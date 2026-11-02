AI Training And Fair Use After The First Appellate Ruling: Thomson Reuters v. ROSS (3d Cir. 2026)

What the Third Circuit decided, what it left open for generative AI, and what companies training models should do now.

What was the case about?

ROSS Intelligence set out to build an AI legal-research tool to compete with Westlaw. After Thomson Reuters declined to license Westlaw content, ROSS obtained training material through a third party: thousands of “bulk memos,” question-and-answer pairs that were built from Westlaw headnotes. ROSS used them to train its search tool. Thomson Reuters sued for copyright infringement in the District of Delaware in 2020.

Judge Stephanos Bibas of the Third Circuit, sitting by designation as the trial judge, ruled on summary judgment in February 2025 that the headnotes were protected and that ROSS’s use was not fair use. He then certified the questions for an immediate appeal. A panel of Judges Restrepo, Montgomery-Reeves, and Bove affirmed, with Judge Montgomery-Reeves writing for the court.

Are legal headnotes even copyrightable?

Yes, according to both courts. Copyright requires only a modest degree of creativity. Choosing what to say about a judicial opinion, and how to say it in a sentence or two, clears that bar, even though the underlying opinions are public domain. That holding matters for any company whose product is built on summaries, annotations, or editorial selection layered over public material.

Why wasn’t ROSS’s use fair use?

Fair use turns on four statutory factors. The court found that three of them, including the two that usually decide cases, weighed against ROSS.

Purpose and character (factor one). The court called ROSS’s use “minimally transformative, at best.” ROSS used the headnotes for the same ultimate purpose as Thomson Reuters: to build a legal-research platform that helps users find relevant law. Copying a work to make a competing substitute is the classic case against fair use, and labeling the copying “AI training” did not change that.

Necessity. The court gave weight to the fact that ROSS did not need the headnotes. The judicial opinions themselves were freely available to train on.

Market effect (factor four). The court weighed harm to Westlaw’s market as a legal-research product. It also counted harm to a potential market for licensing content as AI training data. That second point will be cited in other AI cases. If a licensing market for training data exists or is developing, unlicensed copying for training can be treated as taking a sale away from the copyright owner.

Does this decide the generative-AI cases?

No, and the court said so. ROSS’s tool was not generative AI. It returned existing passages from judicial opinions in response to a query; it did not create new text. The opinion expressly distinguished the generative-AI disputes, and observers have also noted that the appeal arrived on an interlocutory posture, that damages remain unresolved, and that ROSS itself no longer operates.

The generative-AI landscape is still being worked out at the trial-court level:

In Bartz v. Anthropic (N.D. Cal. 2025), Judge Alsup held that training a large language model on lawfully acquired books was fair use, but that building a central library from pirated copies was not. That case later settled.

In Kadrey v. Meta (N.D. Cal. 2025), Judge Chhabria found fair use on the record before him, while warning that “market dilution” from AI outputs could defeat fair use in a better-developed case.

The consolidated cases against OpenAI and Microsoft remain pending, and the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a statement of interest there arguing that LLM training can be fair use.

ROSS now gives copyright owners an appellate opinion to cite on factor one and factor four. Defendants will answer that a general-purpose generative model is not a competing substitute for any one source. Those questions are open, and the answer may turn on the facts of each product.

What should companies do now?

Whether you train models, fine-tune them, or buy tools built by someone who does, the practical lessons are similar: