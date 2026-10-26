“COMPLETE BAD FAITH”: Daniel Human And His Counsel Facing Massive Sanctions After Federal Court Determines He Set Up TCPA Claims

Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $249.00 (and rising)

TCPA litigators listen up– if you are trying to set up TCPA lawsuits by filling out forms with other people’s name on them you are going to get hammered.

In Daniel Human v. Fisher Investments 2026 WL 2949263 (E.D. Mo. Sept. 30, 2026) the court determined a TCPA suit had been brought in “complete bad faith” because Human had intentionally filled out an online form to receive calls to set up the lawsuit.

To hide his apparent misdeeds Human trashed his computer, which otherwise would have been subject to inspection.

Pursuant to a motion for sanctions by the defense both Human and his counsel– Edwin V. Butler, and Butler’s law firm, Butler Law Group LLC– will now be liable for ALL fees incurred in defending the suit. That could be a big bill.

This is a major lessons for litigator out there– file a false claim and you may face the wrath of a federal judge.

Fisher has been given until October 22, 2026 to submit its fee request.

We will keep an eye on all of this and let you know how it turns out.

And you will definitely want to know how Law Conference of Champions V turns out! We will provide the most current analysis of the entire body of TCPA law as it exists in a two day format along with discussions of CIPA, data privacy, AI regulations and whatever else is hot next summer.

Tickets are only $249.00 today but rising daily– so buy now and save a ton!

Chat soon.