Your Team Uses AI To Write Code. What Can Your Company Own And Promise Customers?

Quick Answer: Before promising ownership or noninfringement of AI-assisted software delivered to a customer, separate the company’s human-authored contributions, third-party code, and contractual rights. U.S. copyright can protect qualifying human expression in an AI-assisted work, but does not extend to purely AI-generated material 1. We recommend reviewing code provenance, license obligations, and the proposed customer language together. A tool’s output terms should be one input to that review, not the entire answer.

What exactly is the customer asking you to promise?

Start with the proposed contract and identify the promise being requested. Ownership, permission to distribute, exclusivity, and protection against third-party claims raise different questions. We recommend assigning each assurance its own review rather than letting a broad statement that “the company owns the software” stand in for all four.

Hypothetical: A software company is preparing to deliver an AI-assisted reporting feature. Its customer asks the company to warrant that it exclusively owns every component and to defend any intellectual property claim. The engineering team has reviewed the feature’s behavior but has not assembled the code’s origin or license records.

In that hypothetical, ask whether the company means to promise exclusive ownership of its original contributions or of the entire delivered package. Identify third-party components before negotiating an exception or narrower representation.

Build a short provenance record of where the code came from and what happened to it before release. Include the component, contributor, AI assistance, review result, and any unresolved rights question.

Which parts of AI-assisted software can receive copyright protection?

Copyright protection requires human creativity. AI assistance does not automatically prevent protection; the inquiry turns on the extent of human authorship and creative control 1.

Consider three general guideposts, not fixed legal thresholds:

Generated with little change: A developer asks an AI tool to produce a program, then reviews and accepts the output. Prompts, review, and approval alone generally do not establish sufficient human authorship 1 .

. Creatively rewritten: A developer substantially and creatively rewrites generated code. The human modifications may qualify for protection, but protection does not extend to the generated material standing alone 1 .

. Human-authored: A developer writes the code, with or without AI assistance, including by independently implementing an approach an AI tool suggested. In that case, the original human expression may qualify for protection 1.

There is no prescribed percentage of AI-generated code that determines copyrightability. The Copyright Office evaluates human contributions case by case, and registration covers the human author’s contribution rather than the AI-generated portions 1.

Thaler v. Perlmutter supplies the judicial boundary. The D.C. Circuit required human authorship for an artwork identified as autonomously generated by AI, while expressly leaving room for AI-assisted human work and not deciding the threshold for software 2.

For the hypothetical feature, record what was accepted without change and what developers rewrote or wrote themselves. These records support review; they do not guarantee protection.

Copyright also excludes ideas, processes, systems and methods of operation 3. Keep the company’s claim to expressive code separate from any assertion that copyright prevents others from implementing the same function.

Do the employee and contractor records support the ownership statement?

Identifying protectable human expression is the first question. The next is whether the company holds the rights. Copyright initially vests in the author, with a different rule for works made for hire, and transfers of copyright ownership generally require a signed writing 4.

The work-made-for-hire definition covers employee work within the scope of employment and a limited list of commissioned-work categories subject to a written agreement 3. Because it comes from the federal Copyright Act, it applies the same way in every state. Do not assume that paying a contractor automatically gives the company copyright ownership.

Invention assignments add a state-law layer. Federal law requires patent assignments to be in writing 5, but some states limit how far an employee assignment clause may reach. California and Minnesota, for example, exclude certain inventions developed on the employee’s own time without employer resources and require written notice of that limit 6, 7.

In a recent matter, a company was based in one state while a remote employee worked in another. That difference prompted a closer review of whether the IP assignment agreement accounted for the employee’s location. AI-assisted development adds another reason to know who contributed to the code and on what terms.

In the hypothetical, a contractor wrote part of the interface before joining the company. Ask for the engagement documents and have counsel assess the chain of rights, meaning the documented path by which rights pass from contributors to the company.

Review the AI-tool agreement that governed the work. It may allocate rights between its parties, but copyright still requires protectable authorship1.

What should you check when generated code resembles licensed code?

Investigate the source and applicable license before deciding what to ship. Treat a code match as a review item, not an automatic infringement finding. The license text and proposed use matter more than the fact that a coding tool produced the material.

The MIT License permits broad use subject to including its copyright and permission notices in copies or substantial portions of the software 8. GNU GPL version 3 has different conditions for conveying covered works, including source-related requirements in specified circumstances 9.

That does not mean every AI-assisted program must become open source. GPLv3 defines covered works and distinguishes private activity from conveying copies 9.

For the hypothetical feature, have a reviewer investigate flagged matches and record the disposition: comply with the license, obtain permission, replace the component, or hold release. Scanning is a review step, not a clearance opinion.

Did the GitHub ruling settle the risk of shipping AI-written code?

No. The Ninth Circuit’s September 16, 2026, decision in Doe v. GitHub addressed a particular Digital Millennium Copyright Act theory concerning copyright management information, such as attribution and license notices 10. The court expressly declined to decide whether the output similarity discussed in the case would support copyright infringement claims 10.

The panel affirmed dismissal of the pleaded output-side claim because the allegations described generating new works that never contained the information, rather than removing it from copies of existing works 10. It rejected a literal-identicality requirement, so cosmetic changes are no automatic escape from a claim 10. It did not address a forfeited training-input theory 10.

Use the opinion for the question it decided. Continue reviewing the delivered code and actual licenses rather than treating a vendor’s litigation result as approval of your product.

What should be in the release-review packet?

Before signing the customer assurance, assemble a packet that connects the delivered version to its rights review, short enough for engineering and counsel to use together. Give unresolved items an owner and a decision date rather than allowing them to disappear into an approval email.

Human contributions: Identify original work and the employment or assignment records for it.

Third-party material: List components, licenses, required notices and unresolved matches.

Tool terms: Retain the applicable agreement and any conditions counsel needs to assess.

Customer promises: Match proposed representations, exceptions and defense obligations to the reviewed version.

Then return to the customer request. Decide which promises the company can support, which need qualification, and which require a product change.

Sources

1. U.S. Copyright Office, Copyright and Artificial Intelligence, Part 2: Copyrightability, January 29, 2025, pp. iii, 1-3, 7-12, 18-27. Agency analysis, not a software-specific safe harbor. https://www.copyright.gov/ai/Copyright-and-Artificial-Intelligence-Part-2-Copyrightability-Report.pdf

2. Thaler v. Perlmutter, 130 F.4th 1039 (D.C. Cir. 2025), March 18, 2025. Human authorship required; AI-assisted human work not categorically excluded. Opinion reproduced by Midpage. https://app.midpage.ai/document/stephen-thaler-v-shira-perlmutter-10824174?utm_source=mcp

3. 17 U.S.C. §§ 101-103, Copyright Act definitions and scope. https://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap1.html

4. 17 U.S.C. §§ 201-204, copyright ownership and transfers. https://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap2.html

5. 35 U.S.C. § 261, patent ownership and assignment, statutory text reproduced by Cornell LII. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/35/261

6. Cal. Lab. Code §§ 2870-2872, employment agreements and invention assignments. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displayText.xhtml?lawCode=LAB&division=3.&title=&part=&chapter=2.&article=3.5.

7. Minn. Stat. § 181.78, agreements and terms relating to inventions. https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/181.78

8. The MIT License, text reproduced by the Open Source Initiative. https://opensource.org/license/mit

9. GNU General Public License, version 3, June 29, 2007, §§ 0, 2, 4-6. https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.en.html