Cyber Solutions For Insurance Professionals: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

Cyber insurance has evolved from an add-on product into core coverage for nearly every business, and the risks keep changing. This article examines the 2026 cyber threat landscape and what it means for insurance professionals who design, price, underwrite, and manage cyber coverage.

Beyond identifying risks, the piece offers practical advice. Before issuing a policy, insurers should ask more detailed questions about how businesses use and control AI, prepare for future encryption risks, and manage their vendors. Insurers should help customers prepare to respond quickly to a cyberattack, coordinate across insurance lines because one attack can affect several kinds of coverage, and recover costs from vendors whose failures cause losses. It further explains how policies are being rewritten to address AI, lost business income after an attack, attacks backed by foreign governments, and lawsuits over improper collection of personal data.