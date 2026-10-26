Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

PRESTIGE?: Hy Cite–DBA Royal Prestige– Pays $4.75 Million To Resolve TCPA Class Action Settlement

Troutman Amin LLP
Explore more from Troutman Amin LLP

Royal Prestige manufacturer Hy Cite Enterprises agreed to pay $4.75 million to resolve a TCPA class action involving fewer than 6,500 class members, resulting in an extraordinary $730 per-person settlement.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eric Troutman
Eric Troutman
Author LinkedIn connections

Law Conference of Champions Ticket Prices as I type: $279.00 (and rising)

Been talking to a lot of TCPA Plaintiff’s lawyers recently in light of the destruction of DNC claims nationwide. They all seem to be saying the same thing– we want to use Greenwald’s model.

Mike Greenwald–i.e. Mr. Number 1– has been the number one threat in TCPAWorld for a long time. After his famous interview with Deserve to Win a few years back the guy has gone on an absolute tear.

He spoke at LCOC IV and said his firm had brought down $75MM in TCPA settlements in the previous year. $75MM. In one year.

Well his firm continues to rack ’em up. We just discussed the $9.3MM Concora TCPA settlement recently, as well as the $3MM Maximus Education TCPA settlement, oh yeah and that ~$10MM Gen Digital TCPA settlement.

And those are all in the last three months!

His model is simple– pursue wrong number TCPA class actions regarding prerecorded calls and voicemails. That’s it. That’s all he does.

And it works.

The guy has been absolutely steamrolling #biglaw firms– and he has never lost a contested certification fight. Which is nuts (of course he has never gone head to head with Troutman Amin, LLP on one yet so we’ll see if the record holds up when/if that battle arises.)

Well here’s another seven-figure settlement his office just took down.

In Keith v. Hy Cite, 2026 WL 3042926 (W.D. Wisc. Oct. 9, 2026) the court approved a $4.75MM settlement for =– you guessed it– wrong number prerecorded calls.

The class was defined as:

All persons throughout the United States (1) to whom Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC placed a call, (2) directed to a telephone number assigned to a cellular telephone service, but not assigned to a Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC customer or accountholder, (3) in connection with which Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC used an artificial or prerecorded voice, (4) from October 22, 2020, through September 10, 2025.

According to the settlement agreement there were “fewer than 6,500” members of the class meaning Hy Cite paid an insane $730.00 per class member to settle the case.

Eesh.

Of course Greenwald’s shop walked away with a cool $1,530,100.99 in attorney’s fees.

Good for him, I guess.

I will note the case was filed in October, 2024 and settled in September, 2025– meaning Hy Cite only fought this thing for less than a year before surrendering.

These guys were simply outmatched.

If Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC files suit against you DO NOT WAIT. Call Troutman Amin, LLP right away. Greenwald is the most dangerous Plaintiff’s lawyer out there and virtually no other firm can go toe to toe with the guy– just look at the wake of destruction he has left behind in the last 18 months.

As I mentioned, Greenwald spoke LIVE at LCOC IV. No promises that he will be at LCOC V but in the last two years we have brought you face to face with some of the best TCPA Plaintiff’s lawyers out there– and you can expect us to provide another “shark tank” panel at LCOC V in July. You can get in TODAY for just $279.00! Why wait? Buy tickets right now!

1859390.jpg

Chat soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Florida Federal Court Holds That The TCPA’s Do-Not-Call Provisions Do Not Apply To Cell Phone Users

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that cell phone users cannot sue under the TCPA's do-not-call provisions, determining that the FCC exceeded its authority when it extended protections to wireless subscribers in 2003. The decision challenges decades of regulatory interpretation and could fundamentally reshape telecommunications privacy litigation if adopted by other courts.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Sterling v. City Of Jackson And The Limits Of Substantive Due Process In Environmental Harm Cases

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson tests whether residents exposed to lead-contaminated municipal drinking water can sue under Section 1983 for substantive due process violations. In a 10-5 ruling, the court held that environmental harms caused by government mismanagement belong to tort law and the political process, not constitutional claims, creating a significant circuit split with implications for how environmental compliance failures by public officials are litigated.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

It’s An Arbitration Agreement After All: Disney Compels Arbitration And Dismisses Class Claims In Antitrust Suit

A federal court granted Disney's motion to compel arbitration in an antitrust class action, allowing the company to invoke fuboTV's subscriber terms of service after acquiring a 70% stake in the streaming platform. The ruling demonstrates how corporate mergers can fundamentally alter litigation strategy by enabling non-signatories to enforce arbitration agreements containing "future affiliates" provisions.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP