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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Under The Dome: Texas 2026 Election Update

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Texas voters participated in record-breaking early voting turnout leading up to the November 4, 2026 general election, with multiple counties surpassing 2022 midterm totals. The election results carry significant implications for the state's political landscape and the legislative agenda of the 90th Texas Legislature convening in January 2027. All statewide races flipped from Republican to Democrat, though many official outcomes remain pending certification.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

On Nov. 4, 2026, Texas voters across the state cast their ballots in the general election to determine representation at the federal, state, and local levels of government. Early voting took place from Oct. 19-30, during which several areas of the state reported record-breaking voter participation. Multiple counties reported early voting totals exceeding those recorded during the 2022 midterm elections, reflecting vigorous voter engagement and interest in this year’s contests.

The strong early turnout set the stage for a closely watched election day, with the results carrying significant implications for Texas’ political landscape, statewide policy priorities, and the composition and legislative agenda of the 90th Texas Legislature. Texas’ next legislative session convenes Jan. 12, 2027.

All statewide races flipped from Republican to Democrat. The official outcome of many races remains pending. Results are being reported from the Secretary of State.

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