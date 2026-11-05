Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Episode 148: Jared Pliner, Associate (Podcast)

Foley & Lardner LLP
Explore more from Foley & Lardner LLP

This episode features a conversation with Jared Pliner, an associate in Foley's Boston office and member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. Jared reflects on his unique career path from on-air journalism to legal practice, discussing the transferable skills between reporting and litigation. He shares insights from his personal betterment plan and offers advice for law students and young lawyers on developing healthy habits and building long-term success.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Jared Pliner
Jared Pliner
Author LinkedIn connections

This episode features a conversation with Jared Pliner. Jared is an associate in Foley’s Boston office and a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. In this conversation, Jared reflects on growing up in Marblehead, Massachusetts, earning his bachelor’s degree in journalism from George Washington University, and later his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. He discusses his career as an on-air reporter and anchor before law school, his transition into the legal profession, and the many transferable skills between journalism and litigation. Jared also shares insights from his personal “betterment plan,” which includes prioritizing wellness, journaling, golf, and lifelong learning, and encourages law students and young lawyers to develop healthy habits early, maintain confidence in themselves, and invest in relationships and experiences that support long-term success.

Jared’s Profile:

  • Title: Associate
  • Foley Office: Boston
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Marblehead, MA
  • College: George Washington University
  • Law School: Boston University School of Law

1864752a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

“LEGAL ANALYSIS SO POOR THAT IT HARDLY DESERVES THE LABEL”: Fifth Circuit COA Destroys Federal Judge For Using AI And I Cannot Believe Lawyers Are Still Using This Junk

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling harshly criticizes a federal district judge for relying on AI-generated content in legal orders, revealing fabricated facts and poor legal analysis. The decision raises critical questions about the use of generative AI in legal practice and whether lawyers who adopt such technology are compromising their ethical obligations of competence, confidentiality, and integrity.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Venture Global Update: Galp Prevails In Latest LNG Commissioning Dispute

An ICC tribunal has ruled in favor of Galp in its dispute with Venture Global over the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, finding that Venture Global breached its obligation to declare the facility operational in a timely manner. This decision adds to a series of contrasting outcomes in similar disputes involving other buyers, with damages yet to be determined in a hearing scheduled for 2027 or 2028.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

US Federal Court Confirms A Foreign Arbitral Award And Enforces Contractual Post-judgment Interest In Lieu Of The Federal Statutory Rate

A US federal court confirmed a $350 million arbitral award against the Republic of Georgia and enforced a contractual post-judgment interest rate of SOFR plus four percent, compounding monthly, rather than the lower statutory rate. The decision demonstrates how carefully drafted contractual language extending interest "after as well as before judgment" can result in substantially higher recoveries for creditors in international arbitration enforcement proceedings.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
DLA Piper
DLA Piper
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Texas Governor Abbott Directs TCEQ To Freeze All Data Center Permits In A Whole-of-Government Action

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to immediately halt all environmental permits for data center projects, expanding a statewide regulatory freeze that now encompasses power, water, and environmental approvals. This directive establishes strict operational mandates requiring data centers to fully fund infrastructure costs, report all resource consumption...
United StatesEnvironment
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

September 2026 U.S. Sanctions Roundup: “Operation Economic Outcast” Intensifies Against Iran, Cuba Rules Tighten, And OFAC Overhauls Its Regulations

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) intensified its sanctions enforcement in September 2026, with sweeping actions targeting Iran's aviation and financial sectors, new Cuba sanctions regulations, and a comprehensive overhaul of its enforcement architecture. How will these expanded restrictions and the new presumption of denial for Iran-related licenses reshape compliance strategies for multinational companies and financial institutions?
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

California Enacts Seven Data Center Bills, Effective January 1, 2027: New Tariff, Entitlement, And Disclosure Rules For Hyperscalers, Developers, And Power Producers

California Governor Newsom signed seven data center bills into law on September 21, 2026, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework that takes effect January 1, 2027. These bills create new tariff regimes administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, impose extensive reporting requirements on data center operators, and establish water disclosure mandates and CEQA treatment protocols.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

More Rigs Than A Year Ago, Higher Costs, And Service Prices That Haven’t Caught Up

Oilfield service firms responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey for the third quarter of 2026 reported substantially broader increases in input costs than in the prices they received. The input-cost index was 60.4, compared with a prices-received index of 16.3. Each index represents the percentage of respondents reporting an increase minus the percentage reporting a decrease.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

No More Counting Zeros: IRS Proposed Rules Make Dependent Care FSA Testing Easier And May Open The Door To The $7,500 Limit

Proposed IRS regulations would significantly simplify dependent care assistance program (DCAP) nondiscrimination testing by excluding employees who receive no benefits from the 55% average benefits test. This participant-only approach should reduce testing failures and the need for employers to cap highly compensated employees’ elections.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

Texas Escalates Data Center Oversight With Attorney General Water-Use Investigation

Texas has launched a sweeping investigation into hundreds of data center developments that failed to comply with mandatory water use surveys, marking the latest escalation in a seven-week regulatory crackdown. The state's actions have frozen permits, paused interconnection studies, and exposed projects to criminal and civil enforcement, all while the industry faces mounting scrutiny over its rapidly growing demands on electricity and water infrastructure. With multiple state agencies now coordinating enforc
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

A Reprieve, Not A Reversal: California Revises Its Stay-or-Pay Law

California employers face new decisions about compensation arrangements following Governor Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 1697, which postpones restrictions on employment-related repayment obligations and expands statutory exceptions. The legislation raises practical questions about whether changes already made to sign-on bonuses, retention agreements, and other compensation structures should remain in place or be reconsidered under the amended law.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

Diesel Stocks Are Expected To Fall Below 100 Million Barrels. Check Your Fuel Clauses.

Diesel prices have shattered records, hitting $6.529 per gallon nationally while distillate inventories plunge below five-year lows and are expected to remain there through most of 2027. With crack spreads exceeding $106 per barrel and global supply disruptions intensifying, fleet operators and oilfield services companies face mounting fuel costs that many existing contracts weren't designed to handle.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP