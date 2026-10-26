PRESTIGE?: Hy Cite–DBA Royal Prestige– Pays $4.75 Million To Resolve TCPA Class Action Settlement

Law Conference of Champions Ticket Prices as I type: $279.00 (and rising)

Been talking to a lot of TCPA Plaintiff’s lawyers recently in light of the destruction of DNC claims nationwide. They all seem to be saying the same thing– we want to use Greenwald’s model.

Mike Greenwald–i.e. Mr. Number 1– has been the number one threat in TCPAWorld for a long time. After his famous interview with Deserve to Win a few years back the guy has gone on an absolute tear.

He spoke at LCOC IV and said his firm had brought down $75MM in TCPA settlements in the previous year. $75MM. In one year.

Well his firm continues to rack ’em up. We just discussed the $9.3MM Concora TCPA settlement recently, as well as the $3MM Maximus Education TCPA settlement, oh yeah and that ~$10MM Gen Digital TCPA settlement.

And those are all in the last three months!

His model is simple– pursue wrong number TCPA class actions regarding prerecorded calls and voicemails. That’s it. That’s all he does.

And it works.

The guy has been absolutely steamrolling #biglaw firms– and he has never lost a contested certification fight. Which is nuts (of course he has never gone head to head with Troutman Amin, LLP on one yet so we’ll see if the record holds up when/if that battle arises.)

Well here’s another seven-figure settlement his office just took down.

In Keith v. Hy Cite, 2026 WL 3042926 (W.D. Wisc. Oct. 9, 2026) the court approved a $4.75MM settlement for =– you guessed it– wrong number prerecorded calls.

The class was defined as:

All persons throughout the United States (1) to whom Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC placed a call, (2) directed to a telephone number assigned to a cellular telephone service, but not assigned to a Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC customer or accountholder, (3) in connection with which Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC used an artificial or prerecorded voice, (4) from October 22, 2020, through September 10, 2025.

According to the settlement agreement there were “fewer than 6,500” members of the class meaning Hy Cite paid an insane $730.00 per class member to settle the case.

Eesh.

Of course Greenwald’s shop walked away with a cool $1,530,100.99 in attorney’s fees.

Good for him, I guess.

I will note the case was filed in October, 2024 and settled in September, 2025– meaning Hy Cite only fought this thing for less than a year before surrendering.

These guys were simply outmatched.

If Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC files suit against you DO NOT WAIT. Call Troutman Amin, LLP right away. Greenwald is the most dangerous Plaintiff’s lawyer out there and virtually no other firm can go toe to toe with the guy– just look at the wake of destruction he has left behind in the last 18 months.

As I mentioned, Greenwald spoke LIVE at LCOC IV. No promises that he will be at LCOC V but in the last two years we have brought you face to face with some of the best TCPA Plaintiff’s lawyers out there– and you can expect us to provide another “shark tank” panel at LCOC V in July. You can get in TODAY for just $279.00! Why wait? Buy tickets right now!

Chat soon.