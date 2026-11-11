U.S. Trademark Strategy: What Asian Companies Should Consider Before Entering The Market

On October 26th, Lauren Leipold, J.C. Heinbockel, and Raymond Wong presented “Trademark Strategy for Asian Companies Entering the U.S. Market: Trademark Protection and Monetization.” The program explored an increasingly important question for companies looking to grow in the United States: how can trademark strategy support not just brand protection, but broader business objectives?

For Asian companies entering the U.S., one of the most important distinctions is that U.S. trademark rights are based largely on use in commerce. Registration offers important benefits, but registration alone does not establish ownership. For companies accustomed to first-to-file systems, that distinction places a premium on early clearance, including consideration of prior marketplace use as well as federal applications and registrations.

Ownership also deserves attention well before filing. Whether a mark is held by the Asian parent, a U.S. subsidiary, or a dedicated IP holding company can have implications for how the business uses, controls, licenses, and enforces its rights. Getting the structure wrong at the filing stage can create complications that follow a brand for years.

Asian-origin marks bring another layer of complexity. Translation and transliteration requirements, as well as the meaning of translated terms, can all influence the U.S. analysis. And the strategy should not end when a registration issues. Maintaining rights, exercising quality control in licensing arrangements, monitoring third-party use, and considering enforcement options all become part of protecting the value of the brand as the U.S. business grows.

Key Takeaways

Think beyond the registration. Trademark strategy should support the company’s broader U.S. business objectives.

Trademark strategy should support the company’s broader U.S. business objectives. Clear before committing. Earlier U.S. use can matter, even when another party does not own a federal registration.

Earlier U.S. use can matter, even when another party does not own a federal registration. Get ownership right from the beginning. The filing entity should make sense for the company’s actual operations and plans.

The filing entity should make sense for the company’s actual operations and plans. Account for language and localization. Translations, transliterations, and different forms of a mark can affect protection.

Translations, transliterations, and different forms of a mark can affect protection. Plan for the life of the brand. Maintenance, licensing, monitoring, and enforcement should be part of the strategy, not afterthoughts.

Ultimately, the better question for companies entering the U.S. is not simply, “Can we register this trademark?” It is, “Are we building a brand we can use, protect, expand, and derive value from over time?” For a deeper discussion of these considerations and practical examples, watch the full program recording.