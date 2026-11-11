Dissecting The Pitt vs ER Lawsuit

A three-judge panel of California’s Second District Court of Appeal California issued a decision on November 4, 2026 in the case Roadrunner JMTC LLC v. Warner Bros. Television, No. B344915, (Cal. Ct. App. Nov. 4, 2026) – aka The Pitt vs ER – the parties referred to as “Roadrunner” and “WBTV.” The panel decided that the lawsuit may move forward to trial, denoting a major hurdle for WBTV’s case that the medical drama The Pitt is not a derivative work of the classic series ER.

Michael Crichton created the show ER and in 1994 entered into a contractual agreement with WBTV and Amblin Entertainment (not named in the lawsuit). Roadrunner, controlled by Crichton’s widow, sued WBTV in August 2024 claiming that The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot of the ER series. Roadrunner claims that The Pitt violates Crichton’s 1994 contract. Specifically, a “frozen rights” provision of that contract blocks WBTV from making sequels, remakes, or spinoffs of ER without Crichton’s consent – or that of his estate. The complaint alleged that a reboot of ER was in development in 2020, before negotiation discussions started with Crichton’s estate for a possible ER reboot. Negotiations failed in 2022 and WBTV proceeded with a rebranded concept called The Pitt.

The “frozen rights” clause that Roadrunner relies on is a powerful, protective contractual mechanism, atypical of standard studio agreement, which blocks future iterations of a creative work unless all signing parties agree. Unlike typical studio agreements where a network or production company automatically retains the sole right to generate sequels, spin-offs, or reboots, the “frozen rights” provision effectively places those derivative rights in deep freeze. In this case, the 1994 contract stipulated that mutual consent is mandatory – none of the parties (or Crichton’s estate) can unilaterally exploit or build upon the ER intellectual property. Consequently, Roadrunner and relies on breach-of-contract rather than standard copyright claims in this lawsuit. In effect, Roadrunner needs to prove The Pitt is an unauthorized derivative work rather than prove the show is substantially similar to ER under copyright standards.

WBTV insists that The Pitt is an original series and tried to dismiss the case. However, appeals court panel unanimously ruled that the lawsuit can continue to trial, finding clear and various similarities between The Pitt and ER. The panel highlighted the shared structural elements: the intense emergency room setting, fast-paced dialogue, heavy medical jargon, commentary on healthcare systems, and characters including a young, inexperienced doctor fresh out of medical school.

At the same time, the appeals court awarded a partial victory to the individual defendants in the lawsuit – show star and producer Noah Wyle, creator John Wells, and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill – who were each involved in the ER series. The panel found that no evidence was presented that these individuals knew about the “frozen rights” provision of Crichton’s contract. WBTV now faces a jury trial to decide whether The Pitt legally qualifies as an unauthorized derivative work of ER.