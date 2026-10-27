AI Legal Watch: September

Baker Botts special Jason Wilcox examines the vulnerabilities arising from the integration of AI and cloud-based platforms in advanced manufacturing and discusses protocols companies can implement to mitigate compliance risks under U.S. export control laws.

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EU AI Act Article 50 Transparency Obligations Go Live

Joseph Cahill

New transparency requirements under the EU AI Act are now in force, creating disclosure and labeling obligations for chatbots, generative AI tools, and certain biometric and emotion-recognition systems. The rules extend beyond EY borders and can apply to companies whose AI outputs are used within the Union, making compliance planning a priority for organizations with EU-facing AI products.

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China Introduces Two New AI Regulations

Coleman Strine

China's latest AI regulations signal increased oversight of both autonomous AI agents and anthropomorphic AI services. The new frameworks introduce risk-based compliance obligations, emotional safety safeguards, and user dependency protections, raising important considerations for companies developing or deploying AI technologies in the Chinese market.

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Colorado's Draft ADMT Rules: What Employers Should Know

Ben Bafumi

Colorado is proposing a far-reaching framework for employers that use AI and automated decision-making tools in hiring, promotion, and termination decisions. If adopted, the rules would require detailed explanations of AI-driven outcomes, expanded access to underlying data, and human review processes, highlighting the growing regulatory focus on workplace AI transparency and accountability.

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Patent Due Diligence in the AI Era

Robert Maier

This article discusses how AI is transforming patent practice: it's rapidly increasing patent filings in AI, making patent landscapes more complex, and enabling faster, more effective patent analysis. AI tools now help companies assess patent risks early in product development, allowing designs to be adjusted before finalization. As AI patent disputes rise, early due diligence using AI can guide innovation, reduce costs, and inform strategic patenting efforts, turning a once length process into a quick, valuable decision-making tool.

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