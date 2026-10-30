Pro Bono: Mobilizing For Justice – Habeas Advocacy In Immigration Detention (Podcast)

When individuals were detained without a legal basis amid increased immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area, Littler attorneys mobilized to help. In this episode, Michael Congiu (shareholder and Pro Bono Committee member) is joined by Michelle Christy (associate), Dinora Orozco (associate), Pam Reynolds (shareholder) and Holly Robbins (shareholder) to discuss the firm’s habeas initiative and the collaboration that enabled lawyers and professional staff across the country to provide urgent legal representation.

They share the stories behind the work, the challenges of navigating an unfamiliar area of law and the importance of community partnerships, mentorship and a willingness to raise your hand. Their conversation illustrates how attorneys can draw on their existing skills to serve people facing extraordinary circumstances, even when the path forward is new.