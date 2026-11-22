Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a politician walks onto a rally stage to a famous rock song. The musician objects. The lawyers arrive.

Actually, in the latest Neil Young dispute, you really have heard this one before.

Young has filed a new federal copyright infringement lawsuit against Trump 47 Committee, Inc., alleging an unauthorized public performance of his composition ‘Rockin’ in the Free World.’ The complaint identifies an October 12, 2026 rally in Youngstown, Ohio, and alleges that the song was played at other rallies as well.

There is an added twist worthy of a greatest-hits album: Young previously sued a different Trump organization over the same composition. That makes the new lawsuit an interesting reminder that, when it comes to event music, ‘but everybody knows the song’ is not a licensing strategy.

Neil Young, doing business as Silver Fiddle Music, filed the complaint on October 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division. He alleges copyright infringement based on an unauthorized public performance of ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at the October 12 rally.

According to the complaint, Trump 47 Committee, Inc. allegedly caused the song to be played just before Donald J. Trump took the stage and allegedly caused it to be played at other rallies as well.

Young is seeking $10 million in damages as well as an injunction against further unauthorized performances.

Haven’t We Played This Track Before?

Yes.

Young sued Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. in 2020 in the Southern District of New York over the alleged unauthorized use of ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ and another composition. The new complaint says that the earlier entity settled and promised not to use ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ again without a license and Young’s permission.

The potentially important wrinkle is that the defendant today is Trump 47 Committee, Inc., not the entity sued in 2020. Cue the lawyers.

Questions about the scope and effect of that prior resolution may therefore become significant, but the publicly reported allegations should not be mistaken for a ruling on those questions.

What Has the Court Done?

At this point, the answer is refreshingly short: the case has been filed.

The complaint is captioned Neil Young dba Silver Fiddle Music v. Trump 47 Committee, Inc. and Does 1 through 5, Case No. 3:26-cv-01398, in the Eastern District of Virginia. It asserts a single count of copyright infringement against the named defendant as well as the Doe defendants, whom Young alleges are “in some way liable, jointly and severally,” in connection with the infringement.

That procedural posture matters. Court records indicate that Young’s prior lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed prior to the court ruling on the merits of Young’s infringement claims, that the defendant lacked an applicable license, or that Young was entitled to the relief he seeks. Even so, the existence of the prior litigation indicates that the defendants may have been on notice of the need to request permission before playing Young’s music at a rally.

Why It Matters

The recurring fight over campaign music poses a deceptively simple question: Who gets to decide where a song is played?

The answer can become complicated quickly because a political rally is not the same thing as someone putting on a playlist at home. Public-performance rights, the scope of applicable licensing arrangements, ownership interests, and the facts surrounding a particular use all can matter.

This complaint adds another interesting ingredient: history. Young’s pleading does not portray the Youngstown performance as an innocent licensing mix-up. It alleges prior knowledge that permission was required and points expressly to the earlier litigation.

Whether those allegations survive scrutiny remains to be seen. From a risk-management standpoint, however, the case illustrates a broader lesson that extends well beyond politics: prior disputes are not ancient history when the allegedly problematic conduct starts playing again.

Though we do not have visibility into the terms of the settlement in Young’s prior case, we wonder whether that settlement agreement addressed whether the prohibition on use of the song applied to related parties or other affiliates, such as the Trump-related entity in the new case.

Either way, a business, campaign, promoter, venue, or event organizer dealing with previously disputed intellectual property should not assume that a new event, a new organization, or a new playlist necessarily means a clean slate. Music selections should be reviewed before an event, applicable licenses should be confirmed, and prior objections or settlement commitments should be routed to counsel rather than left on shuffle.

The practical takeaway is less a checklist than a habit: identify the work, identify the rightsholder, confirm the relevant permission, and account for the parties’ history before the speakers come on. Similar names do not necessarily mean identical legal entities, and a headline announcing a lawsuit is not a holding on the merits.

For event organizers, there may be no better IP-compliance motto than this: Before you rock in the free world, check who owns the rights.

Complaint: Neil Young dba Silver Fiddle Music v. Trump 47 Committee, Inc. and Does 1 through 5, No. 3:26-cv-01398 (E.D. Va.).