The midterm elections gave Democrats historic gains in the U.S. Congress, state legislatures and governors' offices. For companies whose value rests on large patent portfolios, the result may sharpen several pressures that were already building and make them harder to manage. Drug affordability, patent thickets, congressional oversight, scrutiny of Big Tech and a rapidly changing Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) will all shape the next two years and possibly beyond. Below, we outline what we expect and what patent-intensive companies should consider now.

Drug Affordability Is Now a Bipartisan Priority, and Patents Are in the Crosshairs

Democrats campaigned on affordability, and prescription drug prices sit at the center of that message. What makes this moment unusual is that the White House is pursuing the same goal. In January 2026, President Donald Trump called on Congress to enact the so-called "Great Healthcare Plan," which asks Congress to codify the administration's Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) deals so that Americans pay the same for prescription drugs as patients in other countries. Under the plan, deals voluntarily negotiated with the administration would be grandfathered in. As of May 2026, the White House reported voluntary MFN agreements with 17 of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers – the same companies from which congressional Democrats are seeking the unredacted details of those agreements.1 This dovetails with the second pillar of the Democrats' agenda: oversight. For companies caught up in oversight efforts, this could mean document requests, possible subpoenas, hearings and public reporting, often on short timelines that risk exposing proprietary patent strategies and pricing arrangements.

At the same time, patent laws themselves are under threat as another way for Congress to address drug prices. The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary recently examined patent policy levers to reduce the cost of both small- and large-molecule medicines, including whether so-called "patent thickets" (several interconnected patents stemming from the same invention) contribute to affordability concerns. On November 17, 2026, the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary examined the same issue in a hearing titled "Prescribing Sunshine: How Competition & Transparency Lowers Prescription Drug Costs." Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have good reason to be concerned that legislation designed to bring generics and biosimilars to market sooner could gain traction amid this bipartisan momentum. Companies should be prepared to explain how existing patent laws benefit patients.

What This Means for Pharma and Biotech Patent Owners

Expect continued legislative and public pressure on patent thickets, continuation practice and the timing of generic and biosimilar entry.

Portfolios built on many secondary patents covering a single product may face statutory limits on how many can be asserted, as well as more aggressive validity challenges.

Settlement terms with administrative agencies will receive closer scrutiny from Congress and, likely, the media.

Changes to USPTO and PTAB Favor Patent Owners, While Big Tech and AI Companies Face Political Headwinds

During his tenure, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Director John Squires has made the PTAB far more favorable to patent owners than to the Big Tech petitioners that have traditionally used the inter partes review (IPR) system to try to invalidate patents. Industry data shows that under Director Squires, the IPR institution rate fell from 60 percent to 70 percent to about 38 percent as of September 2026. Further changes took effect November 16, 2026, when the director returned the merits portion of IPR and Post Grant Review institution decisions to the PTAB. In practice, however, little is expected to change: A strict set of accompanying guidelines will keep PTAB policies consistent with the current regime. Though high-tech companies have challenged recent USPTO PTAB policies in court, those challenges have so far been unsuccessful.

More notably, while a Democratic majority will undoubtedly continue oversight of the Republican-led USPTO, Democrats may largely agree with current USPTO policies. They are also scrutinizing Big Tech companies seen as too close to the administration. Several winning Democratic candidates spoke directly in their victory speeches about the influence of "tech oligarchs" on the administration, while data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) safety also took center stage. The result could be an unusual bipartisan alignment between Democrats and the administration, at least on USPTO matters.

What Will Happen to PERA and PREVAIL?

Two bipartisan, bicameral bills will likely continue circulating but will need additional champions:

Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA), S. 1546/H.R. 3152. Would reform patent subject matter eligibility under Section 101 of the U.S. Patent Act – a major issue for diagnostics, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, and software innovation

Would reform patent subject matter eligibility under Section 101 of the U.S. Patent Act – a major issue for diagnostics, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, and software innovation Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership Act (PREVAIL), S. 1553/H.R. 3160. Introduced by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), would overhaul the PTAB and change how issued patents can be challenged, including through new standing requirements and separating the judges who decide institution from those who conduct the trial

With Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) leaving Congress, the Senate Judiciary Committee will need new intellectual property (IP) champions to move the bills forward. That said, because parts of PREVAIL are already reflected in current USPTO practice, the need for the bill may be diminished.

The future of PERA may depend more on how the courts continue to approach patent eligibility and on international patent eligibility laws that affect U.S. industry. Given its bipartisan roots, PERA could also become a bargaining chip in the broader debate over drug patents.

What Patent-Intensive Companies Should Do Now

Stress-Test Key Product Portfolios: Identify where exclusivity depends on secondary or continuation patents that could be affected by patent assertion limits, patent thicket legislation or new validity challenges. Be able to identify how your patent portfolio supports product development. Prepare for Oversight: Review MFN agreements, settlement agreements and pricing-related communications for confidentiality limits, privilege and how they would look if made public. Have a response plan for document requests and hearings in place. Recalibrate PTAB Strategy: If possible, do so to take advantage of current USPTO policies. Coordinate Litigation, Regulatory and Policy Strategy: Pricing, patent eligibility and USPTO policy all intersect, and a position taken in one forum will be used in the others. Engage in the Policy Debate Early and Tell Your Story: The details of pending legislation are still being negotiated and are informed by industry input. These issues often require technical expertise, and companies can be an important resource to policymakers. Companies that engage early and often can still affect the outcome of patent policy matters.

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