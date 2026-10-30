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PODCAST · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Pro Bono: Mobilizing For Justice – Habeas Advocacy In Immigration Detention (Podcast)

Littler Mendelson
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When individuals were detained without legal basis during heightened immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, Littler attorneys launched a habeas initiative to provide urgent legal representation. Lawyers and professional staff from across the country collaborated with community partners to navigate unfamiliar legal territory and serve people facing extraordinary circumstances.

United StatesImmigration
Michelle Christy
Michelle Christy
Michael Congiu
Michael Congiu
Dinora Orozco
Dinora Orozco
Pamela S.C. Reynolds
Pamela S.C. Reynolds
Holly Robbins
Holly Robbins
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When individuals were detained without a legal basis amid increased immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area, Littler attorneys mobilized to help. In this episode, Michael Congiu (shareholder and Pro Bono Committee member) is joined by Michelle Christy (associate), Dinora Orozco (associate), Pam Reynolds (shareholder) and Holly Robbins (shareholder) to discuss the firm’s habeas initiative and the collaboration that enabled lawyers and professional staff across the country to provide urgent legal representation.

They share the stories behind the work, the challenges of navigating an unfamiliar area of law and the importance of community partnerships, mentorship and a willingness to raise your hand. Their conversation illustrates how attorneys can draw on their existing skills to serve people facing extraordinary circumstances, even when the path forward is new.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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