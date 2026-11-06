Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

DROPPING FAST!: TCPA Class Action Filings Down Massively YoY In September, 2026– The Fourth Straight Months Of Decline!

Troutman Amin LLP
Explore more from Troutman Amin LLP

TCPA class action filings have dropped 41.5% year-over-year in September 2026, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline and reversing earlier trends that mainstream media outlets are only now beginning to report on with outdated 2025 data. The analysis reveals how traditional news sources lag behind real-time legal developments in consumer protection litigation.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eric Troutman
Eric Troutman
Author LinkedIn connections

Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $419.00 (and rising)

Its so funny how far behind other news sources are when it comes to covering the TCPA.

Lex Machina FINALLY put out its 2026 Consumer Protection Litigation Report last week addressing the rise in consumer protection (including TCPA) cases in 2025.

Umm, so very very late. That’s like last year’s news (literally).

Anyone paying attention already knew about that rise and TCPAWorld covered it multiple times LAST YEAR.

Plus the outdated information is actually worse than useless– its misleading. The trend LM finally detected a year later has actually completely reserved (at least as to TCPA cases.)

Still reporters are picking up this junk.

Just last week I spoke to a reporter who was doing a story on the RISE of consumer protection and TCPA lawsuits in 2025. She was asking if I thought the trend would continue into 2026.

I laughed because we already know the answer– nope. (At least as it pertains to TCPA cases.)

But apparently you’ll have to wait until next October to get that story from traditional media. Hahaha.

Well here is the (actual) latest.

According to WebRecon there were 131 TCPA class action filings in September, 2026– down massively from the 224 TCPA class actions filed in the same period 2025.

That’s a 41.5% decline YoY!

Looking at the 2026 numbers to date we see the early trend of an increase in filings has now completely reversed and there have been LESS filings in 2026 than in 2025.

Last year there were 1,736 TCPA class action filings through September, 2025. This year there were 1,645–meaning TCPA class action filings are now DOWN 5% year over year.

Here’s the updated chart:

1865770a.jpg

None of this is a surprise as TCPA risk is EVAPORTATING particularly under the DNC rules where some courts are concluding there is no private right of action.

Still TCPA wrong number class actions remain incredibly dangerous so making sure you understand how to track (and not track) wrong number notifications is critical (as is using the Reassigned Numbers Database!)

If you have questions about how to avoid and defense TCPA class litigation be sure to reach out to the PROS at Troutman Amin, LLP– nobody has helped more companies with TCPA class action and compliance than the attorneys at Troutman Amin, LLP. NOBODY.

And if you want the ABSOLUTE LATEST information the TCPA, data privacy and AI regulations you MUST attend Law Conference of Champions V next July! Prices rise daily so get your tickets NOW and save huge amount.

1865770b.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

“LEGAL ANALYSIS SO POOR THAT IT HARDLY DESERVES THE LABEL”: Fifth Circuit COA Destroys Federal Judge For Using AI And I Cannot Believe Lawyers Are Still Using This Junk

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling harshly criticizes a federal district judge for relying on AI-generated content in legal orders, revealing fabricated facts and poor legal analysis. The decision raises critical questions about the use of generative AI in legal practice and whether lawyers who adopt such technology are compromising their ethical obligations of competence, confidentiality, and integrity.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Venture Global Update: Galp Prevails In Latest LNG Commissioning Dispute

An ICC tribunal has ruled in favor of Galp in its dispute with Venture Global over the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, finding that Venture Global breached its obligation to declare the facility operational in a timely manner. This decision adds to a series of contrasting outcomes in similar disputes involving other buyers, with damages yet to be determined in a hearing scheduled for 2027 or 2028.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

US Federal Court Confirms A Foreign Arbitral Award And Enforces Contractual Post-judgment Interest In Lieu Of The Federal Statutory Rate

A US federal court confirmed a $350 million arbitral award against the Republic of Georgia and enforced a contractual post-judgment interest rate of SOFR plus four percent, compounding monthly, rather than the lower statutory rate. The decision demonstrates how carefully drafted contractual language extending interest "after as well as before judgment" can result in substantially higher recoveries for creditors in international arbitration enforcement proceedings.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
DLA Piper
DLA Piper
Article

Supreme Court To Review Constitutionality Of Federal Home-Distilling Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a constitutional challenge to an 1868 federal law banning home distilleries, creating an opportunity to resolve a circuit split between the 5th and 6th Circuit Courts of Appeals. The case centers on whether the prohibition violates the Constitution's Taxation Clause or represents a legitimate exercise of congressional power to prevent tax evasion.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP