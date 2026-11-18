IPR filings rebounded from the Q2 record low but remain about 70% below last year, and the institution rate for fiscal 2026 closed at 41%.

The headline

Inter partes review petitions rose to 97 in the third quarter of 2026, up from 57 in the second quarter, but that is still about 70% below the 327 filed in the third quarter of 2025. For fiscal year 2026, the USPTO instituted 41% of IPR and PGR petitions, down from 50% in fiscal 2025 and 68% in fiscal 2024.

The numbers

Q3 2026 IPR petitions: 97. That is up 70.2% from 57 in Q2 2026 and down 70.3% from 327 in Q3 2025 (derived from cumulative USPTO counts).

That is up 70.2% from 57 in Q2 2026 and down 70.3% from 327 in Q3 2025 (derived from cumulative USPTO counts). Q3 2026 total AIA petitions: 105 (97 IPR and 8 PGR), down 70.3% from 354 in Q3 2025.

(97 IPR and 8 PGR), down 70.3% from 354 in Q3 2025. Fiscal 2026 petitions (Oct. 1, 2025 to Sept. 30, 2026): 500. That is 452 IPR (90%) and 48 PGR (10%). Fiscal 2025 had 1,433 (1,361 IPR and 72 PGR), so fiscal 2026 volume is down 65.1%.

That is 452 IPR (90%) and 48 PGR (10%). Fiscal 2025 had 1,433 (1,361 IPR and 72 PGR), so fiscal 2026 volume is down 65.1%. Fiscal 2026 institution rate: 41% by petition and 44% by patent. Fiscal 2025 was 50% by petition and 53% by patent, and fiscal 2024 was 68% and 74%.

Fiscal 2025 was 50% by petition and 53% by patent, and fiscal 2024 was 68% and 74%. Discretionary denials remain the main reason petitions fail. The USPTO’s September 2026 release shows 438 petitions denied at the Director’s discretionary-considerations stage in fiscal 2026 (56% of the 782 decisions at that stage), with 344 referred for merits review. Some referred cases are later revised to denied on discretionary grounds.

The USPTO’s September 2026 release shows 438 petitions denied at the Director’s discretionary-considerations stage in fiscal 2026 (56% of the 782 decisions at that stage), with 344 referred for merits review. Some referred cases are later revised to denied on discretionary grounds. Merits denials were the smaller share. The release shows 114 denied (23%) and 379 granted (77%) of 493 decisions on the merits or other considerations.

The release shows 114 denied (23%) and 379 granted (77%) of 493 decisions on the merits or other considerations. Institution rates vary by technology in fiscal 2026. Bio/Pharma 55%, Chemical 50%, Mechanical and Business Methods 45%, and Electrical/Computer 36%. Electrical/Computer petitions were 66% of all filings (331 of 500).

Bio/Pharma 55%, Chemical 50%, Mechanical and Business Methods 45%, and Electrical/Computer 36%. Electrical/Computer petitions were 66% of all filings (331 of 500). Backlog. Pending PTAB matters stood at 696 at the end of June 2026, 36.2% of the November 2018 peak of 1,923 (Unified Patents). The USPTO release does not state a pending count for September, so no Q3 figure is given here.

What’s driving it

The decline in filings follows the discretionary-denial regime built since March 2025: the interim Director process, the expanded “settled expectations” factors, and the October 2025 memo in which Director Squires took institution decisions for himself. The Federal Circuit’s decision in In re Motorola Solutions, Inc. left that discretion largely beyond judicial review. Petitioners responded by filing less, and many moved to ex parte reexamination, which hit a record 336 requests in Q2 2026 (Unified Patents).

Three developments in the quarter are worth noting. First, the Q3 rebound from 57 to 97 petitions suggests some petitioners are filing again where the discretionary factors favor them. Second, on September 16, IPWatchdog reported that Director Squires plans to return institution decisions to PTAB panels. At the Senate Judiciary IP Subcommittee oversight hearing on September 29, Squires described it as something the Office is “considering,” with the discretionary portion staying with the Director and the merits portion going back to panels. Nothing has been formally announced. Third, the USPTO’s proposed rule, “Revision to Rules of Practice before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board” (proposed October 17, 2025), is not final. It went to the Office of Management and Budget on July 22, 2026, and Squires said at the hearing that it remains there. As proposed, it would bar institution where the claims were already upheld in another forum or where parallel litigation will likely resolve validity first, and would require a stipulation forgoing §§ 102 and 103 challenges elsewhere.

What it means for companies

Validity fights are being decided in district court. With a 41% institution rate and fewer petitions, more accused infringers will litigate invalidity in front of a judge and jury. That is slower and more expensive, and it puts fee-shifting under 35 U.S.C. § 285 (the Octane Fitness standard) back into the cost-benefit analysis for both sides. An exceptional-case finding turns on how the case was brought and litigated, so weak assertions and weak invalidity positions both carry fee risk.

With a 41% institution rate and fewer petitions, more accused infringers will litigate invalidity in front of a judge and jury. That is slower and more expensive, and it puts fee-shifting under 35 U.S.C. § 285 (the Octane Fitness standard) back into the cost-benefit analysis for both sides. An exceptional-case finding turns on how the case was brought and litigated, so weak assertions and weak invalidity positions both carry fee risk. NPE aggression has more room. When IPR is less available, the cost of defending a weak patent assertion goes up, and settlement leverage shifts to the patent owner. Defendants should plan for that at the demand-letter stage, including early invalidity work and a documented non-infringement position.

When IPR is less available, the cost of defending a weak patent assertion goes up, and settlement leverage shifts to the patent owner. Defendants should plan for that at the demand-letter stage, including early invalidity work and a documented non-infringement position. The proposed rule would change timing. If the parallel-litigation bar is finalized as proposed, the time to file an IPR will be before, or very soon after, a district court case is filed. Companies that expect to be sued should prepare petitions in advance.

If the parallel-litigation bar is finalized as proposed, the time to file an IPR will be before, or very soon after, a district court case is filed. Companies that expect to be sued should prepare petitions in advance. Forum choice needs to be deliberate. IPR, reexamination, and district court invalidity carry different odds, speeds, and estoppel consequences. That choice needs to be analyzed in detail early in the case.

How to read the Q3 numbers (the part the headlines miss)

“IPR is dead” is an overstatement. A petition that clears institution is still a strong tool, and the Q3 count shows petitioners are still filing. What changed is the odds and the predictability. A 41% institution rate for the year, driven mostly by discretionary denials rather than the merits, means the first question is no longer whether the prior art is strong but whether the petition survives the Director’s discretionary factors. Two cautions apply. A single quarter of 97 petitions is a small base, and one rebound does not make a trend. And the institution process itself may change in the coming weeks if decisions return to panels or the proposed rule becomes final.