Treasury Proposes To Significantly Expand Prohibitions On US Outbound Investment

On October 26, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to implement the outbound investment provisions of the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act of 2025 (COINS Act). This rulemaking would revamp Treasury’s Outbound Investment Security Program (OISP), add significant new barriers for cross-border collaboration with Chinese biotech companies and ban U.S. investment in certain Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Key Takeaways

New prohibitions on a wide range of investments in the Chinese biotech sector , including certain transactions involving pharmaceutical companies.

, including certain transactions involving pharmaceutical companies. Ban on investment in most Chinese AI companies , including expanding restrictions to cover companies relying on third-party models to develop downstream applications, such as agentic harnesses, that “enhance or extend” the capabilities of that off-the-shelf model.

, including expanding restrictions to cover companies relying on third-party models to develop downstream applications, such as agentic harnesses, that “enhance or extend” the capabilities of that off-the-shelf model. More investment targets will be subject to the restrictions based on changes to several scoping criteria, such as reducing ownership and control thresholds, adding countries of concern and expanding the criteria for what it means to be engaged in covered activities.

based on changes to several scoping criteria, such as reducing ownership and control thresholds, adding countries of concern and expanding the criteria for what it means to be engaged in covered activities. U.S. underwriters, on the other hand, will receive a reprieve under a new exemption that will permit the temporary acquisition of equity in the context of IPOs.

Heightened compliance obligations will increase U.S. investors’ administrative burdens associated with the OISP, to include needing to provide more information for notifications and imposing new notification obligations on individual U.S. persons employed by non-U.S. investors. Although the NPRM creates an avenue for seeking non-binding feedback on whether a proposed transaction is within scope, as under the current OISP, U.S. persons would be expected to identify prohibited and notifiable transactions through reasonable due diligence efforts and determine their compliance approach.

The proposed rule is not yet in effect. Comments on the NPRM are due December 7, 2026, providing interested parties an important, but time-limited opportunity to raise concerns and push for recommended changes before Treasury finalizes the rule. For the time being, the existing regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 850 will remain in effect.

These changes and more are discussed in more detail below.

I. Background

The existing OISP took effect on January 2, 2025, pursuant to President Biden’s August 9, 2023 Executive Order 14105. Under the OISP’s implementing regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 850, U.S. persons are prohibited from undertaking, or must notify Treasury regarding, certain “covered transactions” involving entities having a sufficient nexus to a country of concern (i.e., the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Hong Kong and Macau), and that are engaged in certain “covered activities” involving semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and AI. These targeted entities are referred to as “covered foreign persons.”

In terms of what qualifies as a “covered transaction,” the OISP applies to a U.S. person’s direct or indirect acquisition of:

An equity or contingent equity interest in a covered foreign person (or conversion of a contingent interest)

Provision of debt financing that is convertible to equity or affords the lender certain equity-like rights

Greenfield or brownfield investment in the PRC that will result in the establishment of a covered foreign person or a person of a country of concern’s engagement in a new covered activity

Entry into a joint venture (JV) with a person of a country of concern that the U.S. person knows will, or plans to, engage in a covered activity, or

Acquisition of a limited partner (LP) interest in a non-U.S. pooled investment fund that the U.S. person knows likely will invest in a covered foreign person.

With that background, the NPRM is intended to implement the COINS Act, which was enacted on December 18, 2025, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (NDAA). The COINS Act added Title VIII to the Defense Production Act and established a statutory basis for the OISP. Although the COINS Act largely tracks the existing OISP, it notably adds new covered sectors: high-performance computing and supercomputing, and hypersonic systems, and authorizes Treasury to identify additional technology categories, along with mandating other meaningful changes, as discussed below. For more information on the COINS Act, see Akin’s alert here.

II. Key Changes

a. Expansion of the Technologies Subject to the OISP

Beyond adding the new sectors as required by the COINS Act, the NPRM makes the following notable changes to the sectors and activities subject to the OISP. Specifically:

Imposes prohibitions on covered transactions involving a broad range of biotechnology activities . Specifically, covered transactions involving covered foreign persons engaged in the following activities would be prohibited: Development, engineering or use of biological systems, or any component of a biological system, to modify, enhance, produce or control the following compounds or materials: A pharmaceutical compound, including small molecules, polymers, vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies or other recombinant therapeutic proteins, as well as their delivery mechanisms Certain controlled and novel agents and toxins An energetic precursor or energetic material, including propellants, explosives and pyrotechnics A novel or high-performance functional material, i.e., a bio-derived product that exhibits novel or enhanced properties, such as an adaptive or protective coating, bio-cement or other material for agile infrastructure, material capable of self-repair or self-assembly, and a biosensor, or A biofuel, i.e., fuel made or derived from a bio-based feedstock. Development or production of brain computer interfaces. Development, construction or production of certain biomanufacturing equipment. Development or production of the following technology or equipment, including components and associated software: Biological sequencing technology Certain flow cytometers and cell sorters Liquid chromatography mass spectrometry instruments designed for top-down proteomic analysis Computational or bioinformatics tools for research, design, optimization, modeling and simulation, discovery, or assessment of biological systems or processes Hardware, robotics, or software for automated scientific discovery or experimentation, including laboratory automation or cloud lab infrastructure.

. Specifically, covered transactions involving covered foreign persons engaged in the following activities would be prohibited:

Significantly expands the restrictions on AI systems, now referred to as “Super Intelligence Systems (SI systems),” by making the development of any AI/SI system a prohibited technology. Currently, transactions involving covered foreign persons engaged in developing AI systems are either prohibited or require notification to Treasury based on end use and compute power thresholds associated with the underlying AI system. The NPRM would replace those current end-use and training-compute thresholds with a prohibition tied to the development of any “SI system.” SI system is broadly defined to include not only machine-based models, but also software, hardware, applications and other systems that operate using such models, including agentic harnesses and embodied or physical SI systems, such as SI-enabled robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems. Importantly for companies developing applications using third-party models, with limited exceptions, the NPRM would bring within scope any company engaged in activities that “enhance or extend” the capabilities of a third-party SI system, including by developing an agentic harness layer. Under the NPRM, no activities related to SI systems fall under the notifiable category. Overall, these changes would substantially broaden the range of SI-related investments potentially prohibited under the OISP.

Currently, transactions involving covered foreign persons engaged in developing AI systems are either prohibited or require notification to Treasury based on end use and compute power thresholds associated with the underlying AI system. The NPRM would replace those current end-use and training-compute thresholds with a prohibition tied to the development of “SI system.” SI system is broadly defined to include not only machine-based models, but also software, hardware, applications and other systems that operate using such models, including agentic harnesses and embodied or physical SI systems, such as SI-enabled robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems. Importantly for companies developing applications using third-party models, with limited exceptions, the NPRM would bring within scope any company engaged in activities that “enhance or extend” the capabilities of a third-party SI system, including by developing an agentic harness layer. Under the NPRM, no activities related to SI systems fall under the notifiable category. Overall, these changes would substantially broaden the range of SI-related investments potentially prohibited under the OISP. Revises the existing restrictions on semiconductors and microelectronics. Specifically, the NPRM extends the lithography prohibition to deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography fabrication equipment, replacing the DRAM node threshold with technical parameters, and broadening the compound-semiconductor prohibition. It also would cover the development or production of: Radiation-hardened integrated circuits Photonic integrated circuits High-bandwidth memory to align with ECCN 3A090.

Specifically, the NPRM extends the lithography prohibition to deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography fabrication equipment, replacing the DRAM node threshold with technical parameters, and broadening the compound-semiconductor prohibition. It also would cover the development or production of:

b. Expansion of the Definition of “Develop”

The revised definition of “develop” could significantly broaden the OISP’s reach by expanding the range of companies considered to be engaged in notifiable or prohibited technologies. More specifically, the NPRM proposes to broaden the definition of “develop” to include the following:

Activities conducted through or with affiliates . The NPRM would expand the concept of “development” to expressly include activities conducted “through or in collaboration with any affiliates” and would define “affiliate” broadly to include any person that directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control with, the relevant person. This change could make an entity’s role in developing a technology relevant even where aspects of that activity are undertaken through, or jointly with, affiliated entities, potentially expanding the range of entities that may be considered to “develop” the relevant technology to include affiliated entities that are not directly engaged in the activities at issue and thus adding complexity to pre-transaction diligence efforts.

. The NPRM would expand the concept of “development” to expressly include activities conducted “through or in collaboration with any affiliates” and would define “affiliate” broadly to include any person that directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control with, the relevant person. This change could make an entity’s role in developing a technology relevant even where aspects of that activity are undertaken through, or jointly with, affiliated entities, potentially expanding the range of entities that may be considered to “develop” the relevant technology to include affiliated entities that are not directly engaged in the activities at issue and thus adding complexity to pre-transaction diligence efforts. Transforming plans into a product . The NPRM would expressly include transforming “design data, blueprints, schema, or other plans into a product” as within the meaning of “develop.” This could bring within scope entities that do not originate or design the underlying technology, but that instead translate another party’s designs or technical plans into a finished product. For example, depending on its activities, a contract manufacturer or other production partner could be viewed as “developing” a covered technology even if it considers its role to be simply manufacturing or implementation per the instructions of its customer rather than engaging in the development of the relevant technology.

. The NPRM would expressly include transforming “design data, blueprints, schema, or other plans into a product” as within the meaning of “develop.” This could bring within scope entities that do not originate or design the underlying technology, but that instead translate another party’s designs or technical plans into a finished product. For example, depending on its activities, a contract manufacturer or other production partner could be viewed as “developing” a covered technology even if it considers its role to be simply manufacturing or implementation per the instructions of its customer rather than engaging in the development of the relevant technology. High-level oversight and strategic involvement. The definition would also add providing “high-level oversight, direction, approval, conceptual input, or strategic planning” in connection with any stage prior to serial production to the meaning of “develop.” This could bring within scope entities whose involvement is principally managerial, strategic, or having decision-making authority and that are not otherwise engaged in technical activities directly related to the literal development, in practical terms, of the relevant technology.

c. Increased Number of Entities that Qualify as a “Covered Foreign Person”

The proposed changes would cause the OISP restrictions to reach certain entities that are “subject to the direction or control” of covered foreign persons, that would otherwise not come within scope under the quantitative ownership thresholds. The NPRM would also expand the definition of “principal place of business” to include the location of an entity’s main business activities, potentially bringing additional entities within scope based on where their businesses are principally conducted. As a result, determining whether a counterparty is a covered foreign person would require broader diligence into its control relationships, the location of its management personnel and main business activities, and its ties to any of the countries of concern.

In addition, consistent with the COINS Act, the NPRM expands the definition of “countries of concern” to include Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia. While the COINS Act identified the “Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela under the regime of Nicolás Maduro” as a country of concern, Treasury explained that it is excluded from the NPRM definition because the regime no longer exists.

d. Expands “Knowingly Directing” Restrictions on Individual U.S. Persons to Notifiable Transactions

The existing OISP bars U.S. senior management personnel or directors from “knowingly directing” non-U.S. entities to engage in prohibited transactions. The NPRM would additionally require such U.S. persons to submit notifications if they knowingly direct non-U.S. persons to engage in notifiable transactions. In either case, the U.S. person could recuse themselves from any decision making regarding the transaction to avoid liability or the notification obligation.

e. Modifies Certain Excepted Transactions

The NPRM would retain most of the Part 850 covered transaction exceptions, add several new exceptions drawn from the COINS Act, and narrow or omit others. Notable changes include the following:

Intracompany transactions . This exception would be narrowed to permit only the provision of cash or credit by a U.S. parent to its controlled foreign entity either to (i) support non-covered activities or (ii) maintain operations that are covered activities that were underway prior to the effective date. Treasury is considering how to interpret the meaning of “maintain” and seeks comment on three approaches to interpreting the meaning of “maintain” in this context: limiting the exception to upkeep and maintenance; allowing upgrades or improvements without expanded production; or permitting expanded production and improved technological capabilities.

. This exception would be narrowed to permit only the provision of cash or credit by a U.S. parent to its controlled foreign entity either to (i) support non-covered activities or (ii) maintain operations that are covered activities that were underway prior to the effective date. Treasury is considering how to interpret the meaning of “maintain” and seeks comment on three approaches to interpreting the meaning of “maintain” in this context: limiting the exception to upkeep and maintenance; allowing upgrades or improvements without expanded production; or permitting expanded production and improved technological capabilities. De minimis . The NPRM would add a new exception for otherwise covered transactions of $50,000 or less, measured in the aggregate across the preceding 12 months and including the fair market value of any non-cash consideration.

. The NPRM would add a new exception for otherwise covered transactions of $50,000 or less, measured in the aggregate across the preceding 12 months and including the fair market value of any non-cash consideration. Transactions that are secondary to covered transactions . The NPRM would add a new exception, incorporated from the COINS Act without modification, for transactions “secondary to” a covered national security transaction including: contractual arrangements (other than contractual arrangements for technology transfer or technical knowledge transfer) or the procurement of material inputs such as raw materials; bank lending; the processing, clearing or sending of payments by a bank; underwriting services; debt rating services; prime brokerage; global custody; equity research or analysis; and other similar services. Treasury seeks comment on the scope of “contractual arrangements” and “other similar services,” and on whether “bank lending” would except all banks from loan-based covered transactions. Notably, the NPRM expressly excepts “underwriting services including, but not limited to, the temporary acquisition of an equity interest for the sole purpose of facilitating underwriting services,” i.e., where an underwriter purchases equity securities in the run-up to an initial public offering (IPO) of the covered foreign person as part of its underwriting services.

. The NPRM would add a new exception, incorporated from the COINS Act without modification, for transactions “secondary to” a covered national security transaction including: contractual arrangements (other than contractual arrangements for technology transfer or technical knowledge transfer) or the procurement of material inputs such as raw materials; bank lending; the processing, clearing or sending of payments by a bank; underwriting services; debt rating services; prime brokerage; global custody; equity research or analysis; and other similar services. Treasury seeks comment on the scope of “contractual arrangements” and “other similar services,” and on whether “bank lending” would except all banks from loan-based covered transactions. Notably, the NPRM expressly excepts “underwriting services including, but not limited to, the temporary acquisition of an equity interest for the sole purpose of facilitating underwriting services,” i.e., where an underwriter purchases equity securities in the run-up to an initial public offering (IPO) of the covered foreign person as part of its underwriting services. Derivatives . The derivatives exception would be expressly limited to derivatives of publicly traded securities, securities issued by a registered investment company and qualifying LP investments.

. The derivatives exception would be expressly limited to derivatives of publicly traded securities, securities issued by a registered investment company and qualifying LP investments. Business development companies. The NPRM would eliminate the exception for investments in business development companies. Treasury invites comment on whether extending the registered investment company exception to business development companies would be in the national interest.

Ancillary transactions by financial institutions: Consistent with the COINS Act, the NPRM would except ancillary transactions undertaken by a “financial institution” as defined in 31 U.S.C. 5312, such as the processing, clearing or sending of payments and cash transactions for or to a covered foreign person; underwriting services, including the temporary acquisition of an equity interest in a covered foreign person for the sole purpose of facilitating underwriting services; credit rating services; and other services ordinarily incident to financial services on behalf of a covered foreign person, such as opening deposit accounts, direct custody services, foreign exchange services, remittance services and safe deposit services.

III. Additional Proposed Changes

Expanded information requirements in notifications . The NPRM would require U.S. persons to provide substantially more information in notifications, including the U.S. person’s plans for involvement in the investment target’s commercial operations, any employee secondment or transfer plans, and a description of how the U.S. person learned of the investment opportunity along with a timeline and description of key negotiations; copies of all transaction documentation; a description of any past, current or future commercial arrangements between the U.S. person and investment target, such as customer/supplier relationships, joint development arrangements or joint marketing arrangements; and additional information about the investment target’s business activities, including key suppliers, customer make-up and jurisdictions in which it operates.

. The NPRM would require U.S. persons to provide substantially more information in notifications, including the U.S. person’s plans for involvement in the investment target’s commercial operations, any employee secondment or transfer plans, and a description of how the U.S. person learned of the investment opportunity along with a timeline and description of key negotiations; copies of all transaction documentation; a description of any past, current or future commercial arrangements between the U.S. person and investment target, such as customer/supplier relationships, joint development arrangements or joint marketing arrangements; and additional information about the investment target’s business activities, including key suppliers, customer make-up and jurisdictions in which it operates. Non-binding feedback process . The NPRM would establish a process through which a person with a direct financial interest in an actual, prospective transaction may request confidential, written, non-binding feedback from Treasury as to whether the transaction would be prohibited. Treasury would retain discretion to provide confidential feedback, issue anonymized public guidance or decline to respond, and any feedback would not constitute an authorization, exemption or waiver. Requests for such non-binding feedback would need to include all relevant and material information including business identifier information of the transaction parties; detailed descriptions of the transaction structure and any governance and information rights; a description of the products, services, technologies or activities implicated by the transaction, and the basis for the requester’s view as to whether such products, services, technologies or activities may constitute prohibited technology; and any definitive documents, to include operating agreements, material term sheets, draft agreements and side letters.

. The NPRM would establish a process through which a person with a direct financial interest in an actual, prospective transaction may request confidential, written, non-binding feedback from Treasury as to whether the transaction would be prohibited. Treasury would retain discretion to provide confidential feedback, issue anonymized public guidance or decline to respond, and any feedback would not constitute an authorization, exemption or waiver. Requests for such non-binding feedback would need to include all relevant and material information including business identifier information of the transaction parties; detailed descriptions of the transaction structure and any governance and information rights; a description of the products, services, technologies or activities implicated by the transaction, and the basis for the requester’s view as to whether such products, services, technologies or activities may constitute prohibited technology; and any definitive documents, to include operating agreements, material term sheets, draft agreements and side letters. Expanded anti-evasion authority. The NPRM would strengthen the application of the OISP’s anti-evasion provision by enabling Treasury to prohibit actions that evade or avoid, have the purpose of evading or avoiding, cause a violation of, or attempt to violate the proposed rules, as well as conspiracies to violate them. Treasury states that it may consider, among other factors, de facto control over non-U.S. vehicles, shared personnel, services, facilities or branding, commingled funds, overlapping investors, and shared beneficial ownership or rights to proceeds as relevant factors it will consider when assessing whether a structure was established or used to evade application of the OISP.

IV. Conclusion

If finalized as proposed, the NPRM would significantly expand the scope of the OISP, including the technologies and entities subject to the program, subjecting many more transactions by U.S. persons and their controlled foreign entities to OISP prohibition or notification requirements.

In particular, the NPRM would add broad new prohibitions on investments involving biotechnology and SI systems; expand the definition of “develop” to capture activities conducted through affiliates and certain manufacturing and oversight roles; and extend notification obligations to U.S. person managers at non-U.S. companies. Although the proposed non-binding feedback process may provide some additional clarity, U.S. persons would remain responsible in the first instance for identifying prohibited and notifiable transactions through reasonable due diligence.

As a result, U.S. persons should review pending and planned transactions to assess the potential implications of the proposed changes, particularly transactions involving newly covered technologies or the additional countries of concern, as well as counterparties that may qualify as covered foreign persons under the expanded definition. Before Treasury finalizes the rule, interested parties have the opportunity to raise concerns and recommend changes by submitting comments on the NPRM, which are due by December 7, 2026.