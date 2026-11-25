A federal judge in Florida recently allowed parts of President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, several of its reporters, and their book publisher to proceed. The result itself is notable, but the court’s reasoning on “actual malice” is even more striking and, if followed by other courts, could have significant implications for reporters and publishers.

Trump sued in September 2025 over reporting about his finances and alleged tax avoidance, including the book Lucky Loser by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner. On November 19, Judge Steven D. Merryday dismissed claims based on 27 allegedly defamatory statements but allowed seven to proceed, including statements accusing Trump of receiving hundreds of millions of dollars “through fraudulent tax evasion schemes” and participating in a “sham” business arrangement “designed to evade the gift and estate taxes.”

“They know that they don’t know”

Because Trump is a public official, he must plead “actual malice”—that the defendants published the challenged statements knowing they were false or with reckless disregard for their truth. Reckless disregard is subjective. As the Eleventh Circuit, whose precedent binds the district court here, recently reiterated, the question is whether the publisher “actually entertained serious doubts” about a statement’s truth or was highly aware that it was probably false. Project Veritas v. Cable News Network, Inc., 121 F.4th 1267, 1283–84 (11th Cir. 2024).

Despite appearing to acknowledge NYT v. Sullivan, the Supreme Court’s longstanding case on actual malice, the district court appears to turn the actual malice standard on its head.

The court reasoned that determining whether Trump committed complex tax crimes required specialized factual and legal expertise. It then stated that anyone publishing such an accusation without obtaining “an explicit opinion from a qualified source after a thorough examination of pertinent facts . . . necessarily proceeds with particularized reason to doubt” the accusation and with awareness of its probable falsity. In other words, the court reasoned that a journalist who does not obtain their own expert analysis, in reporting on certain crimes, automatically has “reason to doubt” their own reporting. The court wrote that it shows that “they know that they don’t know” but “are undeterred.”

To get there, the court pulls heavily from Harte-Hanks Communications, Inc. v. Connaughton, an actual malice case where the Supreme Court said that although failure to investigate is insufficient to establish actual malice, “purposeful avoidance of the truth is in a different category.” 491 U.S. 657, 665–67 (1989).

But look at the facts of Harte-Hanks. There, the newspaper already had substantial reasons to doubt its principal source: her story had been contradicted by multiple witnesses and was inconsistent with other known facts. Yet the newspaper deliberately declined to interview a key witness or listen to recordings that could confirm or disprove the allegations. The Supreme Court cited evidence in the record that the newspaper avoided those sources because they might “confirm the probable falsity” of what it intended to publish.

At the same time, Harte-Hanks is clear that even an unreasonable failure to investigate does not itself establish actual malice. Indeed, the Supreme Court expressly rejected the view that actual malice could be established merely by showing “highly unreasonable conduct constituting an extreme departure from the standards of investigation and reporting ordinarily adhered to by responsible publishers.” That professional-standards test, the Court explained, had never commanded a majority; Sullivan instead requires subjective knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth. Under Harte-Hanks, the key question remains what the publisher subjectively believed, not whether it conducted the investigation a reasonable journalist would have conducted.

Despite framing it as a faithful application of Harte-Hanks, the Trump decision flips its logic. Harte-Hanks asks whether a publisher that already had reason to believe an allegation was probably false deliberately avoided evidence that might confirm those doubts. The Trump court instead reasoned that knowing you lack enough information to establish that an allegation is true and don’t obtain an expert opinion to verify that allegation can itself show that you knew the statement was probably false.

Those are very different mental states. And the distinction matters for another reason: the court’s approach effectively creates its own standard of journalistic care. Rather than asking only what these reporters actually believed, the court asks whether they obtained the kind of expert analysis the court considers necessary before making an accusation of complex criminal conduct. But that resembles the objective professional-standards inquiry that Harte-Hanks rejected, and belongs to negligence law, not the constitutional actual-malice inquiry applicable to public officials and public figures.

A sharp contrast with Project Veritas

The distinction is even clearer when compared with the Eleventh Circuit’s 2024 decision in Project Veritas v. CNN. There, CNN allegedly reported that Project Veritas was suspended from Twitter over misinformation even though, four days earlier, CNN, and one of its anchors, accurately reported the actual reason for the suspension. The Eleventh Circuit held that those allegations supported actual malice because CNN allegedly possessed information directly contradicting the challenged implication before it was broadcast. The court therefore had no need to decide whether Project Veritas’s other allegations—including that CNN had followed a preconceived narrative, deliberately disregarded contrary evidence, acted with animus, and refused to retract—would independently establish actual malice.

The allegations in Trump are fundamentally different. The order itself acknowledges the defendants’ contention that the reporters reviewed roughly 100,000 pages of financial statements, tax returns, bank records, general ledgers, and legal materials and consulted multiple tax and legal experts. The court nevertheless faulted them for lacking a sufficiently definitive expert opinion, dismissing assessments from experts that the transactions were “highly suspicious,” “could constitute criminal tax fraud,” or “smell[ed] like a crime” as insufficient. The problem, under traditional actual-malice doctrine, is that the extent or quality of that investigation does not answer the constitutional question unless it supports an inference that the reporters themselves actually doubted what they published. That looks less like Harte-Hanks’ subjective inquiry—what did these reporters themselves believe?—and more like a judicially imposed standard for how extensive an investigation a journalist must conduct before reporting allegations of complex wrongdoing.

What does this mean for publishers and content producers?

For now, probably less than the order’s sweeping language might suggest. This is a district-court ruling at the pleading stage, and it appears to be an outlier that is difficult to reconcile with binding Eleventh Circuit precedent and longstanding Supreme Court doctrine. To be sure, Sullivan itself has faced renewed criticism, with scores of litigants and at least two Supreme Court Justices calling on the Court to reconsider the decision. But those efforts have come up short so far, and Sullivan and the cases applying its subjective actual-malice standard remain controlling law.

Yet the posture of the Trump case nonetheless makes the decision significant. Because the court denied dismissal of the surviving claims, the defendants generally cannot immediately appeal that ruling as of right. They may therefore have to proceed through discovery and potentially summary judgment or trial with this reasoning as the law of the case before the Eleventh Circuit can review this reasoning, if it ever does.

The concern is therefore less that the decision immediately changes the rules than that its reasoning, if followed elsewhere, could erode an important distinction at the heart of actual-malice law: knowing that you cannot conclusively establish that something is true is not the same as knowing that it is false, or seriously doubting that it is true.