How a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation reaches a Canadian manufacturer, what the remedies do at the border, and why U.S. sales and distribution activity can now support a Canadian company’s own complaint.

Can the ITC reach a Canadian company that has no U.S. office?

Yes. A Section 337 investigation targets imported articles, not only the companies that make them. The Commission’s authority covers goods that are imported into the United States, sold for importation, or sold in the United States after importation. A Canadian manufacturer with no U.S. office, no U.S. employees, and no U.S. bank account is still exposed if its products cross the border, whether it ships them itself or through a U.S. distributor.

That is a practical difference from district-court litigation. In a federal lawsuit, a Canadian defendant can sometimes contest personal jurisdiction or venue. At the ITC, those arguments do not keep the product line out of the case.

What can the ITC order?

A limited exclusion order directs United States Customs to exclude infringing products of the named respondents.

A general exclusion order can exclude infringing products regardless of who imports them. The Commission issues one in narrower circumstances, for example where a pattern of violation makes the source of infringing goods hard to identify. A Canadian company that was never named can find its product caught by a general exclusion order issued in someone else’s case. Two 2026 investigations covered on our blog, the Epson ink-cartridge order (337-TA-1452) and the ARPC RV-refrigerator order (337-TA-1453), show how far that remedy reaches.

A cease-and-desist order can bar a respondent from selling inventory already inside the United States, which matters if you stock a U.S. warehouse or ship on consignment.

There are no money damages at the ITC. But because the remedy is a border block, a Section 337 case can shut a product line out of the U.S. market even where damages in court would be modest.

How fast does it move, and what does that mean from Canada?

Section 337 investigations are among the fastest patent proceedings in the United States. They typically reach an evidentiary hearing within about a year, and the target date for completion is usually set at 16 to 18 months from institution.

Schedules vary by investigation, so ask counsel for the current timing that applies to your case. A respondent usually has 20 days from service of the complaint and notice of investigation to respond.

For a Canadian company, the speed compresses decisions that would otherwise unfold over years:

Documents and witnesses in Canada are still in play. ITC discovery is broad and fast, and the judge expects respondents to produce engineering and sales records wherever they sit. Plan for collection from Canadian systems in the first weeks.

Redesign is a real option, and the timing matters. A respondent can develop a design-around and ask Customs to rule that it falls outside an exclusion order, but the redesign must be documented and ready to import. Starting early can keep product moving after an adverse order.

The Presidential review period is a short window, not an exit. After a final determination, products can generally enter during a 60-day review period only under bond.

Parallel proceedings run on their own clocks. A district-court case on the same patent is usually stayed at the respondent’s request, and an inter partes review petition at the USPTO may or may not be instituted under the current discretionary-denial practice. The ITC will generally not wait for either.

When can a Canadian company bring a Section 337 case?

Section 337 is not only a defensive concern. A Canadian company that owns U.S. patents and faces infringing imports can file a complaint, but it must show a domestic industry: significant U.S. investment in plant and equipment, significant U.S. employment of labor or capital, or substantial U.S. investment in exploiting the patent through engineering, research and development, or licensing. We have successfully navigated this hurdle for Canadian companies at the ITC in the past.

For years, that requirement shut out many companies that design and manufacture outside the United States. The ITC often discounted U.S. sales and marketing spending.

Lashify, Inc. v. ITC (Fed. Cir. Mar. 5, 2025) changed that. The Federal Circuit held that U.S. expenses for sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, and distribution can count as “labor and capital” toward the economic prong of the domestic-industry requirement, even when the products are made abroad. Lashify, a U.S. company, had its eyelash-extension products manufactured overseas; the decision means that the location of manufacturing is not decisive.

For a Canadian manufacturer that runs a U.S. sales team, a U.S. warehouse, or U.S. distribution and service operations, Lashify can make the ITC a realistic option. The investment still must be in the United States, and it still has to be significant. The technical prong, a U.S. product that practices the patent, is a separate requirement, and Lashify itself lost on that prong for some patents. The analysis is fact-specific and worth doing before you assume the forum is closed to you.

What should a Canadian company do?

If you are named as a respondent: confirm the response deadline immediately, preserve and collect documents on both sides of the border, and start a design-around assessment in parallel with the merits defense.

If a competitor’s case targets your product category: check whether a general exclusion order is being sought. Being unnamed does not mean being unaffected.

If you ship through U.S. distributors: review indemnity terms now. Distributors and customers may be named alongside you, and they will look to the supply agreement.

If you face infringing imports: inventory your U.S. sales, marketing, warehousing, quality-control, and distribution spending. After Lashify, that spending may support a domestic industry.

Coordinate with Canadian counsel: a Section 337 case often runs alongside Canadian proceedings and commercial negotiations, and the strategies should line up.