ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Episode 148: Jared Pliner, Associate (Podcast)
This episode features a conversation with Jared Pliner, an associate in Foley's Boston office and member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. Jared reflects on his unique career path from on-air journalism to legal practice, discussing the transferable skills between reporting and litigation. He shares insights from his personal betterment plan and offers advice for law students and young lawyers on developing healthy habits and building long-term success.
This episode features a conversation with Jared Pliner. Jared is an associate in Foley’s Boston office and a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. In this conversation, Jared reflects on growing up in Marblehead, Massachusetts, earning his bachelor’s degree in journalism from George Washington University, and later his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. He discusses his career as an on-air reporter and anchor before law school, his transition into the legal profession, and the many transferable skills between journalism and litigation. Jared also shares insights from his personal “betterment plan,” which includes prioritizing wellness, journaling, golf, and lifelong learning, and encourages law students and young lawyers to develop healthy habits early, maintain confidence in themselves, and invest in relationships and experiences that support long-term success.
Jared’s Profile:
- Title: Associate
- Foley Office: Boston
- Practice Area: Litigation
- Hometown: Marblehead, MA
- College: George Washington University
- Law School: Boston University School of Law
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.