prices as I post: $249.00 (and rising)

Been a pretty good run for the “texts are not calls” argument in TCPAWorld recently– but we may have just hit our limit.

A magistrate judge in New York refused to stay discovery recently in a DNC TCPA SMS class action finding the issue of whether text are calls is still very much alive in the state.

In Bachhuber v. Secure Investing Advisors, 2026 WL 3016412 (S.D.N.Y. Oct. 7, 2026) the defendant asked a magistrate judge to stay discovery pending the outcome of a motion to dismiss and to otherwise limit or bifurcate discovery.

Given the strength of the SMS is not calls argument around the nation right now this was a pretty valid request. But the court said no: Defendant argues that the overwhelming consensus outside of this Circuit is that Plaintiff’s claim under Section 227(c)(5) of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act does not cover text message communications, as is alleged to have occurred here. However, at least one court in this District recently addressed the issue and held otherwise. See Wilson v. Better Mortgage Corp., 2025 WL 3493815, at *5 (S.D.N.Y. Dec. 5, 2025) (concluding for purposes of a motion to dismiss that Section 227(c)(5) applies to text messages)

Get it?

Although the trend of recent cases definitely suggests SMS are not calls, red jurisdictions–i.e. those where the Troutman Amin, LLP map shows negative decisions on the issue have already been handed down– are likely to stay red pending appellate review.

So that means the split of authority may remain even as new jurisdictions to weigh the issue continue to break toward the “green” side of the spectrum.

Will keep an eye on all of this.

Also we just recorded Ep. 53 of the Deserve to Win Podcast yesterday with Medicare legend Chris Michelson– that will drop on Monday. But you can still watch Ep. 52 with the Plaintiff’s attorney Ilan Lavian giving you his strategies in pursuing these cases.

Chat soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Florida Federal Court Holds That The TCPA’s Do-Not-Call Provisions Do Not Apply To Cell Phone Users

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that cell phone users cannot sue under the TCPA's do-not-call provisions, determining that the FCC exceeded its authority when it extended protections to wireless subscribers in 2003. The decision challenges decades of regulatory interpretation and could fundamentally reshape telecommunications privacy litigation if adopted by other courts.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Sterling v. City Of Jackson And The Limits Of Substantive Due Process In Environmental Harm Cases

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson tests whether residents exposed to lead-contaminated municipal drinking water can sue under Section 1983 for substantive due process violations. In a 10-5 ruling, the court held that environmental harms caused by government mismanagement belong to tort law and the political process, not constitutional claims, creating a significant circuit split with implications for how environmental compliance failures by public officials are litigated.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

It’s An Arbitration Agreement After All: Disney Compels Arbitration And Dismisses Class Claims In Antitrust Suit

A federal court granted Disney's motion to compel arbitration in an antitrust class action, allowing the company to invoke fuboTV's subscriber terms of service after acquiring a 70% stake in the streaming platform. The ruling demonstrates how corporate mergers can fundamentally alter litigation strategy by enabling non-signatories to enforce arbitration agreements containing "future affiliates" provisions.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP