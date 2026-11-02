In Akin Asks: The Middle East Disputes Podcast, Graham Lovett and Shane Jury, partners and co-heads of Akin's Middle East disputes practice, host conversations with leading figures from the Middle East disputes community. In each episode, they speak with distinguished guests, including judges, practitioners and industry leaders, to explore the issues shaping dispute resolution across the region. Through engaging discussions on topics such as jurisdiction, enforcement and emerging regional trends, the podcast aims to inform, entertain and offer a bite-sized perspective on the issues at the top of our guests' minds and agendas.

Listen to the full discussions here or on your preferred podcast platform.

This content is presented by Akin but cannot be copied or rebroadcast without consent. The information provided is intended for a general audience and is not legal advice or a substitute for the advice of competent counsel. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The content reflects the personal views and opinions of the participants. No attorney-client relationship is being created by this podcast and all rights are reserved.

Episode #3: H.E. Justice Michael Black KC, DIFC Courts

In Episode 3, we welcome H.E. Justice Michael Black KC, Judge of the DIFC Court of Appeal and Judge in Charge of the Digital Economy Court.

In this insightful discussion, H.E. Justice Black reflects on the proposed reforms to the DIFC Arbitration Law and what they mean for practitioners, the drivers for reform, lessons from his experience as both judge and arbitrator, and trends in international arbitration.

Episode #2: Robert Stephen, Registrar of DIAC

In Episode 2, we welcome Robert Stephen, Registrar of The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC).

Robert joins Akin partners Shane Jury and Graham Lovett to explore DIAC’s transformation since Decree 34, the operation of the 2022 Rules in practice, and what lies ahead, from the future evolution of the Rules and the growing role of technology and AI to DIAC’s international ambitions and the Middle East’s emergence as a leading hub for international arbitration.

Episode 1: "H.E. Chief Justice Wayne Martin, DIFC Courts"

For our inaugural episode, we are delighted to welcome H.E. Chief Justice Wayne Martin of the DIFC Courts.

In this insightful discussion, H.E. Chief Justice Wayne Martin shares his perspectives on enforcement of foreign awards and judgments in the region, the DIFC Courts’ Conflicts of Jurisdiction Tribunal, the proposed new DIFC Arbitration Law, lessons learned from his time leading the Supreme Court of Western Australia and trends shaping the DIFC as a hub for dispute resolution.