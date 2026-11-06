DROPPING FAST!: TCPA Class Action Filings Down Massively YoY In September, 2026– The Fourth Straight Months Of Decline!

Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $419.00 (and rising)

Its so funny how far behind other news sources are when it comes to covering the TCPA.

Lex Machina FINALLY put out its 2026 Consumer Protection Litigation Report last week addressing the rise in consumer protection (including TCPA) cases in 2025.

Umm, so very very late. That’s like last year’s news (literally).

Anyone paying attention already knew about that rise and TCPAWorld covered it multiple times LAST YEAR.

Plus the outdated information is actually worse than useless– its misleading. The trend LM finally detected a year later has actually completely reserved (at least as to TCPA cases.)

Still reporters are picking up this junk.

Just last week I spoke to a reporter who was doing a story on the RISE of consumer protection and TCPA lawsuits in 2025. She was asking if I thought the trend would continue into 2026.

I laughed because we already know the answer– nope. (At least as it pertains to TCPA cases.)

But apparently you’ll have to wait until next October to get that story from traditional media. Hahaha.

Well here is the (actual) latest.

According to WebRecon there were 131 TCPA class action filings in September, 2026– down massively from the 224 TCPA class actions filed in the same period 2025.

That’s a 41.5% decline YoY!

Looking at the 2026 numbers to date we see the early trend of an increase in filings has now completely reversed and there have been LESS filings in 2026 than in 2025.

Last year there were 1,736 TCPA class action filings through September, 2025. This year there were 1,645–meaning TCPA class action filings are now DOWN 5% year over year.

Here’s the updated chart:

None of this is a surprise as TCPA risk is EVAPORTATING particularly under the DNC rules where some courts are concluding there is no private right of action.

Still TCPA wrong number class actions remain incredibly dangerous so making sure you understand how to track (and not track) wrong number notifications is critical (as is using the Reassigned Numbers Database!)

If you have questions about how to avoid and defense TCPA class litigation be sure to reach out to the PROS at Troutman Amin, LLP– nobody has helped more companies with TCPA class action and compliance than the attorneys at Troutman Amin, LLP. NOBODY.

And if you want the ABSOLUTE LATEST information the TCPA, data privacy and AI regulations you MUST attend Law Conference of Champions V next July! Prices rise daily so get your tickets NOW and save huge amount.