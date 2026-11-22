Director John Squires’ most recent Memorandum, Returning Merits-Based Considerations to PTAB, restores Administrative Patent Judges’ role in reviewing the merits of IPR and PGR petitions while preserving the Director’s role in reviewing discretionary denial considerations.

Since Director Squires assumed control of the bifurcated institution process last year, he has reviewed both discretionary and non-discretionary considerations when deciding whether to institute an AIA trial. True to its title, in the Returning Merits-Based Considerations to PTAB Memorandum, Director Squires has relinquished control over the second half of the bifurcated institution process by returning the responsibility for reviewing merits and non-discretionary considerations to the PTAB. In particular, any petition that the Director does not discretionarily deny will be reviewed by a panel of three Administrative Patent Judges. The Memorandum provides five guidelines for the PTAB to apply when analyzing merits and non-discretionary considerations:

The PTAB will deny institution if the petition does not demonstrate how the prior art discloses or renders obvious each limitation of the challenged claims, or provide an understandable, element-by-element explanation of the patentability challenges; The PTAB will deny institution if the petition fails to show that a “substantial majority of challenged claims” meet the institution threshold; The PTAB will deny institution if the patent owner raises a “reasonable argument, well-supported with reliable, credible evidence” that the petitioner failed to meet the substantial majority standard; The PTAB will deny institution if it determines that a “reasonable argument, well-supported with reliable, credible evidence, shows that the petitioner” failed to meet the substantial majority standard; or The PTAB will deny institution if the parties’ “evidence and arguments are in equipoise” for a particular challenged claim because the petitioner has not met the IPR “reasonable likelihood” standard or the “more likely than not” PGR standard.

The PTAB panel will issue an institution decision that “briefly address[es] the merits-based considerations that the panel found important” and “set[s] forth sufficient information showing that the petitioner has or has not met the appropriate standard at least as to one claim and one ground asserted in the petition.” The Memorandum also establishes that if the PTAB panel institutes a petition, the Office will assign a completely new panel of judges to conduct the trial.