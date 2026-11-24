On September 29, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit published its opinion on a case dealing with the use of Thomson Reuters’s copyrighted materials by a competing company for artificial intelligence (“AI”) training. The Third Circuit affirmed the District Court’s decision to grant Thomson Reuters partial summary judgement, thereby recognizing Thomson Reuters’s work as copyrightable and finding that a competitor’s use of it for AI training purposes was not fair use. While there have been prior copyright cases dealing with private material used for AI training, this decision appears to be the first to address the issue at the federal appellate level.

Thomson Reuters, which owns the legal research platform Westlaw, sued a start-up company, ROSS Intelligence Inc. (“ROSS”) in 2020, after learning that ROSS was using Westlaw headnotes to train its legal AI research tool and ultimately sought to compete with Thomson Reuters.

The headnotes in Westlaw’s database serve as annotations on judicial opinions and are more than restatements of the opinions themselves. They provide readers, who are often attorneys conducting legal research, with the principal findings of a court’s opinion. They are written by editors at Thomson Reuters and require a level of discretion on the editors’ part as they select the most important aspects of an opinion to summarize.

How the Third Circuit Ruled in Thomson Reuters V. ROSS Intelligence

The District Court granted partial summary judgment to Thomson Reuters, finding that the use of Westlaw’s headnotes by ROSS infringed Thomson Reuters’s copyright and did not constitute fair use. ROSS appealed, which led to the June 2026 argument before the Third Circuit court and the September 2026 opinion.

The Third Circuit Court’s opinion, written by Judge Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, clarifies that this case is an ordinary copyright case, rather than a case that concerns the future of AI legal technology, as ROSS purports. The opinion also explains why the headnotes were copyrightable and why there was no fair use.

Are Westlaw Headnotes Copyrightable? The Court’s Originality Analysis

In examining the originality of Westlaw’s headnotes, the court found that the headnotes included enough “creative spark” to pass the Copyright Act’s bar and establish originality. Relying on public opinions, the court noted that the headnotes conveyed enough factual background and reasoning to stand on their own. The court’s opinion addressed the three arguments ROSS raised to discredit originality and found all of them to be unconvincing.

Fair Use

In a copyright case, even if the used content was found to be original, it may still be used by others if it can fulfill the “fair use” doctrine under Section 107 of the Copyright Act. This doctrine clarifies that original work may be used for purposes such as “criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research…” The court considered the four statutory factors outlined to consider if there was fair use, which include:

The purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes; The nature of the copyrighted work; The amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and The effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.

ROSS bore the burden of proving fair use of the headnotes. The court analyzed each of the above factors and found that three out of the four factors weighed against the argument of fair use. The court based its conclusion on the facts that ROSS had the same ultimate goal as Thomson Reuters, sought to be a direct competitor of Thomson Reuters, took more than necessary, and posed a threat to a market while providing no potential public benefits.

The court wrote “…ROSS’s platform uses Thomson Reuters’s headnotes to help users find judicial opinions related to their legal research inquiries, something Thomson Reuters already does with its headnotes.” As such, the court concluded that ROSS’s use of the headnotes was not fair use.

What the Ruling Means for AI Training and Copyright Holders

Since the release of the opinion, counsel for ROSS has shared they intend to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Certain fields can be more susceptible to copyright infringement than others, especially industries that involve creative work. Artists, publishers, writers, and others may have copyrighted work in various forms. Such creators could have a viable claim under the U.S. Copyright Act if their work has been improperly used for AI training or for other reasons.