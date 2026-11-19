John Tocci recently sat down with Michael Stein on his podcast, “Unraveling Intellectual Property” for a three-part series, “Employment Law and Trade Secret Law with John Tocci.”

John discusses the intersection of IP law, employment law and litigation. He focuses on legal and practical trade secret and confidential information protection best practices, exposure avoidance for employers and employees, and actions to take in the event of a breach. John and Michael also discuss their personal litigation experiences in employment and trade secret law.

Watch the full podcast series here.