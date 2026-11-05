Episode 148: Jared Pliner, Associate (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Jared Pliner. Jared is an associate in Foley’s Boston office and a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. In this conversation, Jared reflects on growing up in Marblehead, Massachusetts, earning his bachelor’s degree in journalism from George Washington University, and later his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. He discusses his career as an on-air reporter and anchor before law school, his transition into the legal profession, and the many transferable skills between journalism and litigation. Jared also shares insights from his personal “betterment plan,” which includes prioritizing wellness, journaling, golf, and lifelong learning, and encourages law students and young lawyers to develop healthy habits early, maintain confidence in themselves, and invest in relationships and experiences that support long-term success.

Jared’s Profile: