Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Range Of Motion v. Armaid: The Federal Circuit’s Plainly Dissimilar Takes On The Ordinary Observer

Jones Day
Jones Day
Contributor
Jones Day

Jones Day

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents....

View firm profile
Explore more from Jones Day

Chief Judge Moore's dissent from the Federal Circuit's denial of en banc review in Range of Motion v. Armaid has exposed a fundamental divide among judges over how courts should assess design patent infringement and determine claim scope. The case raises critical questions about whether judges or juries should decide the boundaries of design patent claims, challenging established precedent in one of the most closely watched design patent disputes in recent years.

United StatesIntellectual Property
Adam J. Cook
Adam J. Cook
John Evans
John Evans
Author LinkedIn connections

“We have messed up design patent infringement.” So declared Chief Judge Moore in a heated dissent from the Federal Circuit’s denial of en banc review in Range of Motion v. Armaid—one of the most closely watched design patent cases in recent years. The case has exposed a deep rift among the judges over foundational questions: How should courts assess design patent infringement? And who decides the scope of design patent claims—judge or jury?

As we covered in a prior blog post, the district court held that many aspects of the claimed massage device were functional—a legal determination that restricts the ornamental scope of the design patent. Building on that ruling, the court granted summary judgment of noninfringement, and a divided Federal Circuit panel affirmed. Chief Judge Moore dissented, arguing that the en banc decision in Egyptian Goddess v. Swisa has turned infringement analysis into a “spot the differences” game—one that, in her view, departs from the venerable ordinary observer test of Gorham v. White.

On its face, the panel majority’s analysis looks like a routine application of Egyptian Goddess. That decision held that “a trial court can usefully guide the finder of fact” by, among other things, “distinguishing between those features of the claimed design that are ornamental and those that are purely functional.” 543 F.3d 665, 680 (Fed. Cir. 2008) (en banc). In other words, the judge construes the claim’s ornamental scope (as a matter of law) before the jury compares the designs for substantial similarity (as a matter of fact).

But hard cases make bad law—and these designs test the limits of that framework. Take a look:

Claimed Design

Accused Design
1864556a.jpg 1864556b.jpg

Even after accounting for functional aspects, the residual ornamental similarity seems hard to deny. That lingering resemblance may be why Chief Judge Moore believes the infringement question should have gone to a jury—and why she questions whether Egyptian Goddess remains faithful to Gorham’s “substantially the same” standard.

On August 11, 2026, the Federal Circuit denied the patent owner’s petition for en banc review. Range of Motion Prods., LLC v. Armaid Co. Inc., No. 2023-2427, 2026 WL 2318398 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 11, 2026). The vote was close: four judges (Moore, Reyna, Stoll, and Stark) would have granted review, but the remaining active judges disagreed. The panel opinion affirming summary judgment of noninfringement is here.

The concurrence and the dissent

Though the full court declined to rehear the case, the judges remain as divided as ever—and both sides had plenty to say. Judge Cunningham, who authored the original panel majority decision, wrote a concurrence defending that ruling. Her argument: assessing whether two designs are “substantially the same” necessarily involves analyzing both similarities and differences. Egyptian Goddess, she explained, simply identifies situations where the dissimilarity is so clear that no ordinary observer could be deceived—making comparison to prior art unnecessary. She also pushed back on the idea that functionality determinations belong with juries. Patent claim construction, she noted, has long been a question of law for judges—and design patents are no exception. She likened the court’s role to a “trail guide, placing flags and signposts to delineate the boundaries of the claimed design.” Her analysis tracks the black-letter law of Markman, Phillips, and Egyptian Goddess.

Chief Judge Moore expressed pointed disagreement. Reprising her panel dissent, she went further—arguing that functionality’s impact on claim scope is a factual question for the jury, not a legal one for the judge. In her view, Egyptian Goddess places too much emphasis on dissimilarities and not enough on similarities, contrary to Gorham. She believes that this allows courts to take a “shortcut” past the prior art, resolving infringement on summary judgment far too often.

She also introduced a new argument. Design patents, she observed, are defined by their figures—not words. So the Markman rationale for assigning claim construction to judges (that judges are trained to interpret “written instruments”) doesn’t translate well to design patents, where infringement is, as she put it, “a side-eye glance by an ordinary observer at two designs to determine substantial similarity.” And she pointed to an inconsistency: functionality is treated as a jury question in trademark infringement, trade dress, and product liability cases. Even in design patent law, whether a claim is purely functional—and thus invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 171—is a question for the jury. Why, then, should the functionality inquiry be a question of law when it arises in the infringement context?

The en banc denial draws clear battle lines. Both sides raise valid arguments, and the stakes are high: foundational questions about claim construction, infringement methodology, and the jury’s role in patent trials all hang in the balance. A petition for certiorari seems likely. If the Supreme Court takes up the case, it will confront not just a sharp Federal Circuit split, but a chance to fundamentally reshape design patent law for decades to come.

Takeaway: The Federal Circuit’s denial of en banc review in Range of Motion v. Armaid leaves the ordinary-observer framework of Egyptian Goddess in place, but four judges would have taken the case. The split is over whether a judge may filter out functional features and decide “plainly dissimilar” designs on summary judgment, or whether that comparison belongs with the jury.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UMG v. DistroKid: When AI Becomes A Consumer Protection Issue

Universal Music Group's lawsuit against DistroKid raises a critical question about AI disclosure in consumer markets: when does the use of artificial intelligence become material information that must be disclosed to consumers? The case centers on allegations that DistroKid distributed mass-generated AI music while creating the impression it was created by legitimate human artists, potentially violating existing consumer protection laws even without specific AI disclosure requirements.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

PTAB/USPTO Update - October 2026

The USPTO has released new templates and guidance for AIA trial proceedings, announced key appointments including a Chief AI Officer, and published updated procedures for patent applications and subject matter eligibility declarations. Director Squires delivered multiple addresses emphasizing the constitutional importance of intellectual property rights while the agency expanded its community engagement efforts and international collaboration through WIPO's Global IP Assignment Platform pilot program.
United StatesIntellectual Property
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

The Trademark Scam Field Guide: Look-Alike Filing Sites, Fake USPTO Notices, And How To Get Out If You’ve Been Caught

A business decides to file a trademark. Someone on the team searches for a familiar online legal-services brand, clicks the first result, and lands on a site with a similar-sounding name, a polished design, five-star reviews, and a low flat fee. The application gets filed. Months later the business learns the “service” was not who they thought it was, the filing was signed by someone with no authority to sign it, and the USPTO has suspended the application along with hundreds or thousands of others from the same shop.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Harness IP
Harness IP
Article

Is This Real? Navigating AI Impersonation Under New And Existing Laws

Is this AI-generated, or is it real? As generative AI tools have become increasingly capable of creating realistic images, videos, and audio, they have also made it easier to impersonate real people without their consent. In response, states are increasingly adopting laws that impose civil and criminal liability for certain AI-generated content that replicates an individual’s identity, likeness, voice, or other personal attributes.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Wiley Rein
Wiley Rein
Article

Ninth Circuit Vacates CFAA Injunction Against Perplexity's Comet AI Agent

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injunction against Perplexity AI, determining that when an AI agent acts at a user's direction, it is the user—not the AI company—who "accesses" computer systems under federal and California computer fraud statutes. This landmark appellate decision addresses how existing computer-access laws apply to agentic artificial intelligence and has significant implications...
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

NYSE And Nasdaq Move To 23-Hour Trading Day: Overnight Session Is An Evolution, But Not Yet A Revolution

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are implementing overnight trading sessions starting December 6, 2026, extending the trading day to nearly 23 hours by compressing the daily pause to just one hour. While this evolution toward continuous trading introduces new considerations for corporate actions, disclosure timing, and deal execution, the practical impact varies significantly between NYSE-listed companies,
United StatesFinance and Banking
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

China's Supreme Court Issues Landmark Judicial Rules On AI: Implications For Product Liability, IP, Data, And Generative AI

China's Supreme People's Court has issued comprehensive judicial rules addressing artificial intelligence disputes, establishing frameworks for product liability, intellectual property rights, and data protection. These landmark opinions provide critical guidance for global companies navigating AI-related legal risks in China's evolving regulatory landscape.
ChinaIntellectual Property
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Ninth Circuit: Breach Of Confidence Confers Standing In Health Data Security Case

The Ninth Circuit has ruled that health plan participants whose confidential information was disclosed without authorization have standing to sue in federal court, even without showing financial loss or future harm. This decision, which departs from the risk-based approach many courts have applied since TransUnion, relies on the centuries-old action for breach of confidence and could have significant implications for companies' privacy commitments and data-sharing practices.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

EU Commission Pushes for Transposition of the EmpCo Directive on Environmental Claims

The European Commission has initiated infringement procedures against 20 EU Member States for failing to transpose the EmpCo Directive by the March 27, 2026 deadline. This directive aims to combat greenwashing by requiring substantiation of environmental claims and third-party certification for sustainability labels, with full implementation expected by September 27, 2026.
European UnionConsumer Protection
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Amendment To The General Rules Under Mexico’s Anti-Money Laundering Law (LFPIORPI): Key Regulatory Changes Under Acuerdo 115/2026

Mexico's comprehensive anti-money laundering framework has undergone a sweeping transformation through Acuerdo 115/2026, introducing mandatory risk-based methodologies, enhanced client due diligence protocols, and automated monitoring requirements. With implementation deadlines beginning March 1, 2027, obligated parties conducting vulnerable activities face compressed timelines to overhaul their compliance infrastructure while navigating heightened enforcement risks and stricter beneficial ownership thresho
MexicoGovernment, Public Sector
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Commission Proposes EU Public Procurement Act

The European Commission has proposed replacing the EU's three core procurement directives with a single, directly applicable Regulation that would fundamentally reshape how companies compete for public contracts across Member States. The reform introduces mandatory quality criteria thresholds, embeds ESG considerations as evaluation factors, and establishes new security and European-preference provisions that could restrict participation based on ownership, supply chain exposure, and strategic dependencies.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Federal Court Holds New York’s Climate Superfund Law Preempted By CAA

A federal court has struck down New York's Climate Change Superfund Act, which sought to recover $75 billion from fossil fuel companies based on historical emissions. The ruling found the Act preempted by the Clean Air Act, marking the first judicial decision on state climate superfund legislation and establishing that EPA's rescission of the endangerment finding does not alter preemption analysis.
United StatesEnvironment
Jones Day
Jones Day