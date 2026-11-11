Inspiring The Next Generation Of Inventors: WilmerHale’s Partnership With The Henry Ford (Video)

Pro bono work at WilmerHale takes a variety of forms, including helping the next generation of inventors develop their ideas and file patent applications. This episode of In the Public Interest explores how innovation, public service and legal expertise come together through WilmerHale’s longstanding partnership with The Henry Ford and its Invention Convention Worldwide program. Co-host Felicia Ellsworth speaks with Haixia Lin, a partner in WilmerHale’s Intellectual Property and Intellectual Property Litigation Practices, about helping young inventors transform creative ideas into patented inventions.

Drawing on years of work with student innovators, Lin discusses the patent process, the value of protecting innovation, and the firm's efforts to help participants prepare and file patent applications. She also reflects on the creativity and problem-solving mindset of young inventors, including a student who developed an AI-driven tool to assist visually impaired users. The conversation highlights how community, mentorship and intellectual curiosity can empower the next generation of innovators.