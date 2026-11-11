Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Dissecting The Pitt vs ER Lawsuit

Harness IP
Explore more from Harness IP

A three-judge panel of California’s Second District Court of Appeal California issued a decision on November 4, 2026 in the case Roadrunner JMTC LLC v. Warner Bros. Television, No. B344915, (Cal. Ct. App. Nov. 4, 2026) – aka The Pitt vs ER – the parties referred to as “Roadrunner” and “WBTV.” The panel decided that the lawsuit may move forward to trial, denoting a major hurdle for WBTV’s case that the medical drama The Pitt is not a derivative work of the classic series ER.

United StatesIntellectual Property
April Minarik
April Minarik

A three-judge panel of California’s Second District Court of Appeal California issued a decision on November 4, 2026 in the case Roadrunner JMTC LLC v. Warner Bros. Television, No. B344915, (Cal. Ct. App. Nov. 4, 2026) – aka The Pitt vs ER – the parties referred to as “Roadrunner” and “WBTV.” The panel decided that the lawsuit may move forward to trial, denoting a major hurdle for WBTV’s case that the medical drama The Pitt is not a derivative work of the classic series ER.

Michael Crichton created the show ER and in 1994 entered into a contractual agreement with WBTV and Amblin Entertainment (not named in the lawsuit). Roadrunner, controlled by Crichton’s widow, sued WBTV in August 2024 claiming that The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot of the ER series. Roadrunner claims that The Pitt violates Crichton’s 1994 contract. Specifically, a “frozen rights” provision of that contract blocks WBTV from making sequels, remakes, or spinoffs of ER without Crichton’s consent – or that of his estate. The complaint alleged that a reboot of ER was in development in 2020, before negotiation discussions started with Crichton’s estate for a possible ER reboot. Negotiations failed in 2022 and WBTV proceeded with a rebranded concept called The Pitt.

The “frozen rights” clause that Roadrunner relies on is a powerful, protective contractual mechanism, atypical of standard studio agreement, which blocks future iterations of a creative work unless all signing parties agree. Unlike typical studio agreements where a network or production company automatically retains the sole right to generate sequels, spin-offs, or reboots, the “frozen rights” provision effectively places those derivative rights in deep freeze. In this case, the 1994 contract stipulated that mutual consent is mandatory – none of the parties (or Crichton’s estate) can unilaterally exploit or build upon the ER intellectual property. Consequently, Roadrunner and relies on breach-of-contract rather than standard copyright claims in this lawsuit. In effect, Roadrunner needs to prove The Pitt is an unauthorized derivative work rather than prove the show is substantially similar to ER under copyright standards.

WBTV insists that The Pitt is an original series and tried to dismiss the case. However, appeals court panel unanimously ruled that the lawsuit can continue to trial, finding clear and various similarities between The Pitt and ER. The panel highlighted the shared structural elements: the intense emergency room setting, fast-paced dialogue, heavy medical jargon, commentary on healthcare systems, and characters including a young, inexperienced doctor fresh out of medical school.

At the same time, the appeals court awarded a partial victory to the individual defendants in the lawsuit – show star and producer Noah Wyle, creator John Wells, and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill – who were each involved in the ER series. The panel found that no evidence was presented that these individuals knew about the “frozen rights” provision of Crichton’s contract. WBTV now faces a jury trial to decide whether The Pitt legally qualifies as an unauthorized derivative work of ER.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UMG v. DistroKid: When AI Becomes A Consumer Protection Issue

Universal Music Group's lawsuit against DistroKid raises a critical question about AI disclosure in consumer markets: when does the use of artificial intelligence become material information that must be disclosed to consumers? The case centers on allegations that DistroKid distributed mass-generated AI music while creating the impression it was created by legitimate human artists, potentially violating existing consumer protection laws even without specific AI disclosure requirements.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

PTAB/USPTO Update - October 2026

The USPTO has released new templates and guidance for AIA trial proceedings, announced key appointments including a Chief AI Officer, and published updated procedures for patent applications and subject matter eligibility declarations. Director Squires delivered multiple addresses emphasizing the constitutional importance of intellectual property rights while the agency expanded its community engagement efforts and international collaboration through WIPO's Global IP Assignment Platform pilot program.
United StatesIntellectual Property
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

The Trademark Scam Field Guide: Look-Alike Filing Sites, Fake USPTO Notices, And How To Get Out If You’ve Been Caught

A business decides to file a trademark. Someone on the team searches for a familiar online legal-services brand, clicks the first result, and lands on a site with a similar-sounding name, a polished design, five-star reviews, and a low flat fee. The application gets filed. Months later the business learns the “service” was not who they thought it was, the filing was signed by someone with no authority to sign it, and the USPTO has suspended the application along with hundreds or thousands of others from the same shop.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Harness IP
Harness IP
Article

Is This Real? Navigating AI Impersonation Under New And Existing Laws

Is this AI-generated, or is it real? As generative AI tools have become increasingly capable of creating realistic images, videos, and audio, they have also made it easier to impersonate real people without their consent. In response, states are increasingly adopting laws that impose civil and criminal liability for certain AI-generated content that replicates an individual’s identity, likeness, voice, or other personal attributes.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Wiley Rein
Wiley Rein
Article

The Trademark Scam Field Guide: Look-Alike Filing Sites, Fake USPTO Notices, And How To Get Out If You’ve Been Caught

A business decides to file a trademark. Someone on the team searches for a familiar online legal-services brand, clicks the first result, and lands on a site with a similar-sounding name, a polished design, five-star reviews, and a low flat fee. The application gets filed. Months later the business learns the “service” was not who they thought it was, the filing was signed by someone with no authority to sign it, and the USPTO has suspended the application along with hundreds or thousands of others from the same shop.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Harness IP
Harness IP
Article

You Received A Patent Troll Demand Letter Or Lawsuit? A Plain-English Playbook

When a non-practicing entity accuses your company of patent infringement, understanding the economics behind demand letters and lawsuits is critical to mounting an effective defense. This guide explains the patent troll business model, outlines immediate steps to take upon receiving a demand, and details strategic options including inter partes review, motion practice, and fee-shifting under Section 285.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Harness IP
Harness IP
Article

Tangled In Standing: Who Gets To Challenge A Trademark?

When a consumer challenged a trademark registration for "RAPUNZEL" on grounds that the fairytale character's name belongs in the public domain, federal courts ruled she lacked standing to oppose it. The Supreme Court's denial of review settles a fundamental question about who can protect the public domain at the USPTO—and the answer excludes ordinary citizens, even when raising legitimate concerns about genericness and cultural heritage.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Harness IP
Harness IP