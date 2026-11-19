PODCAST · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Episode 64: Employment Law & Trade Secret Law With John Tocci (Podcast)
John Tocci explores the critical intersection of intellectual property, employment law, and trade secret protection in a comprehensive three-part podcast series. The discussion covers essential best practices for safeguarding confidential information, strategies for minimizing legal exposure, and effective responses when breaches occur. Drawing from real-world litigation experience, the conversation provides practical insights for both employers and employees navigating these complex legal landscapes.
John Tocci recently sat down with Michael Stein on his podcast, “Unraveling Intellectual Property” for a three-part series, “Employment Law and Trade Secret Law with John Tocci.”
John discusses the intersection of IP law, employment law and litigation. He focuses on legal and practical trade secret and confidential information protection best practices, exposure avoidance for employers and employees, and actions to take in the event of a breach. John and Michael also discuss their personal litigation experiences in employment and trade secret law.
Watch the full podcast series here.
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